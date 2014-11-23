Trending

Dodge wins Super Cross Cup 1

Timmerman and Werner round out podium

Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) hopping the barriers while in second place

The men are off for the start of Super Cross Cup 1

Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling) is leading the front group

Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)

Riders are off their bikes and heading back on course

Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling) leads up the hill

Riding a series of turns on course at Super Cross Cup 1

The field single file over the barriers

NYC Velo rider runs on course

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)

Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling)

Cameron Dodge takes the win

Super Cross Cup 1 podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (USA) PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYCLES1:03:57
2Dan Timmerman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI
3Kerry Werner (USA) Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b K0:00:43
4Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX0:01:06
5Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:13
6Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES0:01:14
7Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:01:43
8Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:01:59
9Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC0:02:24
10Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:02:26
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross0:02:27
12Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized0:02:54
13Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear cyclery/ Trek0:03:51
14Philip Short (USA) Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC0:04:03
15Kevin Noiles (Can)0:04:25
16Derrick St John (Can) TRP Factory Racing0:04:32
17Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:04:33
18Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross0:04:36
19William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:05:06
20Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange PRO CX Team0:06:10
21Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI-2Laps
22Mark Davino (USA) Toasted Head/Cadence Cycling
23Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte
24Christopher Rabadi (USA) BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D
25Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University-3Laps
26Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
27Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
28Todd Bowden (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
29Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
30Nick Iacovelli (USA) High Gear/Trek/WW
31Neil Bezdek (USA) Rhode Island School of Design-4Laps
32Nathan Dugan (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
33Jules Goguely (USA) Columbia University Cycling
34J.P. Partland (USA) Kissena Cycling Club-5Laps
35Brian Lariviere (USA) Cycle Craft/Bulldogs
36Ross Baldwin (USA) High Gear/Trek/WW-6Laps
37Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb
38Ford Murphy (USA) Northeastern University
39Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
40Kenneth Dailey (USA) West Point Cycling Team
DNFScott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
DNFJesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross

