Farrar wins one for Wouter
Gretsch stays in race overall lead
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) gained a huge morale boost leading up to the Tour de France, netting his first victory since the death of his close friend Wouter Weylandt.
Farrar dusted the other sprinters on the 177km stage from Eindhoven to Sittard/Geleen, coming in bike lengths ahead of Vacansoleil's Romain Feillu and Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
As he crossed the line, Farrar formed a "W" with his hands in memory of his Belgian friend.
"It's an important victory - the last few months have been very, very hard for me," Farrar said after the stage. "It's still hard to talk about."
HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch finished safely in the peloton to continue his time in the race leader's yellow jersey, while Farrar claimed the lead in the points classification.
The finale may have been one for the sprinters, but the rest of the day belonged to a five-man breakaway that escaped early in the stage during a heavy rainfall which caused several crashes, one of which led to the abandonment of Serge Pauwels (Sky).
Anthony Roux (FDJ), Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet), Ronan van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Cornelius van Ooijen (Cycling Team Jo Piels) gained a maximum 3:50 lead on the peloton, but as the skies cleared the gap fell rapidly under the impetus of the HTC-Highroad and Omega Pharma-Lotto teams.
Roux and Van Zandbeek battled for the intermediate sprints, with the Skil-Shimano man taking the first and Roux winning the second. Tied on points, the jersey went to Roux at the end of the day.
Coming into the final circuit the lead of the breakaway was hovering around the minute mark when Van Zandbeek decided to attack. Only Roux was able to follow, and the other three went back to the peloton.
As the kilometres ticked down, Van Zandbeek was no longer able to hold the Frenchman's wheel, and Roux continued alone but was caught on the approach to the sole mountain sprint of the day.
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked to win the hill sprint ahead of Niki Terpstra (Quickstep) and Denis Van Winden (Rabobank).
The sprint briefly split a group of six riders off the front of the field, but with Vacansoleil chasing hard behind, they were reeled in, setting up the bunch sprint.
Despite a prior crash to his lead-out man Julian Dean, Farrar was able to easily pop off the front in the final few hundred meters to win the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:11:52
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|8
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|14
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|17
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|18
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|20
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|23
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|26
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|33
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|38
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|46
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|49
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|57
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|61
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|62
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|70
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|71
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|73
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|76
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|78
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|79
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|80
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|81
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|82
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|83
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|84
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|86
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|87
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|88
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|89
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|92
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|94
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|95
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|96
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|97
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|98
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|99
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|100
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|101
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|102
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|103
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|105
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|106
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|108
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|109
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|110
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|111
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|112
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:00:15
|113
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|114
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:36
|115
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|116
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:46
|117
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:04
|118
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:28
|119
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:32
|120
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:33
|122
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:06:01
|123
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|124
|Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|127
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|128
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|129
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|130
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|8
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|12:35:36
|2
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|3
|Vacansolei-DCM
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Quick Step
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Team NetApp
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|11
|Sky Pro Cycling
|12
|Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly
|13
|Skil-Shimano
|14
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|15
|Saxo Bank-SunGard
|16
|Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:20:22
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:03
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:04
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|5
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|10
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|13
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:17
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:18
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:19
|20
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:21
|24
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:22
|25
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:23
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|28
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|32
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|33
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|34
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:27
|35
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:28
|37
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:29
|39
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|45
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|46
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:31
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|49
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|50
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|51
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|52
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|53
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|54
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|55
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|58
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:36
|59
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|60
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|61
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:38
|63
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|64
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|66
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:39
|68
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|69
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|71
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:41
|73
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:42
|75
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:43
|76
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|77
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|78
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:44
|80
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:45
|82
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|84
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:46
|85
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:47
|86
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:48
|87
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|88
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:00:53
|89
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|91
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|92
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:54
|93
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|94
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|95
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:55
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|97
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:56
|98
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:58
|99
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|100
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:59
|102
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:01:01
|103
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:02
|104
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:04
|105
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|106
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:06
|107
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:08
|108
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:09
|109
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:11
|110
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|111
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:14
|112
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:15
|113
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:17
|114
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:20
|115
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:33
|116
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|117
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:03
|118
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:11
|119
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:26
|120
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:28
|121
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:40
|122
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:33
|123
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:35
|124
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:42
|125
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:49
|126
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|0:06:50
|127
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:51
|128
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:58
|129
|Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:18
|130
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|3
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|pts
|2
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|8
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|17
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|18
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|13:01:25
|2
|Rabobank
|0:00:23
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|FDJ
|0:00:41
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:46
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:55
|8
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:57
|9
|Quick Step
|0:00:59
|10
|Skil-Shimano
|11
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:02
|12
|Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:01:08
|13
|Team NetApp
|0:01:13
|14
|Vacansolei-DCM
|0:01:14
|15
|Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly
|0:01:37
|17
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:54
