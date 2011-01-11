Trending

Ruiz De Larrinaga takes third successive title

Hermida falls short

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibañez (Mmr- Lizarte)0:58:27
2Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Multivan Merida)0:00:02
3Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Sel. Cantabria)0:00:43
4Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Zugor Bikes)0:00:47
5David Lozano Riba (Sel. Catalunya)0:01:09
6Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Sel. Galicia)0:01:28
7Carlos Hernández García (Sel. Madrid)0:01:39
8Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Sel. Galicia)0:02:01
9Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Grupo Hirumet Taldea)0:02:14
10Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Ermuko T.E)0:02:22
11Xabier Garcia Irazola (Grupo Hirumet Taldea)0:02:31
12Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Zugor Bikes)0:02:55
13Santiago Armero Sanchez (Asesoria Emp. Levantina)0:02:59
14Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Sel. Reg. De Murcia)0:03:01
15Martin Mata Cabello (Sel. Castilla Y Leon)0:03:03
16Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Ibaigane Opel)0:03:32
17David Seco Amundarain (Busturria T.E.)0:03:39
18Ramon Sagues Portabella0:03:46
19Daniel Guerrero Madrid (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:04:06
20Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Sel. Cantabria)0:04:16
21Asier Arregi Dominguez (Bizikleta.Com)0:04:29
22Hugo Alfonso Rus Martinez (Sel. Madrid)0:04:39
23Jordi Reñe Bellmunt (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:05:22
24Jorge Rodriguez Garcia (Stecchino Mtb)0:05:52
25Juan Jose Romero Muñoz (Igoroin)0:06:25
26Joseba Leon Gutierrez (Bikezona/Cannondale)0:07:40
27Pablo Gonzalo Dueñas0:07:49
28Mario Jose San Emeterio Gandiaga (Mtb Ramales)0:07:57
29Bruno Prieto Gonzalez (Mmr Montecerrao)0:08:30
30Ibon Ortiz De Zarate0:08:56
31David Gonzalez Sanchez Seco - (Sel. Castilla La Mancha)0:09:24
32 (-1 lap)Alvaro Antonio Rey Pasandin (Cambre- Renault Caeiro)
33Rodolfo Marcos Movilla (Sel. Castilla Y Leon)
34Fco Jose Gerico Gomez
35Manuel Frances Revert
36Fco. Javier Rodriguez Cuello
37Cesar Ruedas Alañon (Bicicletas Salchi)
38Adria Tous Rodriguez
39Daniel Ortiz Marrtinez (Sel. Castilla La Mancha)
40Angel Luis Coterillo Cano (Ayto Torrelavega)
41Ivan Lopez Martinez (Ciclos Maestre)
42Josu Arregi Dominguez (Bizikleta.Com)
43Antonio Martinez Cases
44Roberto Tesauro Ramos
45Astor Garcia Alvarez (Centro Btt Valles Del Oso)
46 (-3 laps)Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Sel. Asturias)
47Jorge Cantalicio Calero
48David Lorenzo Barandiaran (Stop Caja - De Burgos)
49Carlos Bueno Santamaria
50Alfonso Ruiz Archilla (Sel. Castilla La Mancha)
51 (-4 laps)Manuel Martin Jimenez (Stecchino Mtb)
52Santiago Rotaeche Zubillaga (Mtb Ramales)
53Guillermo Barrio Ausin (Stop Caja - De Burgos)
54 (-5 laps)Unai Yus Kerejeta (Maestre Specialized Team)
55 (-6 laps)Juan Manuel Gallego Aldama (Ciclos Corredor)
56 (-8 laps)Alberto Candelas Caballero (Villarosa)

