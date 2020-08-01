Annemiek van Vleuten continues winning streak with Strade Bianche victory

Image 1 of 15 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Mavi Garcia (Alé BTC Ljubljana) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Strade Bianche) Image 3 of 15 Ellen Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 The women's peloton at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 The women's peloton at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Lotto Soudal Ladies at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Trek-Segafedo at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Mitchelton-Scott sign in at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Ceratizit-WNT at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) at 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Annemiek van Vleuten at the start of 2020 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has won her second consecutive Strade Bianche, continuing her winning streak after the re-start of the women's cycling season.

The world champion bridged from the peloton to a chasing group on the penultimate gravel sector and went on a solo chase of Margarita Victoria García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) who had attacked 45km from the finish.

Van Vleuten caught the Spaniard with seven kilometres to go and dropped her on the Via Santa Caterina, taking a solo win on the Piazza del Campo. Leah Thomas (Équipe Paule Ka) rounded out the podium almost two minutes later.

More to follow...

Results