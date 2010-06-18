Image 1 of 12 And it's Greg Henderson who is the fastest, with teammate Russell Downing behind him. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 12 The fast guys open up the sprint... (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 12 Gregory Henderson leads his Sky teammate Russell Downing to a stage 2 victory at Ster Elektrotoer (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 4 of 12 Lars Boom (Rabobank). (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 12 Greg Henderson takes the win in stage three. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 12 HTC-Columbia prepares to take Andre Greipel to the finish. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 12 Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) wonders where to place the kisses. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 12 Jos Van Emden still leads the Ster Elektrotoer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 12 Overall leader Jos Van Emden on the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 12 Best young rider Cornelius Van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels). (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 12 Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) was off the front in the break during stage 2. (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 12 of 12 Overall race leader Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) on the podium. (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

Gregory Henderson of Team Sky won the mass sprint ending the "little Amstel Gold" stage of the Ster Elektrotoer, with teammate Russell Downing taking second. Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) was third, with a noticeable gap to the Sky duo.

Jos Van Emden of Rabobank continues to lead the race, with his teammates Lars Boom and Sebastian Langeveld close behind him.

Thirty kilometres into the stage, a four-man group got away: Piet Rooijakkers (Skil-Shimano) Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Andrea Tonti (CMO). They stayed together over the day's difficult course and the many "hellingen" along the way.

The gap started coming down on the second climb of the Eyserbosweg, with 60km to go, as the chasing peloton started splintering. They were caught just after cresting the Cauberg, at 44km.

The pace was high from there on, with multiple attacks trying and failing. Sky and HTC-Columbia shared the lead work in the final kilometres, with the British team taking the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4:21:56 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 11 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 14 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 17 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 18 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 19 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 20 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 22 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 23 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 26 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 27 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 28 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 29 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 30 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 32 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 34 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 35 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 36 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 38 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 39 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 40 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 41 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 42 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 44 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 47 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 48 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 49 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 50 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 51 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 52 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 53 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 55 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 57 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 58 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 59 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 60 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 61 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 62 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 63 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 65 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 68 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 69 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 70 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 72 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 74 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 75 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 76 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 78 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 79 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 80 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 81 Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC 82 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:15 83 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:40 84 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:20 85 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:46 86 Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC 87 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 88 Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 90 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 91 Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:03:26 92 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:42 93 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 94 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:21 95 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:13 96 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 97 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:27 98 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:08:22 99 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:09:44 100 Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 101 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 102 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 103 Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 104 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 105 Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 107 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 108 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 109 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:27 110 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:13:07 111 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 112 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 113 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 114 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 115 Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 116 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 117 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:10 DNF Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 3 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 3 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 3 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 3 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 3 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 7 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 9 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 10 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Columbia - HTC 13:05:48 2 Team Saxo Bank 3 Sky Pro Cyling 4 Rabobank 5 Team Katusha 6 Skil-Shimano 7 Quick Step 8 Team Milram 9 Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam 10 Carmiooro - NGC 11 Van Vliet - EBH 12 Topsp.VlaanderenMercator 13 Landbouwkrediet 14 Cycling Team Jo Piels 15 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:46

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 7:46:50 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:07 4 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:09 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 7 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:11 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:00:13 9 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:15 10 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:16 12 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:17 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 15 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 16 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:18 17 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:20 18 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:21 19 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:22 20 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 21 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:24 22 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:25 24 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:26 25 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:27 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 28 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:28 29 Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC 30 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:29 31 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 32 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 33 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 35 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:30 37 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 38 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:00:31 39 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 40 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 41 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:33 43 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 44 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34 46 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 47 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:35 49 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 50 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:36 51 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:38 54 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 57 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 58 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 59 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:42 60 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 61 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:43 63 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 64 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 65 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 66 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 69 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:45 70 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 71 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:47 72 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:48 73 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 74 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 75 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 76 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:51 77 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:52 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:55 80 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 0:01:00 81 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:02 82 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:05 83 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:53 84 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:20 85 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:21 86 Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:02:27 87 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:30 88 Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC 0:02:48 89 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 90 Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:03:58 91 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:36 92 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:46 93 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:07:05 94 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:17 95 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:32 96 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:39 97 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:08:44 98 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:09:42 99 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:08 100 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:10:31 101 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:10:34 102 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:35 103 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:38 104 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:46 105 Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:12:06 106 Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:12 107 Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:12:45 108 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:34 109 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:13:37 110 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:40 111 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:51 112 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:13:53 113 Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:14:02 114 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:14:04 115 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:15:24 116 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:18:57 117 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:25:26

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 6 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3 4 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 6 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 9 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 15 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 3 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 8 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 9 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 18 pts 2 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 3 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 15 4 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 15 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 15 6 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 11 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 10 12 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 13 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 6 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 15 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 5 16 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 5 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 4 18 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 20 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 21 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 22 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 2 23 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 1 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 25 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 1