Alzate, Rivera repeat as Sunny King winners

Escuela, Guttenplan podium in men's race

Image 1 of 13

The elite women get underway

The elite women get underway
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 2 of 13

Carlos Azate (UnitedHealthcare) atop the elite men's podium

Carlos Azate (UnitedHealthcare) atop the elite men's podium
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 3 of 13

Elite men's Sunny King Crit podium

Elite men's Sunny King Crit podium
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 4 of 13

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) atop the elite women's podium

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) atop the elite women's podium
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 5 of 13

Elite women's podium at Sunny King Crit

Elite women's podium at Sunny King Crit
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 6 of 13

Elite women's podium at Sunny King Crit

Elite women's podium at Sunny King Crit
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 7 of 13

Racers during the elite men's crit

Racers during the elite men's crit
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 8 of 13

UnitedHealthcare riders set the pace

UnitedHealthcare riders set the pace
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 9 of 13

A Kelly Benefits rider in action

A Kelly Benefits rider in action
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 10 of 13

The start of the elite men's race

The start of the elite men's race
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 11 of 13

Racers sprint for a prime

Racers sprint for a prime
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 12 of 13

The elite women's peloton

The elite women's peloton
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)
Image 13 of 13

Women's winner Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)

Women's winner Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Kent Ruby)

Anniston, Alabama, shined as brightly as the brilliant sun Saturday as cycling fans lined the boards early and stayed late for the Sunny King Criterium, the first stop on the 2014 USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar (NCC).  Coryn Rivera and Carlos Alzate won the elite women's and men's races, respectively.

Women

The elite women took to the line and from the start, Colavita-Fine Cooking took control across the seven-tenths of a mile Downtown Anniston course.

Multiple $200 cash primes kept the racers attentive and the crowd blind to a clear winner until the finish. Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare), Arden Stelly (Pain Pathways) and Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team) all went home a little richer.

Mini breaks and attacks formed throughout the race but nothing stuck except for strategy in racers' minds. Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom), Drigo, Jenny Rios and Pepper Palace joined Colavita in taking turns at the front while local favorite Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) stepped on the gas with four to go.

Two laps remaining, it was Colavita 1-2-3-5 with Van Gilder sitting fourth wheel and interrupting their straight. But with an all-out sprint down the straightaway, it was returning Sunny King Criterium Champion Rivera of UnitedHealthcare making Marian University proud as she stood atop the Eastman podium in the NCC points leaders jersey and Sunny King crown. Erica Allar (Colavita) and Morgan Brown (Century Road Club) rounded out the podium, in second and third, respectively. Van Gilder landed fourth.

Men

Nearly 100 elite men took to the Start line after an emotional National Anthem and lead-in procession featuring an official welcome from Anniston Mayor Vaughn Stewart and Mrs. Patty King of Sunny King Automotive, the criterium's longstanding title sponsor.

Chunky primes starting flying with Andrew Crater (Finish Strong) and Chris Uberti (Astellas) hitting the bank early on. Adrenalin pumping, Uberti flirted with a short stint up front after the prime pick-up but the UnitedHealthcare Blue Train started pulling out of the station. The pace picking up with 20 laps to go, it became obvious this would be a battle until the end.

With nearly a 20-second gap, Ruben Campanioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman) kept the rocket fuel burning for a dozen or so laps but with UnitedHealthcare charging, his lead was cut to eight seconds before a $400 cash prime with seven laps remaining blew things up. David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies) picking up the green and the crowd climbing atop the barricades, UnitedHealthcare dominated six deep with three laps remaining...1,2,3,4 with two laps on the counter.

All eyes on the livestream for backside reports, the sprint and the first NCC race of 2014 was taken by 2013 Sunny King Criterium Champion Carlos Alzate Escobar, with Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator) and David Guttenplan (Guttenplan Coaching), close behind in second and third, respectively.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)1:31:16
2Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:01
3David Guttenplan
4Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans)0:00:02
5Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
6Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)0:00:03
7Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
8Drew Christopher0:00:04
9Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
10Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
11Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
12Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
13Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:05
14Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
15Mac Brennan (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
16Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
17Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:06
18Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
19David Cueli
20Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
21Brendan Cornett0:00:07
22Christopher Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
23Benjamin Renkema0:00:08
24Diego Garavito0:00:10
25Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
26Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:00:11
27David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
28John Brizzard (Team LaS'port)0:00:12
29Jacob Hill (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
30Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Eli)0:00:13
31Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:16
32Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:18
33Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:19
34Oleg Tanovitchi (Lupus Racing Team)
35Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:20
36Calixto Bello (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:24
37Thomas Barnett (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:25
38Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
39Andrew Reardon
40Andres Alzate (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)0:00:26
41Johnny Mitchell
42William Rekemeyer0:00:27
43Ryan Shean (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
44Christopher Butler (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
45Cristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:28
46Ruben Companioni
47Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
48Michael Dalterio
49Jon Atkins0:00:29
50Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
51Derek Schanze0:00:30
52Luis Zayas (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
53Dylan Degan0:00:32
54Ryan Sullivan (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
55David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:00:36
56Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components Eli)0:00:49
57Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)0:00:55
58John Hayes (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:57
59Alexey Shmidt0:01:12
60Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stans)0:01:41
61Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:54
62Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFBrian Hill
DNFIgor Rudalev (Lupus Racing Team)
DNFStephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFGavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans)
DNFHenry Willis
DNFKevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
DNFNathan Robinson
DNFJordan Heimer
DNFDustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
DNFJustin Lowe
DNFAndrew Buntz
DNFAndres Rodriguez (EDA Contractor)
DNFConor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
DNFWilliam Myers
DNFRoss White
DNFChris Moore
DNFScott Savory (Lupus Racing Team)
DNFStephen Vogel (Hearts Racing Club)
DNFJan Kolar (Lupus Racing Team)
DNFAndrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
DNSJacob King (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
DNSAaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)
DNSBenjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNSRyan Knapp (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNSChristopher Williams (Novo Nordisk)
DNSBrian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
DNSCharlie Hough (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
DNSRichard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNSDavid Carpenter (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNSMatthew Russell (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNSRuud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNSKurt Page
DNSJustin Morris (Novo Nordisk)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:58:41
2Erica Allar (Colavita Racing Inc.)
3Morgan Brown (Century Road Club Assoc)0:00:01
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
5Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:03
6Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
7Tracey Cameron (Stans Notubes p/b Endurancewerx)0:00:04
8Joanie Caron
9Jennifer Purcell (Colavita Racing Inc.)
10Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
11Ann Koehler (Lagunitas Racing)
12Mary Zider (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:00:07
13Chelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
14Holly Matthews (TEAM TIBCO/TO THE TOP)
15Shannon Parrish (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)0:00:08
16Amie Krasnozon
17Holly Beard (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
18Amy Good (Colavita Racing Inc.)
19Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:09
20Arden Stelly (Carolina Masters)0:00:10
21Jenny Rios0:00:24
22Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Garneau Factory Team)0:00:35
23Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
24Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters)
25Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:00:36
26Cinthia Lehner
27Jan Bennett (FCS Cycling)0:00:45
28Caroline Moakley0:00:46
29Jessica Prinner (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:00:58
30Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:01:01
31Cali Ewing (Team Belladium)0:01:13
32Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
33Abigail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)
34Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:01:27
DNSDebbie Milne (Finish Strong)

 

