Image 1 of 15 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) remembers Wouter Weylandt with a special victory salute. (Image credit: Ster Elektrotoer) Image 2 of 15 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 15 The podium ceremony: Gretsch (GC), Farrar (points), Roux (Sprints), Gilbert (Climber) (Image credit: Ster Elektrotoer) Image 4 of 15 The jerseys after stage 2 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 15 Cornelius van Ooijen (Cycling Team Jo Piels) and Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 15 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) hits out in the sprint. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 15 Anthony Roux (FDJ) claimed the sprint classification lead in the ZLM Toer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 15 The podium ceremony was a popular attraction. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 15 HTC-Highroad controls the race for leader Gretsch. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 15 Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) rolls out for his day in yellow. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 15 Gretsch surrounded by his HTC-Highroad teammates (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 15 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 15 It wasn't even close: Tyler Farrar wins by a mile in Geelen (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 15 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) donned the points classification jersey (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 15 Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) maintained the race lead in the ZLM Toer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) gained a huge morale boost leading up to the Tour de France, netting his first victory since the death of his close friend Wouter Weylandt.

Farrar dusted the other sprinters on the 177km stage from Eindhoven to Sittard/Geleen, coming in bike lengths ahead of Vacansoleil's Romain Feillu and Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

As he crossed the line, Farrar formed a "W" with his hands in memory of his Belgian friend.

"It's an important victory - the last few months have been very, very hard for me," Farrar said after the stage. "It's still hard to talk about."

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch finished safely in the peloton to continue his time in the race leader's yellow jersey, while Farrar claimed the lead in the points classification.

The finale may have been one for the sprinters, but the rest of the day belonged to a five-man breakaway that escaped early in the stage during a heavy rainfall which caused several crashes, one of which led to the abandonment of Serge Pauwels (Sky).

Anthony Roux (FDJ), Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet), Ronan van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Cornelius van Ooijen (Cycling Team Jo Piels) gained a maximum 3:50 lead on the peloton, but as the skies cleared the gap fell rapidly under the impetus of the HTC-Highroad and Omega Pharma-Lotto teams.

Roux and Van Zandbeek battled for the intermediate sprints, with the Skil-Shimano man taking the first and Roux winning the second. Tied on points, the jersey went to Roux at the end of the day.

Coming into the final circuit the lead of the breakaway was hovering around the minute mark when Van Zandbeek decided to attack. Only Roux was able to follow, and the other three went back to the peloton.

As the kilometres ticked down, Van Zandbeek was no longer able to hold the Frenchman's wheel, and Roux continued alone but was caught on the approach to the sole mountain sprint of the day.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked to win the hill sprint ahead of Niki Terpstra (Quickstep) and Denis Van Winden (Rabobank).

The sprint briefly split a group of six riders off the front of the field, but with Vacansoleil chasing hard behind, they were reeled in, setting up the bunch sprint.

Despite a prior crash to his lead-out man Julian Dean, Farrar was able to easily pop off the front in the final few hundred meters to win the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:11:52 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 8 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 14 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 17 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 18 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 20 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 22 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 23 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 24 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 25 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 26 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 30 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 33 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 38 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 43 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 44 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 46 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 48 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 49 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 51 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 57 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 60 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 61 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 62 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 63 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 65 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 70 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 71 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 73 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 74 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 75 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 76 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 77 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 78 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 79 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 80 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 81 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 82 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 83 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 84 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 86 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 87 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 88 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 89 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 90 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 91 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 92 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 93 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 94 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 95 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 96 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 97 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 98 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 99 Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 100 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 101 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 102 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 103 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 105 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 106 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 108 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 109 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 110 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 111 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 112 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:00:15 113 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 114 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:36 115 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 116 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:46 117 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:04 118 Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:28 119 Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:32 120 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 121 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:33 122 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:06:01 123 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 124 Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 127 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 128 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 129 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 130 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 8 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 9 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank 12:35:36 2 Cycling Team De Rijke 3 Vacansolei-DCM 4 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 FDJ 6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Quick Step 8 Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Team NetApp 10 HTC-Highroad 11 Sky Pro Cycling 12 Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly 13 Skil-Shimano 14 Cycling Team Jo Piels 15 Saxo Bank-SunGard 16 Landbouwkrediet 17 Leopard Trek

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:20:22 2 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:03 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:04 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 5 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:13 8 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:15 10 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 11 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 13 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:17 14 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:18 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 19 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:19 20 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:00:21 24 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:22 25 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:23 27 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:24 28 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 32 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:26 33 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 34 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:27 35 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:28 37 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:29 39 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 40 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 43 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:30 45 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 46 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:31 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 48 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 49 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 50 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 51 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 52 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 53 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34 54 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 55 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 57 Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 58 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:36 59 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 60 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 61 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:38 63 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 64 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 65 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 66 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:39 68 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 69 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 70 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 71 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:41 73 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:42 75 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:43 76 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 77 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 78 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 79 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:44 80 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 81 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:45 82 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 84 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:46 85 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:47 86 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:48 87 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:50 88 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 0:00:53 89 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 90 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 91 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 92 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:54 93 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 94 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 95 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:00:55 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 97 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:56 98 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:58 99 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 100 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:59 102 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:01:01 103 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:02 104 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:04 105 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:05 106 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:06 107 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:08 108 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:01:09 109 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:11 110 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 111 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:14 112 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:15 113 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:17 114 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:20 115 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:33 116 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 117 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:03 118 Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:02:11 119 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:02:26 120 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:28 121 Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:40 122 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:33 123 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:06:35 124 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:42 125 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:49 126 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 0:06:50 127 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:06:51 128 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:58 129 Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:18 130 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:50

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 3 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 pts 2 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 8 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 10 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 12 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 5 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 15 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2 17 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 18 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 1