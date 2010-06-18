Henderson wins mass sprint in Schimmert
Sky rider takes the "Little Amstel Gold Race"
Gregory Henderson of Team Sky won the mass sprint ending the "little Amstel Gold" stage of the Ster Elektrotoer, with teammate Russell Downing taking second. Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) was third, with a noticeable gap to the Sky duo.
Jos Van Emden of Rabobank continues to lead the race, with his teammates Lars Boom and Sebastian Langeveld close behind him.
Thirty kilometres into the stage, a four-man group got away: Piet Rooijakkers (Skil-Shimano) Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Andrea Tonti (CMO). They stayed together over the day's difficult course and the many "hellingen" along the way.
The gap started coming down on the second climb of the Eyserbosweg, with 60km to go, as the chasing peloton started splintering. They were caught just after cresting the Cauberg, at 44km.
The pace was high from there on, with multiple attacks trying and failing. Sky and HTC-Columbia shared the lead work in the final kilometres, with the British team taking the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4:21:56
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|11
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|19
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|23
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|27
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|30
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|32
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|35
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|39
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|40
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|42
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|44
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|48
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|49
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|50
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|55
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|57
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|62
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|63
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|65
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|68
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|70
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|77
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|79
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|82
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:15
|83
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:40
|84
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:20
|85
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:46
|86
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
|87
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|90
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|91
|Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:03:26
|92
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:42
|93
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|94
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:21
|95
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:13
|96
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|97
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:27
|98
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:08:22
|99
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:09:44
|100
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|101
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|103
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|104
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|105
|Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|108
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|109
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:27
|110
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:13:07
|111
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|112
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|113
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|114
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|115
|Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|116
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:17:10
|DNF
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|9
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|10
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Columbia - HTC
|13:05:48
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Sky Pro Cyling
|4
|Rabobank
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Skil-Shimano
|7
|Quick Step
|8
|Team Milram
|9
|Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam
|10
|Carmiooro - NGC
|11
|Van Vliet - EBH
|12
|Topsp.VlaanderenMercator
|13
|Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|7:46:50
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:07
|4
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|7
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:11
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:13
|9
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:15
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:16
|12
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:17
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:18
|17
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:20
|18
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:21
|19
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:22
|20
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|21
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:24
|22
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|23
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|24
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:26
|25
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:27
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:28
|29
|Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|31
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|37
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|38
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:31
|39
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|40
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:33
|43
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|44
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|46
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|47
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:35
|49
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:36
|51
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|54
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|57
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|59
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:42
|60
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|61
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:43
|63
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|65
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:45
|70
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|71
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:47
|72
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:48
|73
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|74
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|75
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:51
|77
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:52
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:55
|80
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|0:01:00
|81
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|82
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:05
|83
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:53
|84
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:20
|85
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|86
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:02:27
|87
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:30
|88
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
|0:02:48
|89
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|90
|Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:03:58
|91
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:36
|92
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:46
|93
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:07:05
|94
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:17
|95
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:32
|96
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:39
|97
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:08:44
|98
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:09:42
|99
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:08
|100
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:10:31
|101
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:10:34
|102
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|103
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|104
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:46
|105
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:12:06
|106
|Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:12
|107
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:12:45
|108
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:34
|109
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:13:37
|110
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|111
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:51
|112
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:13:53
|113
|Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:14:02
|114
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:14:04
|115
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:15:24
|116
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:18:57
|117
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:25:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|6
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|4
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|6
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|pts
|2
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|15
|4
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|15
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|11
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|12
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|13
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|15
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|16
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|4
|18
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|20
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|21
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|22
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|23
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|25
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|23:20:40
|2
|Team Columbia - HTC
|0:00:32
|3
|Team Milram
|0:00:43
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|5
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:51
|6
|Van Vliet - EBH
|0:00:52
|7
|Sky Pro Cyling
|0:01:08
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|9
|Topsp.VlaanderenMercator
|0:01:18
|10
|Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam
|0:01:19
|11
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:20
|12
|Quick Step
|0:01:21
|13
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:26
|14
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:27
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy