Rodriguez holds off Gibbons and Magner to win Sunny King Criterium
By Jackie Tyson published
Best Buddies Racing rider takes first lead in American Criterium Cup series
Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing) won the Sunny King Criterium in a field sprint With the victory he becomes the first men’s leader in the American Criterium Cup. Thomas Gibbons (Automatic-ABUS Racing) captured second and Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) secured the final podium spot in a frantic uphill sprint with 25 riders.
The Best Buddies Racing squad placed all six riders at the front of the race in the final three laps to close down multiple attacks from Project Echelon Racing, Nashville Local Wolfpack, and ButcherBox Cycling, as well as favoured sprinters Magner and Frank Travieso (Blazers).
“I am excited to win the first event in the American Criterium Cup for Best Buddies Racing, Mike Hernandez and our Director Thomas Craven have really made this team feel special…like a family. I am looking forward to racing the rest of the series and every other race that we can get to during the rest of the season with these guys,” Rodriguez said after his first victory of the season, taking second place at Birmingham Hammerfest in March.
“Everything was perfect. The plan was all race to go together. But for me it was hard because I crashed in the first lap. My hand hurt the entire race.”
The men’s race under the lights saw a big pileup on turn four after the opening lap, causing the race to be neutralised, and then stopped, for almost 15 minutes. When the race resumed with 57 laps to go, Automatic took over at the front of the race
A dozen laps later, a two-rider breakaway - Agusto Sanchez (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) and Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing) built a solid gap of 20 seconds on the 88 riders behind. The gap held steady around the 1.1-km course with Automatic-ABUS Racing working on the front for the chase.
As the lap count went down, much like the cold temperatures after the sun had set, Project Echelon launched Brandon Feehery for a mid-race sprint with 30 laps to go, which ignited a full chase from behind and the gap to the leaders was cut in half to 10 seconds.
The reset button was hit with 28km to go and all was back together. Three laps later it was Bryan Gomez of Best Buddies who took control at the front and began to stretch out the peloton. Then Magner moved off the front as well. Last year’s winner Tanner Ward (Best Buddies Racing) gave it a go at the front for a few laps, only to have the field regroup with 19 laps to go.
Best Buddies’ then launched another attack, which shredded the string of riders behind into multiple groups. A couple of Automatic Riders were there, but it was Sanchez who came back to pick up a prime and tried a a solo attack, a second breakaway of the night for him. Time was running out.
Three riders bridged up - Spencer Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling), Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Wolfpack) and Ruben Campanioni (Best Buddies) to join Sanchez. Andy Scarano (NGCA Elite pb Tyler Perry Studios) and Gomez put in a move to the front group to make it a pack of six.
Automatic Racing closed down the move with 12 to go. With six to go, Best Buddies Racing and ButcherBox worked at the front yet again. Best Buddies used all six riders at the front and led out Rodriguez to the win.
The series continues on May 21 in Rochester, New York for the MVP Health Care Rochester Twilight Criterium. The bulk of the series offers seven races in seven states during the summer months and concludes on Labor Day, September 5, with the Benton Park Classic, the fourth and final day of the Bommarito Audi Gateway Cup.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alfredo Rodriquez (Best Buddies Racing)
|1:30:43
|2
|Thomas Gibbons (AUTOMATIC | ABUS RACING)
|3
|Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|4
|Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:01
|5
|Asa Black (First Internet Bank)
|6
|Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Wolfpack)
|7
|Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing)
|8
|Drew Dillman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewin)
|0:00:02
|9
|Tim Smith (Alliance St. Louis)
|0:00:03
|10
|Ismael Collado Acosta (Rockland Cycling Velo)
|11
|Brock Mason (Flicker | Hub Bikes)
|12
|Spencer Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|13
|Sebastian Cano (SoFLo Racing p/b Proteinex)
