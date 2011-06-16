Trending

Farrar wins one for Wouter

Gretsch stays in race overall lead

Image 1 of 15

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) remembers Wouter Weylandt with a special victory salute.

(Image credit: Ster Elektrotoer)
Image 2 of 15

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 15

The podium ceremony: Gretsch (GC), Farrar (points), Roux (Sprints), Gilbert (Climber)

(Image credit: Ster Elektrotoer)
Image 4 of 15

The jerseys after stage 2

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 15

Cornelius van Ooijen (Cycling Team Jo Piels) and Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 15

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) hits out in the sprint.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 15

Anthony Roux (FDJ) claimed the sprint classification lead in the ZLM Toer.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 15

The podium ceremony was a popular attraction.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 15

HTC-Highroad controls the race for leader Gretsch.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 15

Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) rolls out for his day in yellow.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 15

Gretsch surrounded by his HTC-Highroad teammates

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 15

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 15

It wasn't even close: Tyler Farrar wins by a mile in Geelen

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 15

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) donned the points classification jersey

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 15

Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) maintained the race lead in the ZLM Toer.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) gained a huge morale boost leading up to the Tour de France, netting his first victory since the death of his close friend Wouter Weylandt.

Farrar dusted the other sprinters on the 177km stage from Eindhoven to Sittard/Geleen, coming in bike lengths ahead of Vacansoleil's Romain Feillu and Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

As he crossed the line, Farrar formed a "W" with his hands in memory of his Belgian friend.

"It's an important victory - the last few months have been very, very hard for me," Farrar said after the stage. "It's still hard to talk about."

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch finished safely in the peloton to continue his time in the race leader's yellow jersey, while Farrar claimed the lead in the points classification.

The finale may have been one for the sprinters, but the rest of the day belonged to a five-man breakaway that escaped early in the stage during a heavy rainfall which caused several crashes, one of which led to the abandonment of Serge Pauwels (Sky).

Anthony Roux (FDJ), Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet), Ronan van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Cornelius van Ooijen (Cycling Team Jo Piels) gained a maximum 3:50 lead on the peloton, but as the skies cleared the gap fell rapidly under the impetus of the HTC-Highroad and Omega Pharma-Lotto teams.

Roux and Van Zandbeek battled for the intermediate sprints, with the Skil-Shimano man taking the first and Roux winning the second. Tied on points, the jersey went to Roux at the end of the day.

Coming into the final circuit the lead of the breakaway was hovering around the minute mark when Van Zandbeek decided to attack. Only Roux was able to follow, and the other three went back to the peloton.

As the kilometres ticked down, Van Zandbeek was no longer able to hold the Frenchman's wheel, and Roux continued alone but was caught on the approach to the sole mountain sprint of the day.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked to win the hill sprint ahead of Niki Terpstra (Quickstep) and Denis Van Winden (Rabobank).

The sprint briefly split a group of six riders off the front of the field, but with Vacansoleil chasing hard behind, they were reeled in, setting up the bunch sprint.

Despite a prior crash to his lead-out man Julian Dean, Farrar was able to easily pop off the front in the final few hundred meters to win the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:11:52
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
8Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
14Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
17Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
18Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
20Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
22Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
23Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
24Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
25Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
26Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
33Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
38Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
43Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
44Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
46Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
48Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
49Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
51Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
52Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
57Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
61Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
62Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
63Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
65Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
70Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
71Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
73Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
74Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
75Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
76Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
77Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
78Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
80Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
81James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
82Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
83Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
84Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
86Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
87Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
88Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
89Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
90Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
91Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
92Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
93Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
95Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
96Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
97Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
98Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
99Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
100Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
101Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
102Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
103Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
105Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
106Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
108Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
109Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
110Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
111Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
112William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:15
113Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:35
114Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:36
115Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
116Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:46
117Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:04
118Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:28
119Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:32
120Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
121Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:33
122Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:06:01
123Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
124Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
127Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
128Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
129Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
130Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2
3Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
3Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
8Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank12:35:36
2Cycling Team De Rijke
3Vacansolei-DCM
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5FDJ
6Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Quick Step
8Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Team NetApp
10HTC-Highroad
11Sky Pro Cycling
12Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly
13Skil-Shimano
14Cycling Team Jo Piels
15Saxo Bank-SunGard
16Landbouwkrediet
17Leopard Trek

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:20:22
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:03
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:04
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
5Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
6Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:13
8Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:15
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
11Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
12Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
13Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:17
14Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:18
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
19Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:19
20Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:21
24Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:22
25Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:23
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
28David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:26
33Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
34Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:27
35David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:28
37Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:29
39Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
40Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
43Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
45Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
46Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:31
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
48Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:33
49Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
50Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
51Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
52Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
53Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
54Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
55Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
58Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:36
59Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
60Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
61Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:38
63Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
64Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
66Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
67Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:39
68Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
69Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
70Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
71Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:41
73Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:42
75Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:43
76William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
77Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
78Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:44
80Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
81Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:45
82Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
84Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
85Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:47
86Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
87Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:50
88Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp0:00:53
89Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
91Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
92Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:54
93Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
94Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:55
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
97Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:56
98Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:58
99Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
100Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:59
102Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:01:01
103Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:02
104James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:04
105Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:05
106Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:06
107Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:08
108Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:01:09
109Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:11
110Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
111Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:14
112Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:15
113Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:01:17
114Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:20
115Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:33
116Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
117Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:03
118Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:11
119Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:02:26
120Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:28
121Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:40
122Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:33
123Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:06:35
124Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:42
125Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:49
126Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp0:06:50
127Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:06:51
128Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:58
129Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:18
130Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:50

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
3Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo19pts
2Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad12
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling10
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
8Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team6
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5
12Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke5
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
15Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2
17Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
18Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
19Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad13:01:25
2Rabobank0:00:23
3Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
4Sky Pro Cycling0:00:36
5FDJ0:00:41
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
7Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:55
8Leopard Trek0:00:57
9Quick Step0:00:59
10Skil-Shimano
11Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:02
12Saxo Bank-SunGard0:01:08
13Team NetApp0:01:13
14Vacansolei-DCM0:01:14
15Landbouwkrediet
16Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly0:01:37
17Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:54

 

