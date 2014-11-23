Dodge wins Super Cross Cup 1
Timmerman and Werner round out podium
Elite Men: Stony Point -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Dodge (USA) PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYCLES
|1:03:57
|2
|Dan Timmerman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b K
|0:00:43
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX
|0:01:06
|5
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:13
|6
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES
|0:01:14
|7
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:01:59
|9
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|0:02:24
|10
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:02:26
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|0:02:27
|12
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized
|0:02:54
|13
|Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear cyclery/ Trek
|0:03:51
|14
|Philip Short (USA) Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC
|0:04:03
|15
|Kevin Noiles (Can)
|0:04:25
|16
|Derrick St John (Can) TRP Factory Racing
|0:04:32
|17
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:33
|18
|Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|0:04:36
|19
|William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:05:06
|20
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange PRO CX Team
|0:06:10
|21
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI
|-2Laps
|22
|Mark Davino (USA) Toasted Head/Cadence Cycling
|23
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte
|24
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D
|25
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University
|-3Laps
|26
|Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
|27
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|28
|Todd Bowden (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|29
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|30
|Nick Iacovelli (USA) High Gear/Trek/WW
|31
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|-4Laps
|32
|Nathan Dugan (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|33
|Jules Goguely (USA) Columbia University Cycling
|34
|J.P. Partland (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
|-5Laps
|35
|Brian Lariviere (USA) Cycle Craft/Bulldogs
|36
|Ross Baldwin (USA) High Gear/Trek/WW
|-6Laps
|37
|Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb
|38
|Ford Murphy (USA) Northeastern University
|39
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|40
|Kenneth Dailey (USA) West Point Cycling Team
|DNF
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
