Trending

Kemmerer wins two-up sprint in Super Cross Cup 1

Noble settles for second and Van Gilder in third

Image 1 of 16

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Team) riding in the top five on lap two

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Team) riding in the top five on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 16

And the women are off to a fast start

And the women are off to a fast start
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 3 of 16

The leaders running through the sand on course

The leaders running through the sand on course
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 4 of 16

Rebecca Fahringer (JAM Fund / NCC)

Rebecca Fahringer (JAM Fund / NCC)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 5 of 16

Amanda Riley (Team Rhino Rush)

Amanda Riley (Team Rhino Rush)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 6 of 16

Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom)

Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 7 of 16

Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)

Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 8 of 16

Riding up the hill on a tough Super Cross Cup 1 course

Riding up the hill on a tough Super Cross Cup 1 course
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 9 of 16

Settling into a pace at Super Cross Cup 1

Settling into a pace at Super Cross Cup 1
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 10 of 16

Nicole Thiemann (Rare Disease Cycling)

Nicole Thiemann (Rare Disease Cycling)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 11 of 16

Riding through the cold weather at Super Cross Cup 1

Riding through the cold weather at Super Cross Cup 1
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 12 of 16

Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)

Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 13 of 16

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) pushing at the front of the race

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) pushing at the front of the race
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 14 of 16

Arley Kemmerer is victorious in Super Cross Cup 1

Arley Kemmerer is victorious in Super Cross Cup 1
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 15 of 16

Kemmerer wins the sprint to the line

Kemmerer wins the sprint to the line
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 16 of 16

Super Cross Cup 1 elite women's podium

Super Cross Cup 1 elite women's podium
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling0:43:54
2Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom0:00:43
4Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:00:45
5Amanda Riley (USA) Team Rhino Rush0:01:18
6Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe0:01:35
7Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
8Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:01:58
9Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport p/b WA Bike Law0:02:22
10Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:02:42
11Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:02:44
12Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te0:03:12
13Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco0:03:18
14Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI0:03:34
15Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling0:03:42
16Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:03:55
17Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:04:08
18Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:26
19Jauron Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy0:04:27
20Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:04:54
21Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:05:21
22Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport0:05:52
23Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM0:05:53
24Vickie Monahan (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:05:54
25Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Gro0:06:34
26Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing-1Lap
27Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
28Jennifer Nordhem (USA) Hudson/Flash CX
29Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft-2Laps
30Jane Rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
31Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross
32Travis Rabbit (USA) Yale Cycling-3Laps

Latest on Cyclingnews