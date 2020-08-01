Live coverage
Strade Bianche – Live coverage
All the action from the first men's WorldTour race of the season restart
Race situation
Breakaway: Nicola Bagioli (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Iuri Filosi (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Corné Van Kessel (Circus-Wanty Gobert) and Benjamin Declercq (Arkéa-Samsic)
Peloton: +2:00
The riders hit the third sector of sterrato.
150km to go
Sam Bewley (Mitchelton-Scott) has abandoned the race.
Deceuninck-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere, who famously opposed adding gravel sectors to races such as Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Tours, has come round on Strade Bianche, he writes in Het Nieuwsblad today.
"I was not a big supporter of this race in the early years. But I learned to love Strade Bianche. What the audience does not see, however, is that adversity lurks around every corner: falls with serious abrasions... But the final has acquired a mythical status.
"I'm not going to deny that the race is important to us. I delivered a few winners anyway – Kwiatkowski, Štybar, Alaphilippe last year. And today we also start with a very strong team. It would be nice if we could start again with the victory. I'd like to pick up the thread again where we had to leave it thanks to [COVID-19]."
Pellaud is out front with Nicola Bagioli (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Iuri Filosi (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Corné Van Kessel (Circus-Wanty Gobert) and Benjamin Declercq (Arkéa-Samsic).
The group is two minutes up the road as Julian Alaphilippe has a problem in the peloton.
159km to go
We don't have the full rundown of the break yet, but we do know they've reached the second sterrato sector.
164km to go
Five more riders have joined Pellaud at the front of the race.
A crash in the peloton saw riders from Mitchelton-Scott, Trek-Segafredo and Israel Start-Up Nation hit the deck. They are all back up and running without problem, though.
Siamo tornati. It feels good to be back.#StradeBianche @eolo_it pic.twitter.com/dehrFOJ5TcAugust 1, 2020
Van Kessel has now been caught, leaving Pellaud out front on his own.
The duo only have an advantage of 20 seconds.
176km to go
Riders are trying to get away in the early kilometres.
Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Corne Van Kessel (Circus-Wanty Gobert) are out front at the moment.
184km to go
The racing is underway!
The riders are off 😍😍 #StradeBianche pic.twitter.com/m83jHdxPKzAugust 1, 2020
We're also running full live coverage of Strade Bianche Women today. The race got underway just under an hour ago. Click here to check it out.
It's 36°C in Tuscany today. The riders are spending as much time out of the sun as possible before racing gets underway.
Here's Vincenzo Nibali at the stage start, wearing his team-issue face mask
2019 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) returns, as do past winners Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos), Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) and Alaphilippe's tteammate Zdenek Štybar.
Other big names on the start list include Sagan, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
We're about 20 minutes from the start of the race.
Peter Sagan heads to the sign-on in Siena
It's the first hectic day of what will no doubt be many of this packed autumn racing season here at CN Towers, as we bring you full live coverage, race reports and news from both Strade Bianche races as well reporting at the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.
Here are the estimated timings for today's action in Italy:
Women's race: 12:00 - 16:00 CEST
Men's race: 13:45 - 18:30 CEST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Strade Bianche. It's the first WorldTour race since the pro cycling season restarted in late July and the peloton is packed with big names in Tuscany.
