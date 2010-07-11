Caldentey wins keirin title
Gonzálvez/Solivellas takes madison title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|José Miguel Caldentey (Spa)
|2
|Daniel Sánchez (Spa)
|3
|Asier De Roncero (Spa)
|4
|Javier Elarre (Spa)
|5
|Javier García (Spa)
|6
|Juan Francisco Rodríguez (Spa)
|7
|Alain Badiola (Spa)
|8
|Antoni Arnau (Spa)
|9
|Gerard García (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|5
|pts
|José Miguel Caldentey (Spa)
|Rubén Sánchez (Spa)
|José Solivellas (Spa)
|2
|Spain
|4
|pts
|Julio Alberto Amores (Spa)
|Antoni Arnau (Spa)
|Javier Gimeno (Spa)
|3
|Spain
|3
|pts
|Alain Badiola (Spa)
|Asier De Roncero (Spa)
|Jon Eizagirre (Spa)
|4
|Spain
|Francisco García (Spa)
|Aitor Jiménez (Spa)
|Mariano Ros (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gonzálvez/Solivellas (Spa)
|Salvador Gonzálvez (Spa)
|José Solivellas (Spa)
|2
|Catalán/Comins (Spa)
|Antonio Catalán (Spa)
|Pablo Comins (Spa)
|3
|Astals/Soriano (Spa)
|Cristian Astals (Spa)
|Genís Soriano (Spa)
|4
|Altuna/Unanue (Spa)
|Ander Altuna (Spa)
|Asier Unanue (Spa)
|5
|Sánchez/Soler (Spa)
|Víctor Sánchez (Spa)
|Marc Soler (Spa)
|6
|García/Rubio (Spa)
|Javier García (Spa)
|Jesús Albert Rubio (Spa)
|7
|Crespo/Hernández (Spa)
|Rubén Crespo (Spa)
|Álvaro Hernández (Spa)
|8
|Ayala/Muñoz (Spa)
|César Octavio Ayala (Spa)
|Jorge Muñoz (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Irene Usabiaga (Spa)
|48
|pts
|2
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
|46
|3
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa)
|45
|4
|Tania Martínez (Spa)
|27
|5
|Yanila Ayala (Spa)
|27
|6
|Ainhoa Rodríguez (Spa)
|6
|7
|Judith Vidal (Spa)
|4
|8
|Cristina Sayago (Spa)
|9
|Azahara Gutiérrez (Spa)
|10
|Ester Claramonte (Spa)
|11
|Andrea Peña (Spa)
|12
|María Del Carmen Romero (Spa)
|13
|Andrea Ferriol (Spa)
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tania Calvo (Spa)
|2
|Amparo Chapa (Spa)
|3
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
|4
|Andrea Ferriol (Spa)
|5
|María José Vicente (Spa)
|6
|Gema Castelo (Spa)
