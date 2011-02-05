Lill prevails in South African road championships
Van Zyl claims U23 title, Van der Merme takes women's championship
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|1
|Darren Lill
|4:01:34
|2
|Burry Stander
|0:00:05
|3
|Christoff van Heerden
|5
|Jay Thomson
|0:04:07
|6
|Johann Rabie
|0:04:17
|8
|Daryl Impey
|9
|Richard Baxter
|0:04:18
|11
|Ian McLeod
|12
|Shaun Ward
|13
|Jaco Venter
|0:04:20
|16
|Luthando Kaka
|0:08:56
|17
|Nic White
|18
|Waylon Woolcock
|19
|David Brown
|0:08:57
|1
|Johann van Zyl
|4:02:00
|2
|Louis Meintjes
|0:03:51
|3
|Jason Bakke
|0:03:52
|4
|Hendrik Kruger
|0:07:03
|5
|JC Nel
|0:07:23
|1
|Marissa van der Merwe
|2
|Robyn de Groot
|3
|Cherise Taylor
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman
