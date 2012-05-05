Image 1 of 23 Erica Allar (Ride Clean/Pantentit.com) wins spartanburg Criterium 2012 (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 2 of 23 Series leaders' Podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder, Erica Allar, Sarah Fader (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 3 of 23 Sarah Fader leads a break containing Laura Van Gilder & Erica Allar (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 4 of 23 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing) attcking again (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 5 of 23 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 6 of 23 Erica Allar (Ride Clean/Patentit.com) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 7 of 23 Addy Albershardt (Now-Novartis for MS) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 8 of 23 Spartanburg Criterium 2012 (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 9 of 23 Erica Allar (Ride Clean/Patentit.com) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 10 of 23 Erica Allar (Ride Clean/Patentit.com) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 11 of 23 The attacks were regular on the back stretch hill (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 12 of 23 Erica Allar (Ride Clean/Patentit.com) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 13 of 23 Erica allar & Laura Van gilder (RIght) were always near the front of the pack (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 14 of 23 Laura Van Gilder in corner 3 followed by Jen Purcell (team Tibco) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 15 of 23 Cyclingnews' Most Agressive Rider: Laura Van Gilder (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 16 of 23 Pro Womens' Podium (L-R): Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace), Erica allar, Jennifer Purcell (Tibco) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 17 of 23 Erica Allar interviewed by Chad post race (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 18 of 23 Erica Allar (Ride Clean/Pantentit.com) wins spartanburg Criterium 2012 (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 19 of 23 The pack is together with one lap remaining at Spartanburg (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 20 of 23 Jen Purcell of team Tibco (Center) with 2 laps to go at Spartanburg Crit 2012 (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 21 of 23 Team Tibco attacking late in the race (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 22 of 23 Christen Meshberg (Spidermonkey) escaped for a while and collected many Primes,eventually caught with 12 laps to go (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 23 of 23 Elite women on the start line at Spartanburg, 2012, with Erica Allar (Ride Clean/Patentit.com) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Spartanburg, South Carolina was the next stop on the National Criterium Calendar (NCC) for the Spartanburg Regional Classic Criterium. The one-kilometer rectangle shaped course was in the middle of the downtown area. The elite women would race for 50 laps.

With daylight disappearing below the horizon and the crowd pressed against the fencing, Erica Allar notched another win in her Speed Week belt in a sprint finish. Behind her was Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training) and Jennifer Purcell (Team Tibco) in third.

Just like previous races in the Speed Week series, the prime bell was constantly ringing with cash primes. Also, a point was awarded every lap only to the first rider across the start/finish line which went toward the USA Crit series and the NCC omnium. This omnium includes the Electric City Circuit in Anderson, South Carolina and the Sandy Springs Cycling Challenge in Georgia.

With a points and cash on the line the pack was strung out with riders just nudging their bikes across the line to grab the point on offer. When the prime bell rung it stretched the field which caused gaps.

Always circulating near the front of the pack was veteran Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandits). She was constantly edging her competitors for lap points with a smooth push of the bike across the line.

"I really wanted to cover Erica (Allar) because we are so close on points and I thought if I got a little buffer that would help in the long run," said Van Gilder. "But it didn't take a lot of effort and I knew I needed to save something for the end."

"Being at the front was a good place and provided me with a good springboard," said Van Gilder.

The first serious move of the night was Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/ Rose Bandit Racing), Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) and Christy Keely (Kenda p/b Geargrinder). They constantly picked up the points but the mid-race $100 dollar prime sparked the enthusiasm of the chasing peloton.

While it wasn't enough to bring the trio back before Kiesanowski won the cash prime, it reduced the gap to the pack to a handful of seconds.

There was a reshuffle of the breakaway as they were caught. Others surged ahead but only for a lap, when the prime bell was rung again.

Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey) got several meters lead to take a prime and continued to roll. She picked up another $100 prime and surprisingly widened her gap between herself and the peloton.

With 12 laps remaining Meshberg was caught by Team Tibco driven pack.

Just 10 laps remained and the prime bell was rung for $100 which got the pack strung out again. However no sooner did Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause) sprint ahead to take the cash was she was swallowed up by the pack. It looked like any break away attempt was doomed.

The race was in the single digits laps remaining and the group had slowed, fanning the riders out across the narrow downtown street. The winner was going to be determined in a field sprint.

On the last lap Team Tibco went to the front driving hard for their sprinter. However it was Allar who had set herself up perfectly in second position around the final corner and sprinted past Fader to easily take the win.

"I had to be real patient, and take a couple of hole shots coming around some of the corners and make sure I was in position coming out of the last turn" said Allar. "Then I just railed it to the finish line to keep them off me."

Riding solo Allar had a simple strategy: conserve energy and save it all for the sprint.

"I'm not much of a prime sprinter. I'd rather stand on the podium."

Allar leads the USA Crit series with two races remaining.

