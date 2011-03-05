Image 1 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes the win in Siena. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 57 Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) didn't wear the tub around his shoulders all the way around. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 57 Giairo Ermeti (Androni Giocattoli) presses on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 57 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri) in action in the Montepaschi Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 57 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was disappointed not to get the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 57 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) shows Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) how it's done. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 57 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) was racing close to home in Tuscany. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 57 A stirring scene from the Montepaschi Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 57 A typical view from the Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 57 The peloton negotiates a section of unmade road. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 57 The spectacular dust roads of the Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) salutes the crowds in Siena. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 57 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was second here in 2008, the year he won the world title. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) basks in the glory of the Piazza del Campo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 57 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) had to give best to Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) clocks up yet another Italian win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was a deserving winner. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 57 Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) was part of the day's main break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will have to adjust his mantlepiece once again. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto) celebrates in Siena. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 22 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was an emphatic winner. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 23 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) triumphs in the Piazza del Campo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 57 The combination of crumbling roads and sharp inclines sting the legs. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 57 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) is showing significant signs of form this early season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 57 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) crosses the line ahead of Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 57 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) is building towards April. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 57 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was aggressive in the finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 57 Cadel Evans (BMC) won on similar terrain in last year's Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) after crossing the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was unstoppable in the finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) puts in a dig. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium, flanked by Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 57 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was present in Tuscany. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 57 Siena's famous Piazza del Campo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 57 At the finish in Siena. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 57 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 57 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) couldn't compete with Gilbert. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was a dominant winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is on course for a great spring. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 57 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) were watching every move. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 57 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) puts in a dig on an unmade section. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 57 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was not on top form in Tuscany. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 57 The crowds came out to see a race that harked back to another era. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 57 Paolo Longo Borgini (Liquigas-Cannondale) was very aggressive. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 57 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) battled gamely, seen here ahead of Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 57 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 57 Eventual winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was composed throughout. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 57 It's easy to see why Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) chose the Strade Bianche as part of his pre-Classics programme. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 57 Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rode well in support of Gilbert. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 57 Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas-Cannondale) drives on the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 57 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) was fancied to do well on the strade bianche. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 57 Emanuele Sella and Angel Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli) get stuck in on a dust section. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 57 Tuscany's dust roads tested the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 57 The bunch tackles the famous strade bianche. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 57 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) tackles the dust roads. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert won on the “white roads” of the Montepaschi Strade Bianche, after a hard-fought 190km of racing in Tuscany. Under impetus from the Omega Pharma-Lotto man, the lead group of 20 broke up on an uphill stretch in the final kilometre, and he went on to accelerate clear of Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) in the streets of Siena to take a classy victory.

Gilbert’s win was his second of this campaign, after taking a stage of the Volta ao Algarve. It was also just the latest in a series of masterpieces that the Belgian has served up on Italian roads. He ended his 2010 season with a stunning solo win at the Tour of Lombardy, but he showed his dexterity on the Strade Bianche by holding his nerve and leaving his move until he reached Siena’s charming cobbled streets.

“Italy is my paradise,” Gilbert beamed after the finish. “My last race here in 2010 was Lombardia and the first one here this year is Strade Bianche, and they’re two wins that I’ll never forget.”

As the leading group of 20 splintered in the final kilometre, Gilbert knew that timing and positioning would be as important as brute strength on the technical approach to the finish line in Siena’s Piazza del Campo. Reaching the final corner in first position was crucial, but Gilbert allowed the dangerous Ballan test the waters before he unleashed his own fearsome sprint in earnest.

“It was a nervous finale on dangerous little streets,” Gilbert explained. “I let Ballan launch the sprint before starting my own. 250 metres from the line he came up alongside me and we battled for the last corner, but I was on the inside and I knew that could be a decisive advantage.”

The former world champion Ballan acknowledged that Gilbert had been clever to take the inside line, but he was pleased with his form in Tuscany.

"I was behind Philippe Gilbert and Damiano Cunego was on my wheel," Ballan said. "Gilbert took the inside and I didn't want to pass him on the outside because I was afraid that I would crash. Overall, I'm happy with my condition. It bodes well for the upcoming races."

Cunego admitted that there was little that he could do against the in-form Gilbert, who has signalled himself as the man to watch on all terrains this spring.

“Gilbert’s burst was deadly,” Cunego said. “I tried to hang tough, hoping to recover on the flat and on the descent before the Piazza del Campo. I tried, I pushed and I even almost got back on coming up to the line, but Gilbert had more than everyone.”

The early salvoes on the dust roads



Unlike the Giro d’Italia’s visit to this part of the world in 2010, there was no rain in Tuscany on Saturday, but the strade bianche still required the utmost of technical ability and daring from the peloton. While Gilbert left his signature move until the race reached Siena, there was no shortage of action on the dust roads themselves, as the combination of sharp inclines and technical, unmade surfaces broke up the peloton repeatedly.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was among the aggressors on the first stretch of dust road, just 35km in, but a puncture forced him out of the move. Soon afterwards, the day’s main escape came together, when a 12-man group got away at the 43km mark: Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli), Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek), Giairo Ermeti (Androni), Martin Kohler (BMC), Federico Rocchetti (De Rosa), Davide Ricci Bitti, Patrick Sinkewitz (Farnese-Neri), Matthias Brandle (Geox-TMC), Peter Velits (HTC), Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo), Adam Hansen, Greg Van Avermaet (OmegaPharma-Lotto) and Stuart O’Grady (Leopard-Trek).

The break built a maximum advantage of three minutes but with no Lampre-ISD man in the move, it was always going to be difficult to stay clear of the pink and blue train at the head of the bunch. The lead group fragmented as the difficult surface began to take its toll and eventually O’Grady and Van Avermaert pulled clear, first with Ermeti for company, and then by themselves.

"It wasn't the perfect situation to go with the early breakaway. but O'Grady made the jump and I just followed him and we were gone," Van Avermaet said. "When you have such good legs, you try to make the best of it."

They managed to stay clear of the peloton until just after the final section of dust road, but the 18% slopes there were to put paid to their hopes of victory. They were swallowed up with 12km to go, as Lampre-ISD began to wind things up for a finale that they felt was well-suited to Damiano Cunego’s talents. Indeed, the Italian was himself a prominent figure at the head of the bunch, but in the end, he too would have to yield to the sparkling Gilbert, who toasted another fine win.

.

Full Results