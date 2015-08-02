Guarischi wins Sparkassen Giro World Cup
Brand second and Moberg third
Barbara Guarischi (Velocio-SRAM) sprinted to victory at the Sparkassen Giro, the seventh round of the women's UCI World Cup, on Sunday in Germany. It was her second sprint victory of the weekend, having won the RideLondon Grand Prix on Saturday. The sprint at the Sparkassen Giro came down to roughly 20 riders left in the main field, and Guarischi beat Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) and Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products) at the finish line.
"It's unbelievable, really it's too much for me!" Guarischi said in a team press release. "After we traveled from Ride London race last night and this morning, I didn't feel good in the first lap. I went to our road captain Trixi [Worrack] and told her but she just told me to be patient and wait until the middle of the race see what happens. But still in the middle of the race I didn't feel good!
"Trixi and the girls believed in me and they delivered me perfectly in the lead out. Tiff [Cromwell] was the last person with me at 600m to go. I could see Brand try to come through the last corner fast and D'hoore was on her wheel. Tiff and I kept our position and she gave me space to go onto Brand's wheel. It was a similar way to how I beat Brand in the Giro Rosa stage. Except this time it was really close at the end. Just before the line I wasn't sure if it would be first or second, but then I threw my bike and I said to myself, 'it's the win!' And it was!"
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) remains in the overall lead in the World Cup, after finishing 11th on the day. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Wiggle Honda) is in second overall and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) in third.
There was a one minute moment of silence for Top Girls Fassa Bortolo’s Chiara Pierobon, who died while travelling to the Sparkassen Giro on Saturday. The 22-year-old from Venice felt unwell during the long trip to Bochum in Germany. She passed away in hospital in Ngolstadt after receiving emergency medical treatment. The team said a pulmonary embolism could have been the cause of death.
The Sparkassen Giro marked the seventh round of the World Cup. The women raced through eight laps of a 15.5km circuit for a total of 124km. The circuit was mainly flat and fast, and although there was one climb up the Henkenbergstraase on course, it was not challenging enough to rid the field of the top sprinters.
There were several strong attacks and potential breakaways through out the race but all attempts were inevitably brought back into the field.
The course offered three QOMs and three Sprints during the race. The first place mountain points were picked up by Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) and Alena Amialiusik (Velocio - SRAM). While the points were picked up by Corinna Lechner (Germany), Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda).
Armitstead forced attacks in the final 40km of the race, and her efforts resulted in a strong breakaway, but it wasn't enough to hold off the teams looking for a bunch sprint. Velocio-SRAM led the teams into the finishing stretch and Guarischi took the World Cup win on the streets of Bochum.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|3:04:19
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|4
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|11
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Nationalteam France
|13
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|14
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
|16
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|17
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:02
|18
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|20
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|21
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
|22
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Nationalteam France
|23
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|24
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
|25
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|26
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
|28
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|29
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|30
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|31
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|32
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|33
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|34
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|35
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|36
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|38
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|39
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|40
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
|41
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
|42
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|43
|Sara Mustonen-Lichean (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|44
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Aromitalia Vaiano
|45
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|46
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon
|0:00:07
|47
|Beate Zanner (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
|48
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|49
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|50
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|51
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|52
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
|53
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|54
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco-SVB
|55
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|56
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|57
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|58
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|59
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|60
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
|61
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|62
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|63
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
|0:00:13
|64
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|65
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:15
|66
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:32
|67
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|68
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Laclassica
|0:00:48
|69
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|70
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|71
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|72
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink Laclassica
|73
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|74
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|75
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
|76
|Melanie Hessling (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
|77
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|78
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|79
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|80
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|82
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Aromitalia Vaiano
|83
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|84
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|85
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
|86
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|87
|Jessica Parra (Col) Aromitalia Vaiano
|88
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
|89
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|90
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
|91
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Swiss Cycling National Team
|92
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Servetto Footon
|93
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|94
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|95
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|96
|Wiebke Rodiek (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
|97
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
|98
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
|99
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|101
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|102
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|103
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|104
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|105
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:58
|106
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|107
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
|109
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
|110
|Fanny Riberot (Spa) Lointek Team
|111
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|112
|Jaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
|0:01:08
|113
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:01:49
|114
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|115
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|116
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:11
|117
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Laura Simenc (Slo) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
|0:16:45
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Anna Zita Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Martina Biolo (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|DNF
|Annel Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|DNF
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Julia Deuerlein (Ger) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Lisa Lackner (Aut) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Alisa Van Oijen (Aut) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Jeesy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
|DNF
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) Nationalteam France
|DNF
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Nationalteam France
|DNF
|Mathilde Favre (Fra) Nationalteam France
|DNF
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Nationalteam France
|DNF
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
|DNF
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Bepink Laclassica
