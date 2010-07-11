Trending

Results

Junior men - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1José Miguel Caldentey (Spa)
2Daniel Sánchez (Spa)
3Asier De Roncero (Spa)
4Javier Elarre (Spa)
5Javier García (Spa)
6Juan Francisco Rodríguez (Spa)
7Alain Badiola (Spa)
8Antoni Arnau (Spa)
9Gerard García (Spa)

Junior men - Team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain5pts
José Miguel Caldentey (Spa)
Rubén Sánchez (Spa)
José Solivellas (Spa)
2Spain4pts
Julio Alberto Amores (Spa)
Antoni Arnau (Spa)
Javier Gimeno (Spa)
3Spain3pts
Alain Badiola (Spa)
Asier De Roncero (Spa)
Jon Eizagirre (Spa)
4Spain
Francisco García (Spa)
Aitor Jiménez (Spa)
Mariano Ros (Spa)

Junior men - Madison
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gonzálvez/Solivellas (Spa)
Salvador Gonzálvez (Spa)
José Solivellas (Spa)
2Catalán/Comins (Spa)
Antonio Catalán (Spa)
Pablo Comins (Spa)
3Astals/Soriano (Spa)
Cristian Astals (Spa)
Genís Soriano (Spa)
4Altuna/Unanue (Spa)
Ander Altuna (Spa)
Asier Unanue (Spa)
5Sánchez/Soler (Spa)
Víctor Sánchez (Spa)
Marc Soler (Spa)
6García/Rubio (Spa)
Javier García (Spa)
Jesús Albert Rubio (Spa)
7Crespo/Hernández (Spa)
Rubén Crespo (Spa)
Álvaro Hernández (Spa)
8Ayala/Muñoz (Spa)
César Octavio Ayala (Spa)
Jorge Muñoz (Spa)

Junior women - Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Irene Usabiaga (Spa)48pts
2Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)46
3Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa)45
4Tania Martínez (Spa)27
5Yanila Ayala (Spa)27
6Ainhoa Rodríguez (Spa)6
7Judith Vidal (Spa)4
8Cristina Sayago (Spa)
9Azahara Gutiérrez (Spa)
10Ester Claramonte (Spa)
11Andrea Peña (Spa)
12María Del Carmen Romero (Spa)
13Andrea Ferriol (Spa)-20

Junior women - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo (Spa)
2Amparo Chapa (Spa)
3Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
4Andrea Ferriol (Spa)
5María José Vicente (Spa)
6Gema Castelo (Spa)

