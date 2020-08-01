Annemiek van Vleuten continues winning streak with Strade Bianche victory
Mavi Garcia finishes second after lengthy breakaway
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has won her second consecutive Strade Bianche, continuing her winning streak after the re-start of the women's cycling season.
The world champion bridged from the peloton to a chasing group on the penultimate gravel sector and went on a solo chase of Margarita Victoria García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) who had attacked 45km from the finish.
Van Vleuten caught the Spaniard with seven kilometres to go and dropped her on the Via Santa Caterina, taking a solo win on the Piazza del Campo. Leah Thomas (Équipe Paule Ka) rounded out the podium almost two minutes later.
More to follow...
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|Mavi Garcia (Spa Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) Equipe Paule Ka
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Annemiek van Vleuten continues winning streak with Strade Bianche victoryMavi Garcia finishes second after lengthy breakaway
-
Tribute to Team Ineos director Nico Portal being planned at Route d’OccitanieOccitanie race organisation has been planning a tribute in conjunction with Portal’s family
-
Vuelta a Burgos stage 5 - Live coverageAll the action from the final mountain stage
-
Strade Bianche – Live coverageAll the action from the first men's WorldTour race of the season restart
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.