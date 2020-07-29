How to watch Strade Bianche – live stream, TV, results

The first WorldTour race of the restart is upon us, with Peter Sagan, Mathieu van der Poel, Vincenzo Nibali, Julian Alaphilippe, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen among the stars set to do battle at Strade Bianche and Strade Bianche Women on August 1.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you reports, results and news for the race. Read on to find out how to watch Strade Bianche via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

It's the 14th edition of the Tuscan race, won last year by Deceuninck-QuickStep man Alaphilippe, and the Frenchman will be joined on the gravel roads by a wealth of big names kicking off their delayed 2020 seasons.

As well as reigning champion Alaphilippe, five former winners will line up to start in Siena on Saturday. 2011 winner Philippe Gilbert is back at Lotto Soudal this year, and looking for title number two. Team Ineos' Michał Kwiatkowski has already won the race twice, in 2014 and 2017, while Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) can also count the race on their palmarès.

Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Max Schachmann showed his Classics pedigree at the Ardennes last year, while cobbled specialists Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) will also start.

2019 Flanders champion Alberto Bettiol leads EF Pro Cycling, while Vuelta revelation Tadej Pogačar is the main man for UAE Team Emirates. Astana bring Alexey Lutsenko and Jakob Fuglsang, while Van der Poel's eternal 'cross rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will look to improve on his two third-place finishes.

A number of big names will also line up in the women's race, with 2019 winner Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) set to return, along with 2018 winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans). Trek-Segafredo's Ellen Van Dijk will also take the start, while more names are yet to be confirmed

Read on for all the details of how to watch them in action at Strade Bianche this weekend.

Strade Bianche live stream

The men's Strade Bianche race will be aired comprehensively across a number of networks, while around an hour of television coverage of the women's race is expected to be shown before the men's coverage begins.

Strade Bianche will be aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race. Access will set you back £39.99 for a year, though a special offer currently lets you subscribe for just £19.99.

In North America, FloBikes is airing the race. Subscribing to FloBikes cost $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

The race will also be shown on various broadcasters around Europe, including Rai Sport in Italy, Sporza in Belgium and EITB in the Basque Country.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Race schedule

Saturday, August 1

Women's race: 12:00-16:00 CEST (6:00-10:00 EST)

Men's race: 13:45-18:30 CEST (7:45-12:30 EST)