Ruiz De Larrinaga takes third successive title
Hermida falls short
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibañez (Mmr- Lizarte)
|0:58:27
|2
|Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Multivan Merida)
|0:00:02
|3
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:00:43
|4
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Zugor Bikes)
|0:00:47
|5
|David Lozano Riba (Sel. Catalunya)
|0:01:09
|6
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Sel. Galicia)
|0:01:28
|7
|Carlos Hernández García (Sel. Madrid)
|0:01:39
|8
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Sel. Galicia)
|0:02:01
|9
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Grupo Hirumet Taldea)
|0:02:14
|10
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Ermuko T.E)
|0:02:22
|11
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Grupo Hirumet Taldea)
|0:02:31
|12
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Zugor Bikes)
|0:02:55
|13
|Santiago Armero Sanchez (Asesoria Emp. Levantina)
|0:02:59
|14
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Sel. Reg. De Murcia)
|0:03:01
|15
|Martin Mata Cabello (Sel. Castilla Y Leon)
|0:03:03
|16
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Ibaigane Opel)
|0:03:32
|17
|David Seco Amundarain (Busturria T.E.)
|0:03:39
|18
|Ramon Sagues Portabella
|0:03:46
|19
|Daniel Guerrero Madrid (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:04:06
|20
|Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:04:16
|21
|Asier Arregi Dominguez (Bizikleta.Com)
|0:04:29
|22
|Hugo Alfonso Rus Martinez (Sel. Madrid)
|0:04:39
|23
|Jordi Reñe Bellmunt (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:05:22
|24
|Jorge Rodriguez Garcia (Stecchino Mtb)
|0:05:52
|25
|Juan Jose Romero Muñoz (Igoroin)
|0:06:25
|26
|Joseba Leon Gutierrez (Bikezona/Cannondale)
|0:07:40
|27
|Pablo Gonzalo Dueñas
|0:07:49
|28
|Mario Jose San Emeterio Gandiaga (Mtb Ramales)
|0:07:57
|29
|Bruno Prieto Gonzalez (Mmr Montecerrao)
|0:08:30
|30
|Ibon Ortiz De Zarate
|0:08:56
|31
|David Gonzalez Sanchez Seco - (Sel. Castilla La Mancha)
|0:09:24
|32 (-1 lap)
|Alvaro Antonio Rey Pasandin (Cambre- Renault Caeiro)
|33
|Rodolfo Marcos Movilla (Sel. Castilla Y Leon)
|34
|Fco Jose Gerico Gomez
|35
|Manuel Frances Revert
|36
|Fco. Javier Rodriguez Cuello
|37
|Cesar Ruedas Alañon (Bicicletas Salchi)
|38
|Adria Tous Rodriguez
|39
|Daniel Ortiz Marrtinez (Sel. Castilla La Mancha)
|40
|Angel Luis Coterillo Cano (Ayto Torrelavega)
|41
|Ivan Lopez Martinez (Ciclos Maestre)
|42
|Josu Arregi Dominguez (Bizikleta.Com)
|43
|Antonio Martinez Cases
|44
|Roberto Tesauro Ramos
|45
|Astor Garcia Alvarez (Centro Btt Valles Del Oso)
|46 (-3 laps)
|Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Sel. Asturias)
|47
|Jorge Cantalicio Calero
|48
|David Lorenzo Barandiaran (Stop Caja - De Burgos)
|49
|Carlos Bueno Santamaria
|50
|Alfonso Ruiz Archilla (Sel. Castilla La Mancha)
|51 (-4 laps)
|Manuel Martin Jimenez (Stecchino Mtb)
|52
|Santiago Rotaeche Zubillaga (Mtb Ramales)
|53
|Guillermo Barrio Ausin (Stop Caja - De Burgos)
|54 (-5 laps)
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Maestre Specialized Team)
|55 (-6 laps)
|Juan Manuel Gallego Aldama (Ciclos Corredor)
|56 (-8 laps)
|Alberto Candelas Caballero (Villarosa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy