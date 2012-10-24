Trending

McConnell wins Spooky Cross day two

Anderson prevails in women's race

Elite men
1Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing1:00:47
2Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC Get Crackin-MS Society0:00:01
3Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:06
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
5Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com
6Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
7Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:00:24
8Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery0:00:51
9Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:01:13
10Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt0:01:16
11Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles0:01:25
12Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles0:01:31
13Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing0:01:33
14Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road0:02:03
15Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ritte CX0:02:27
16Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles0:02:31
17Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition0:02:32
18Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar0:02:34
19Anton Petrov (USA)SDG-Felt p/b IRT Wheels0:02:56
20Kenny Wehn (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:03:45
21David Sheek (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels0:03:58
22Rich Weis (USA) Trek/Subaru
23Ben Bertiger (USA) The Team Socalcross0:05:39
24Andrew Juiliano (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles0:06:24
25Ted Willard (USA) G2 Bike/DNA Cycling0:06:41
26Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar Racing0:06:53
27David McNeal (USA) Spy/Giant0:06:56
28Jay Kwan (USA) The Team Socalcross

Elite women
1Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:40:29
2Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:06
3Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler0:00:09
4Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:00:10
5Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:01:14
6Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:01:15
7Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports0:01:18
8Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles0:01:23
9Carolin Schiff (Ger) Felt-SDG Factory Team0:01:50
10Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:02:34
11Alexis Ryan (USA) The Team SoCalCross0:02:52
12Emily Thurston (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:03:00
13Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:04:48
14Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte CX Team0:05:04
15Katie Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles0:05:38

