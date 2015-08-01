Trending

Guarischi wins RideLondon Grand Prix

Velocio-SRAM rider sprints to victory on crash-marred final lap

Barbara Guarischi (Velocio-SRAM) wins RideLondon Grand Prix

(Image credit: Velocio-SRAM)

It was a day for the sprinters at the RideLondon Grand Prix as Barbara Guarischi (Velocio-SRAM) stormed to the victory ahead of Ale Cipollini teammates Shelley Olds and Annalisa Cucinotta, and Annette Edmondson (Wiggle-Honda) was fourth.

Guarischi, who avoided a large crash that took down many riders at the start of the last lap, relied on a strong lead-out from her Velocio-SRAM teammates to orbit the final 1.3km circuit and keep her protected for the final sprint. She launched her sprint late, behind Olds and Bronzini, but managed to come around them at the finish line.

"Trixi [Worrack] brought me through on the last corner and we were out there a bit long. But we knew that, and we knew it was a long straight and also a head wind. So I stayed smart and used the side of the Ale Cipollini lead out. I still went a little early and at one moment I thought, oh no, but I'm here now, so there's no point to lose time, there's only one way and that is to win, boom!" Guarischi said.

Although it was not a UCI-sanctioned event, there were several world-class teams on the start line including Wiggle-Honda, Velocio-SRAM and Orica-AIS, all committed to making the women’s Grand Prix criterium a challenging one.

Several attacks set the scene for an aggressive race during the first few laps, however, Ale-Cipollini pulled back most of those moves, working for their American sprinter Olds.

A breakaway of three riders eventually gained some seconds on the field that included Amy Roberts (Wiggle Honda), Lydia Boylan (Team WNT) and Lucy Chittenden (Bonita Squadra Corse).

The three riders were brought back shortly after they had established a gap, and so too was an unsuccessful counter move from Wiggle Honda’s Emilia Fahlin. As soon as Fahlin was reabsorbed into the field Molly Weaver opened up a gap but she too was quickly reeled back in.

The most dangerous move of the day set off with four laps to go, eight kilometres, with Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) and Annette Edmondson (Wiggle Honda). The pair gained a sizable lead as Ale Cipollini desperately chased to bring them back before the final sprint.

The Italian team successfully brought the pair back as the teams with fast sprinters set up for a bunch kick with under three laps to go. A new group formed that included Chittenden, Danielle King (Wiggle-Honda) and Lucy Martin (Matrix Pro Cycling). Ale Cipollini, again, brought the three escapees back into the mix.

Velocio-SRAM emerged as the dominant lead-out train on the bell lap, just as a crash in the middle of the field took down many riders. Wiggle-Honda and Ale Cipollini also had a strong presence at the front of the field with under one kilometre go.

Despite Ale Cipollini's huge effort to keep the field together, it was Guarischi who took the win, leaving Olds and Cucinotta for the remaining podium places, and Edmondson in fourth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Guarischi (Velocio Sports)0:45:08
2Shelley Olds (Ale Cipolinni)
3Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale Cipolinni)
4Annette Edmondson (Wiggle Honda)
5Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)
6Katie Archibald (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International)0:00:01
7Emma Johansen (Orica AIS)
8Laura Trott (Matrix Pro Cycling)
9Eileen Roe (Wiggle Honda)0:00:02
10Edita Janeliunaite (APRIRE Bicycles / HSS Hire)
11Marta Tagliaferro (Ale Cipolinni)
12Grace Garner (Great Britain Olympic Development Programme)0:00:03
13Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain Olympic Development Programme)0:00:05
14Emily Kay (Team USN)0:00:06
15Kim le Court (Matrix Pro Cycling)
16Trixi Worrack (Velocio Sports)
17Clemence Copie (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International)0:00:07
18Gabriella Shaw (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International)
19Rebecca Nixon (FusionRTGearclub/Bikescience)
20Nicola Juniper (Team Giordand Triton)
21Abby Mae Parkinson (Great Britain Olympic Development Programme)
22Keira Mcvitty (Team Giordana Triton)0:00:08
23Annasley Park (Team Giordana Triton)
24Abi Van Twisk (Corley Cycles | Drops RT)
25Lauren Creamer (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International)
26Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ale Cipolinni)
27Danielle King (Wiggle Honda)0:00:09
28Louise Mahe (IKON - Mazda)
29Molly Weaver (Team Liv Plantur)
30Lucy Chittenden (Bonito Squadra Corse)
31Merce Pacios (Zappi's Racing Team)
32Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle Honda)
33Gaby Leveridge (Velosure starley primal)
34Lucy Martin (Matrix Pro Cycling)
35Charline Joiner (Team WNT)
36Natalie Grinczer (FusionRTGearclub/Bikescience)0:00:10
37Lauren O'brien (Team Giordana Triton)
38Amy Roberts (Wiggle Honda)
39Heather Fischer (Matrix Pro Cycling)0:00:11
40Katy Simcock (Corley Cycles | Drops RT)
41Lisa Brennaeur (Velocio Sports)0:00:15
42Lydia Boylan (Team WNT)0:00:20
43Amy Gornall (Corley Cycles | Drops RT)0:00:54
44Tamara Davenne (Zappi's Racing Team)
45Nicole Oh (Les Filles Racing Team)0:00:55
46Laura Greenhalgh (Les Filles Racing Team)
47Gabriella Nordin (Zappi's Racing Team)0:00:56
48Jo Tindley (Team WNT)
49Anna Christian (Wiggle Honda)0:01:04
50Manon Lloyd (Team USN)
51Lucy Shaw (Matrix Pro Cycling)0:01:08
52Rebecca Mackey (APRIRE Bicycles / HSS Hire)0:01:14
53Emily Nelson (Team USN)
54Elizabeth Stedman (FusionRTGearclub/Bikescience)0:01:20
55Tamiko Butler (Corley Cycles | Drops RT)0:01:35
56Jennifer George (Les Filles Racing Team)
57Laura Massey (IKON - Mazda)0:02:04
58Mel Lowther (Matrix Pro Cycling)0:03:15
60Christina Siggaard (Matrix Pro Cycling)
62Louise Moriarty (Les Filles Racing Team)
63Bethany Taylor (Bonito Squadra Corse)
64Anna Marie Hughes (Bonito Squadra Corse)
65Sophie Faulkner (FusionRTGearclub/Bikescience)
66Charlotte Broughton (Corley Cycles | Drops RT)
67Abigail Dentus (Great Britain Olympic Development Programme)
68Laura Cameron (London Phoenix)
69Loren Rowney (Velocio Sports)
70Becky Womersley (Corley Cycles | Drops RT)
71Ellie Coster (Team USN)
72Henrietta Colborne (Bonito Squadra Corse)0:00:06
73Chloe Weller (PMR@ToachimHouse)0:00:56
74Rebecca Carter (Team WNT)
75Aoife Doherty (London Phoenix)0:02:04
76Natasha Morrison (Bonito Squadra Corse)0:02:23
77Tamala McGee (London Phoenix)0:02:46
78Tracy Corbett (Les Filles Racing Team)
79Hannah Walker (Team WNT)
80Juliet Milward (Zappi's Racing Team)
81Penny Rowson (Matrix Pro Cycling)
82Vicki Strila (PMR@ToachimHouse)
87Charlotte Sampson (Zappi's Racing Team)0:00:27

 