|14
|Jaime Castaneda (Emanuel Ibarry and 2ndBike Team)
|0:00:04
|15
|Frank Travieso (Blazers)
|16
|Will Hardin (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:05
|17
|Brendan Cornett
|18
|Elvys Noel Reyes (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|19
|John Bowie (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|20
|Ed Veal (AUTOMATIC | ABUS RACING)
|21
|Johnny Purvis (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|22
|Gabriel Mendez (NGCA Elite team p/b Tyler Perry Studios)
|0:00:06
|23
|Samuel Blackmon (Nashville Local Wolfpack)
|24
|William Seitz (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|25
|Kody B?├Ñbler (Flicker | Hub Bikes)
|0:00:07
|26
|Marvin Angarita (DCC)
|0:00:10
|27
|Hank Brandes (Suprabars.com)
|0:00:12
|28
|Leon Santamaria (SoFlo Racing)
|29
|Taylor Herron (Marx Bensdorf)
|30
|Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:00:14
|31
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewin)
|32
|Mark Baerd (Team Elevate Racing)
|33
|Andy Scarano (NGCA Elite team p/b Tyler Perry Studios and Phar)
|0:00:15
|34
|Aaron Beebe (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewin)
|0:00:16
|35
|Bryant Funston (Marx-Bensdorf / BPC Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|36
|Corey Lockwood (ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|0:00:19
|37
|Cristian Rios (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|0:00:22
|38
|Ruben Companioni (Best Buddies Racing)
|39
|Xavier Santana (SoFLo Racing p/b Proteinex)
|0:00:25
|40
|Agusto Sanchez (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|0:00:32
|41
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|42
|Caleb Langley (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:33
|43
|Sam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|0:00:53
|44
|Tanner Ward (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:01:56
|45
|Hugo Scala (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:21
|46
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|47
|Oliver Flautt (ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|48
|Cade Bickmore (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewin)
|49
|Timothy J. Killelea (Nashville Local WOLFPACK)
|50
|Daniel Swan (AUTOMATIC | ABUS RACING)
|51
|Hank Beaver (The Paceline Project)
|52
|Zack Rivenbark (Suprabars.com)
|0:02:48
|53
|Yuniet Del Toro (Total Cycling Racing Team)
|54
|Fergus Arthur (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewin)
|55
|jonathan Ogando (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|56
|Leonardo Hernandez (US Military Endurance Sports)
|57
|Andrew Knight (NGCA Elite team p/b Tyler Perry Studios)
|58
|Alex Wieseler (Nashville Local Wolfpack)
|59
|Jack White (BSCG Support Clean Sport)
|60
|Kevin Solomon (Pinnacle Velo)
|61
|Nick Carter (AUTOMATIC | ABUS RACING)
|62
|Joey Martinez (Vite Racing)
|63
|jp Primm (Nashville local Wolfpack)
|64
|Nick Luther (NGCA Elite team p/b Tyler Perry Studios and Phar)
|65
|Dennis Ramirez (DCC)
|DNF
|Ama Nsek (Best Buddies Racing)
|DNF
|Dalton Collins (AUTOMATIC | ABUS RACING)
|DNF
|Matt Winstead (Velo Roussillon Racing Club# 16728)
|DNF
|Jonathan Brown (Blazers)
|DNF
|Romello Crawford (Blazers)
|DNF
|Joshua Kelly (Blazers)
|DNF
|Clever Jose Martinez (Blazers)
|DNF
|Dante Young (Blazers)
|DNF
|David Guttenplan (BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Eddy Huntsman (ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|DNF
|Cesar Marte (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|DNF
|Joe Waters (Empyr Cycling)
|DNF
|Maximus Anderson (Kelly Benefits Strategies Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Osias Lozano (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|DNF
|Luis David Rivera (SoFLo Racing p/b Proteinex)
|DNF
|Robert Binkley (Southern Velo)
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (Team SupraBars.com)
|DNF
|Lee Yarbro
|DNF
|Aldo Ilesic (AUTOMATIC | ABUS RACING)
|DNF
|Jonathan Hanahan (Alliance St. Louis)
|DNF
|Eduardo Cruz (ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|DNF
|Austin Anderson (Empyr Cycling)
|DNF
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Chris Baker (Nashville Local WOLFPACK)
|DNF
|Michael Mcbrian (NGCA Elite team p/b Tyler Perry Studios and Phar)
|DNF
|Nicholas Rogers (Pinnacle Velo)
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Van der Poel: I didn't have the legs to react to every attack at Amstel Gold'If we have two guys in front, then I can win the race' says Dutchman
