Trending

Annemiek van Vleuten continues winning streak with Strade Bianche victory

By

Mavi Garcia finishes second after lengthy breakaway

JUMP TO:
Image 1 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Start Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Team Presentation during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

Mavi Garcia on the attack at Strade Bianche Women 2020

Mavi Garcia (Alé BTC Ljubljana) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Strade Bianche)
Image 3 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team TrekSegafredo Women Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Dust Public Fans during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team CCCLiv Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Peloton during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The women's peloton at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Omer Shapira of Israel and Team CanyonSram Racing Dust during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam Omer Shapira of Israel and Team CanyonSram Racing Dust during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The women's peloton at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Start Julie Van de Velde of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Covid Safe measures during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotto Soudal Ladies at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Tayler Wiles of The United States and Team TrekSegafredo Women Dust Peloton during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Start Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Covid Safe measures Team Presentation during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Start Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands Elizabeth ArmisteadDeignan of The United Kingdom Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands Tayler Wiles of The United States Ruth Winder of The United States and Team TrekSegafredo Women Covid Safe measures Team Presentation during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Trek-Segafedo at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Start Information of Covid Safe measures Detail view during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Start Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands European Champion Jersey Jessica Allen of Australia Lucy Kennedy of Australia Amanda Spratt of Australia Moniek Tenniglo of The Netherlands Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team Mitchelton Scott Covid Safe measures Team Presentation during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mitchelton-Scott sign in at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Start Erica Magnaldi of Italy Lisa Brennauer of Germany Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Italy Sarah Rijkes of Austria Ane Santesteban Gonzalez of Spain Lea Lin Teutenberg of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Covid Safe measures Team Presentation during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ceratizit-WNT at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 START Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Covid Safe measures Team Presentation during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Start Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott World Champion Jersey Refreshment Bottle Shadow during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten at the start of 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has won her second consecutive Strade Bianche, continuing her winning streak after the re-start of the women's cycling season. 

The world champion bridged from the peloton to a chasing group on the penultimate gravel sector and went on a solo chase of Margarita Victoria García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) who had attacked 45km from the finish. 

Van Vleuten caught the Spaniard with seven kilometres to go and dropped her on the Via Santa Caterina, taking a solo win on the Piazza del Campo. Leah Thomas (Équipe Paule Ka) rounded out the podium almost two minutes later.

More to follow...

Results

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
2Mavi Garcia (Spa Alé BTC Ljubljana
3Leah Thomas (USA) Equipe Paule Ka
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women

Latest on Cyclingnews