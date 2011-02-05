Trending

Lill prevails in South African road championships

Van Zyl claims U23 title, Van der Merme takes women's championship

Image 1 of 2

Darren Lill wins the 2011 South Africa road championship.

(Image credit: Andrew Mager)
Image 2 of 2

Burry Stander rides at the head of the race.

(Image credit: Andrew Mager)

Elite Men - 155km
1Darren Lill4:01:34
2Burry Stander0:00:05
3Christoff van Heerden
5Jay Thomson0:04:07
6Johann Rabie0:04:17
8Daryl Impey
9Richard Baxter0:04:18
11Ian McLeod
12Shaun Ward
13Jaco Venter0:04:20
16Luthando Kaka0:08:56
17Nic White
18Waylon Woolcock
19David Brown0:08:57

U23 Men - 155km
1Johann van Zyl4:02:00
2Louis Meintjes0:03:51
3Jason Bakke0:03:52
4Hendrik Kruger0:07:03
5JC Nel0:07:23

Elite Women - 86km
1Marissa van der Merwe
2Robyn de Groot
3Cherise Taylor
4Ashleigh Moolman

