McConnell wins Spooky Cross day two
Anderson prevails in women's race
|1
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|1:00:47
|2
|Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC Get Crackin-MS Society
|0:00:01
|3
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:06
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
|5
|Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com
|6
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
|7
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:00:24
|8
|Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery
|0:00:51
|9
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:01:13
|10
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|0:01:16
|11
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:01:25
|12
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:01:31
|13
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing
|0:01:33
|14
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road
|0:02:03
|15
|Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ritte CX
|0:02:27
|16
|Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:02:31
|17
|Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition
|0:02:32
|18
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar
|0:02:34
|19
|Anton Petrov (USA)SDG-Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|0:02:56
|20
|Kenny Wehn (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:03:45
|21
|David Sheek (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|0:03:58
|22
|Rich Weis (USA) Trek/Subaru
|23
|Ben Bertiger (USA) The Team Socalcross
|0:05:39
|24
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:06:24
|25
|Ted Willard (USA) G2 Bike/DNA Cycling
|0:06:41
|26
|Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar Racing
|0:06:53
|27
|David McNeal (USA) Spy/Giant
|0:06:56
|28
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team Socalcross
|1
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:40:29
|2
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler
|0:00:09
|4
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:14
|6
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:01:15
|7
|Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports
|0:01:18
|8
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|0:01:23
|9
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Felt-SDG Factory Team
|0:01:50
|10
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:02:34
|11
|Alexis Ryan (USA) The Team SoCalCross
|0:02:52
|12
|Emily Thurston (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:03:00
|13
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:04:48
|14
|Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte CX Team
|0:05:04
|15
|Katie Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:05:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy