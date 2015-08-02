Trending

Guarischi wins Sparkassen Giro World Cup

Brand second and Moberg third

Barbara Guarischi (Velocio-SRAM) sprinted to victory at the Sparkassen Giro, the seventh round of the women's UCI World Cup, on Sunday in Germany. It was her second sprint victory of the weekend, having won the RideLondon Grand Prix on Saturday. The sprint at the Sparkassen Giro came down to roughly 20 riders left in the main field, and Guarischi beat Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) and Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products) at the finish line.

"It's unbelievable, really it's too much for me!" Guarischi said in a team press release. "After we traveled from Ride London race last night and this morning, I didn't feel good in the first lap. I went to our road captain Trixi [Worrack] and told her but she just told me to be patient and wait until the middle of the race see what happens. But still in the middle of the race I didn't feel good!

"Trixi and the girls believed in me and they delivered me perfectly in the lead out. Tiff [Cromwell] was the last person with me at 600m to go. I could see Brand try to come through the last corner fast and D'hoore was on her wheel. Tiff and I kept our position and she gave me space to go onto Brand's wheel. It was a similar way to how I beat Brand in the Giro Rosa stage. Except this time it was really close at the end. Just before the line I wasn't sure if it would be first or second, but then I threw my bike and I said to myself, 'it's the win!' And it was!"

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) remains in the overall lead in the World Cup, after finishing 11th on the day. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Wiggle Honda) is in second overall and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) in third.

There was a one minute moment of silence for Top Girls Fassa Bortolo’s Chiara Pierobon, who died while travelling to the Sparkassen Giro on Saturday. The 22-year-old from Venice felt unwell during the long trip to Bochum in Germany. She passed away in hospital in Ngolstadt after receiving emergency medical treatment. The team said a pulmonary embolism could have been the cause of death.

The Sparkassen Giro marked the seventh round of the World Cup. The women raced through eight laps of a 15.5km circuit for a total of 124km. The circuit was mainly flat and fast, and although there was one climb up the Henkenbergstraase on course, it was not challenging enough to rid the field of the top sprinters.

There were several strong attacks and potential breakaways through out the race but all attempts were inevitably brought back into the field.

The course offered three QOMs and three Sprints during the race. The first place mountain points were picked up by Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) and Alena Amialiusik (Velocio - SRAM). While the points were picked up by Corinna Lechner (Germany), Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda).

Armitstead forced attacks in the final 40km of the race, and her efforts resulted in a strong breakaway, but it wasn't enough to hold off the teams looking for a bunch sprint. Velocio-SRAM led the teams into the finishing stretch and Guarischi took the World Cup win on the streets of Bochum.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM3:04:19
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
4Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
10Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
11Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
12Roxane Fournier (Fra) Nationalteam France
13Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
14Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
16Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
17Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:02
18Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
20Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
21Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
22Aude Biannic (Fra) Nationalteam France
23Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
24Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
25Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
26Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
27Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
28Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
29Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
30Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
31Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
32Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
33Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
34Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
35Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
36Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
37Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
39Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
40Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
41Corinna Lechner (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
42Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
43Sara Mustonen-Lichean (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
44Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Aromitalia Vaiano
45Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
46Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon0:00:07
47Beate Zanner (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
48Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
49Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
50Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
51Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
52Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
53Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
54Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco-SVB
55Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
56Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
57Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
58Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
59Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
60Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
61Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
62Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
63Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German Nationalteam Women0:00:13
64Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
65Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:15
66Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:32
67Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
68Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Laclassica0:00:48
69Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
70Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
71Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
72Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink Laclassica
73Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
74Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
75Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
76Melanie Hessling (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
77Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
78Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
79Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
80Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
81Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
82Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Aromitalia Vaiano
83Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
84Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
85Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
86Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
87Jessica Parra (Col) Aromitalia Vaiano
88Annie Ewart (Can) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
89Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
90Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
91Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Swiss Cycling National Team
92Marina Likhanova (Rus) Servetto Footon
93Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
94Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
95Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
96Wiebke Rodiek (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
97Christina Perchtold (Aut) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
98Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
99Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
100Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
101Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
102Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
103Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
104Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
105Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:58
106Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
107Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
108Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
109Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
110Fanny Riberot (Spa) Lointek Team
111Alice Algisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
112Jaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica0:01:08
113Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:01:49
114Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:02
115Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
116Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:11
117Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
118Laura Simenc (Slo) Nö Radunion Vitalogic0:16:45
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFMelissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFAnna Zita Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFMartina Biolo (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFChloe Fraser (GBr) Team Rytger
DNFMaaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
DNFAnnel Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFUrska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFJulia Deuerlein (Ger) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
DNFAstrid Gassner (Aut) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
DNFLisa Lackner (Aut) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
DNFAlisa Van Oijen (Aut) Nö Radunion Vitalogic
DNFSophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFNel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
DNFJeesy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
DNFKelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
DNFDorothee Lorch (Ger) German Nationalteam Women
DNFLaurie Berthon (Fra) Nationalteam France
DNFCoralie Demay (Fra) Nationalteam France
DNFMathilde Favre (Fra) Nationalteam France
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) Nationalteam France
DNFAriane Horbach (Ger) Optum P/B Kelly B.S.
DNFAnastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Bepink Laclassica

 

