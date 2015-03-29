Trending

Magner wins Sunny King Criterium

Hincapie Racing rider beats UnitedHealthcare duo of Keough and Clarke

Image 1 of 14

he break thats ends up lapping the field begins to get a gap

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 14

The mens race gets underway in Anniston

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 14

A big field for tonights mens race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 14

Ty Magner (Hincapie Racing) and Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) before the race begins

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 14

A surprise marriage proposal on the start line before the mens race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 14

Ty Magner (Hincapie Racing) takes home the NCC leaders jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 14

Ty Magner (Hincapie) takes the win in Alabama

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 14

UnitedHealthcare reels in the last Hincapie rider

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 14

UnitedHealthcare begins to work at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 14

Another Hincapie rider gets away solo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 14

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) picks up the pace at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 14

A couple of Hincapie riders try to get away again

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 14

The men chase as another break goes up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 14

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads teammate Luke Keough in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing)1:31:18
2Luke Keough (United Healthcare)
3Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare)0:00:02
4Ruben Companioni (Colavita Racing Inc.)
5Andrew Dahlheim (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)0:00:03
6Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
7Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing)0:00:05
8Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing)0:00:01
9Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:03
10Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:04
11John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
12Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
13Nicola Dalsanto (Amore & Vita-USA Racing)
14Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
15Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
16Brendan Cornett (Litespeed-BMW)0:00:05
17Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
18Thomas Brown (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
19Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
20Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:06
21Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
22David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)0:00:07
23Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
24Christopher Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
25Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)0:00:08
26Fletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
27Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
28Karl Menzies (United Healthcare)0:00:12
29Stephen Vogel (Hearts Racing Club)0:00:13
30Rolly Weaver (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)0:00:14
31Zack Kratche (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)0:00:24
32Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing)
33Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:40
34Quentin Valognes
35Adam Koble (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
36Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:41
37John Pratt (SBR Quantum Racing)
38Nathan Labecki (Athlete Octane Cycling)
39Michael McBrien (Team LaS'port)0:00:42
40Bradley White (United Healthcare)
41Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
42Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
43Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
44Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
45Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)0:00:43
46Andrew Reardon
47Alfredo Balloni (Amore & Vita-USA Racing)
48Mark Fisher (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:44
49Jonathan Atkins (Velocity Racing & Cycling Inc)0:00:48
50Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing)
51Michael Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
52Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:50
53Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)0:00:51
54Artur Sagat (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)0:00:52
55Michael Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)0:01:05
56Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare)0:01:12
57Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)0:01:15
58Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing)
59Tim Savre (Credite Velo - Trek)
60Zach Reed (The Cyclery & Fitness Center)
61Spencer Oswald (Colorado Mesa University)
62Ryan Dewald (Delaware Valley Racing)
63Jason Chatham (Litespeed-BMW)
64Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
65Jake Buescher (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
66Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
67Shawn Gravois (Lupus Racing Team)
68Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
69Patrick Walle (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
70David Duquette (Dom360.com)
71Matt Moosa (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
72Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
73Ryan Shean (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
74Jack Mccann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
75Shane Braley (Dom360.com)
76Brock Denis (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
77Fredd Matute (Performance Team by Rossetti)
78Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
79Stephen Mire (Team LaS'port)
80Brais Alvarez
81Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
82Jacob Hill (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
83David Dawson (Team Skyline)
84Daragh Campbell0:01:16
DNFEmile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
DNFKevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
DNFMichaelee Bowes (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFEvan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
DNFAllan Rego (Lupus Racing Team)
DNFWilliam Guillen (Finish Strong)
DNFHank Booth (Finish Strong)
DNFBilly Jones (Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNFTravis Sherman (Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team)
DNFBenjamin Weaver (ZIPP Masters Team)
DNFJake Andrews (Cherry St. Cycles)
DNFBrad Parkerson (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team)
DNFCarlos Alzate Escobar (Silber)
DNFDylan Degan
DNFChristian Parrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFJames Vandeven (Dogfish/Team Noah)
DNFTrevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
DNFThomas Schubert (Extract.coffee - Rocket Espress)
DNFMathew Meunier (Extract.coffee - Rocket Espress)
DNFJustin Lowe (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
DNFHenry Willis (Orlando Velo pb Asbestos.com)
DNFJesse Siemen (SBR Quantum Racing)
DNFMatt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
DNFShane Feehery (SBR Quantum Racing)
DNFYosmani Pol Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
DNFJohn Brizzard (Team LaS'port)
DNFJohn Woods (Team Upland Brewing)
DNFJoshua Carter (The Cyclery & Fitness Center)
DNFAndrew Lister (The Cyclery & Fitness Center)
DNFGrant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
DNFAnthony Dust (The Cyclery & Fitness Center)
DNFNathan Robinson (Think Green-Pedal the Planet)
DNFMatthew Russell (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFUlugbek Saidov
DNFReid McClure
DNFAndrew Crater (Dom360.com)
DNFDiego Garavito

