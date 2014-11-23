Kemmerer wins two-up sprint in Super Cross Cup 1
Noble settles for second and Van Gilder in third
Elite Women: Stony Point -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling
|0:43:54
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|0:00:43
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:45
|5
|Amanda Riley (USA) Team Rhino Rush
|0:01:18
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe
|0:01:35
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|8
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:01:58
|9
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport p/b WA Bike Law
|0:02:22
|10
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:02:42
|11
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:02:44
|12
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te
|0:03:12
|13
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco
|0:03:18
|14
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI
|0:03:34
|15
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:03:42
|16
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:03:55
|17
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:04:08
|18
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:26
|19
|Jauron Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy
|0:04:27
|20
|Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:04:54
|21
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:05:21
|22
|Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport
|0:05:52
|23
|Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM
|0:05:53
|24
|Vickie Monahan (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:05:54
|25
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Gro
|0:06:34
|26
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|-1Lap
|27
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|28
|Jennifer Nordhem (USA) Hudson/Flash CX
|29
|Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|-2Laps
|30
|Jane Rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|31
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|32
|Travis Rabbit (USA) Yale Cycling
|-3Laps
