Trending

Henderson wins mass sprint in Schimmert

Sky rider takes the "Little Amstel Gold Race"

Image 1 of 12

And it's Greg Henderson who is the fastest, with teammate Russell Downing behind him.

And it's Greg Henderson who is the fastest, with teammate Russell Downing behind him.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 12

The fast guys open up the sprint...

The fast guys open up the sprint...
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 12

Gregory Henderson leads his Sky teammate Russell Downing to a stage 2 victory at Ster Elektrotoer

Gregory Henderson leads his Sky teammate Russell Downing to a stage 2 victory at Ster Elektrotoer
(Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)
Image 4 of 12

Lars Boom (Rabobank).

Lars Boom (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 12

Greg Henderson takes the win in stage three.

Greg Henderson takes the win in stage three.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 12

HTC-Columbia prepares to take Andre Greipel to the finish.

HTC-Columbia prepares to take Andre Greipel to the finish.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 12

Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) wonders where to place the kisses.

Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) wonders where to place the kisses.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 12

Jos Van Emden still leads the Ster Elektrotoer.

Jos Van Emden still leads the Ster Elektrotoer.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 12

Overall leader Jos Van Emden on the podium.

Overall leader Jos Van Emden on the podium.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 12

Best young rider Cornelius Van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels).

Best young rider Cornelius Van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels).
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 12

Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) was off the front in the break during stage 2.

Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) was off the front in the break during stage 2.
(Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)
Image 12 of 12

Overall race leader Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) on the podium.

Overall race leader Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) on the podium.
(Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

Gregory Henderson of Team Sky won the mass sprint ending the "little Amstel Gold" stage of the Ster Elektrotoer, with teammate Russell Downing taking second. Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) was third, with a noticeable gap to the Sky duo.

Jos Van Emden of Rabobank continues to lead the race, with his teammates Lars Boom and Sebastian Langeveld close behind him.

Thirty kilometres into the stage, a four-man group got away: Piet Rooijakkers (Skil-Shimano) Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Andrea Tonti (CMO). They stayed together over the day's difficult course and the many "hellingen" along the way.

The gap started coming down on the second climb of the Eyserbosweg, with 60km to go, as the chasing peloton started splintering. They were caught just after cresting the Cauberg, at 44km.

The pace was high from there on, with multiple attacks trying and failing. Sky and HTC-Columbia shared the lead work in the final kilometres, with the British team taking the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:21:56
2Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
7André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
8Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
9Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
14Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
15Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
16Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
17Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
19Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
20Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
21Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
23Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
26Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
27Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
29Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
30Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
31Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
32Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
33Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
34Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
35Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
36Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
38Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
39Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
40Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
42Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
44Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
45Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
48Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
49Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
50Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
51Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
52Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
55Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
57Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
60Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
61Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
62Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
63Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
65Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
69Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
70Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
72Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
73Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
75Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
76Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
78Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
79Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
80Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
81Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
82Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:15
83Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:40
84Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:20
85Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:46
86Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
87Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
88Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
90Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
91Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:26
92Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:42
93Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
94Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:21
95Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:06:13
96Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
97Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:27
98Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:08:22
99Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:09:44
100Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
101Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
102Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
103Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
104Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
105Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
107Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
108John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
109Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:27
110Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:13:07
111Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
112Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
113Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
114Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
116Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
117Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:17:10
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC3pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC3pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC3pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC3pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC3pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team15pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha8
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank5
7André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
8Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
9Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
10Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Columbia - HTC13:05:48
2Team Saxo Bank
3Sky Pro Cyling
4Rabobank
5Team Katusha
6Skil-Shimano
7Quick Step
8Team Milram
9Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam
10Carmiooro - NGC
11Van Vliet - EBH
12Topsp.VlaanderenMercator
13Landbouwkrediet
14Cycling Team Jo Piels
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:46

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank7:46:50
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
3Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:00:07
4Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:09
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
7Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:11
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:00:13
9Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:15
10André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
11Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:16
12Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
13Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:17
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
15Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
16Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:18
17Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:20
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:21
19Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC0:00:22
20Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
21Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:24
22Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
23Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25
24Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:26
25Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:27
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
28Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:28
29Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
31Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
32Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
33Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
35Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
37Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
38Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:00:31
39Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
40Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
41Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
42Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:33
43Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
44Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
46Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
47Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:00:35
49Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:00:36
51Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
52Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:38
54Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
56Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
57Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
58Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
59Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:00:42
60Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
61Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:43
63Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
64Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
65Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
66Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
68Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
69Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:45
70Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
71Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:47
72Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:48
73Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
74Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
75Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
76Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:00:51
77Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:52
79Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:55
80Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC0:01:00
81Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:02
82Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:05
83Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:53
84Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:20
85Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:21
86Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:02:27
87Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:30
88Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC0:02:48
89Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
90Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:58
91Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:36
92Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:06:46
93Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:07:05
94Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:17
95Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:32
96Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:39
97Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:08:44
98Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:09:42
99Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:08
100Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:10:31
101Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:10:34
102John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:35
103Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:38
104Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:10:46
105Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:12:06
106Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:12
107Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:12:45
108Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:34
109Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:13:37
110Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:40
111Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:51
112Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:13:53
113Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:14:02
114Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:14:04
115Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:15:24
116Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:18:57
117Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:25:26

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels6pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3
4Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
6Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
9Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC15pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team9
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha3
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
8Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
9Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank18pts
2Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team15
3Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC15
4Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank15
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank15
6André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
11Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank10
12Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha8
13Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank6
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
15Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step5
16Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia5
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram4
18Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
19Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
20Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
21Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
22Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha2
23Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram1
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
25Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank23:20:40
2Team Columbia - HTC0:00:32
3Team Milram0:00:43
4Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
5Skil-Shimano0:00:51
6Van Vliet - EBH0:00:52
7Sky Pro Cyling0:01:08
8Team Katusha0:01:10
9Topsp.VlaanderenMercator0:01:18
10Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam0:01:19
11Carmiooro - NGC0:01:20
12Quick Step0:01:21
13Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:26
14Landbouwkrediet0:01:27
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:24

Latest on Cyclingnews