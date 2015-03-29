Magner wins Sunny King Criterium
Hincapie Racing rider beats UnitedHealthcare duo of Keough and Clarke
Elite Men: Anniston, Alabama -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing)
|1:31:18
|2
|Luke Keough (United Healthcare)
|3
|Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare)
|0:00:02
|4
|Ruben Companioni (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|5
|Andrew Dahlheim (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
|0:00:03
|6
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|7
|Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:05
|8
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:01
|9
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|10
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|11
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|12
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|13
|Nicola Dalsanto (Amore & Vita-USA Racing)
|14
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|15
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|16
|Brendan Cornett (Litespeed-BMW)
|0:00:05
|17
|Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|18
|Thomas Brown (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|19
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|20
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:06
|21
|Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
|22
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
|0:00:07
|23
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|24
|Christopher Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
|25
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|0:00:08
|26
|Fletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|27
|Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
|28
|Karl Menzies (United Healthcare)
|0:00:12
|29
|Stephen Vogel (Hearts Racing Club)
|0:00:13
|30
|Rolly Weaver (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|0:00:14
|31
|Zack Kratche (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|0:00:24
|32
|Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing)
|33
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|34
|Quentin Valognes
|35
|Adam Koble (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|36
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:41
|37
|John Pratt (SBR Quantum Racing)
|38
|Nathan Labecki (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|39
|Michael McBrien (Team LaS'port)
|0:00:42
|40
|Bradley White (United Healthcare)
|41
|Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|42
|Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|43
|Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|44
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
|45
|Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)
|0:00:43
|46
|Andrew Reardon
|47
|Alfredo Balloni (Amore & Vita-USA Racing)
|48
|Mark Fisher (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|49
|Jonathan Atkins (Velocity Racing & Cycling Inc)
|0:00:48
|50
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing)
|51
|Michael Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
|52
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:50
|53
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|0:00:51
|54
|Artur Sagat (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|0:00:52
|55
|Michael Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:01:05
|56
|Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare)
|0:01:12
|57
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:01:15
|58
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing)
|59
|Tim Savre (Credite Velo - Trek)
|60
|Zach Reed (The Cyclery & Fitness Center)
|61
|Spencer Oswald (Colorado Mesa University)
|62
|Ryan Dewald (Delaware Valley Racing)
|63
|Jason Chatham (Litespeed-BMW)
|64
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|65
|Jake Buescher (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|66
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
|67
|Shawn Gravois (Lupus Racing Team)
|68
|Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|69
|Patrick Walle (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|70
|David Duquette (Dom360.com)
|71
|Matt Moosa (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|72
|Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|73
|Ryan Shean (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|74
|Jack Mccann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|75
|Shane Braley (Dom360.com)
|76
|Brock Denis (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|77
|Fredd Matute (Performance Team by Rossetti)
|78
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|79
|Stephen Mire (Team LaS'port)
|80
|Brais Alvarez
|81
|Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
|82
|Jacob Hill (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
|83
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|84
|Daragh Campbell
|0:01:16
|DNF
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|DNF
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|DNF
|Michaelee Bowes (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Allan Rego (Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|William Guillen (Finish Strong)
|DNF
|Hank Booth (Finish Strong)
|DNF
|Billy Jones (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNF
|Travis Sherman (Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Benjamin Weaver (ZIPP Masters Team)
|DNF
|Jake Andrews (Cherry St. Cycles)
|DNF
|Brad Parkerson (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Silber)
|DNF
|Dylan Degan
|DNF
|Christian Parrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|DNF
|James Vandeven (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|DNF
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|DNF
|Thomas Schubert (Extract.coffee - Rocket Espress)
|DNF
|Mathew Meunier (Extract.coffee - Rocket Espress)
|DNF
|Justin Lowe (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|DNF
|Henry Willis (Orlando Velo pb Asbestos.com)
|DNF
|Jesse Siemen (SBR Quantum Racing)
|DNF
|Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
|DNF
|Shane Feehery (SBR Quantum Racing)
|DNF
|Yosmani Pol Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|DNF
|John Brizzard (Team LaS'port)
|DNF
|John Woods (Team Upland Brewing)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (The Cyclery & Fitness Center)
|DNF
|Andrew Lister (The Cyclery & Fitness Center)
|DNF
|Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
|DNF
|Anthony Dust (The Cyclery & Fitness Center)
|DNF
|Nathan Robinson (Think Green-Pedal the Planet)
|DNF
|Matthew Russell (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ulugbek Saidov
|DNF
|Reid McClure
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (Dom360.com)
|DNF
|Diego Garavito
