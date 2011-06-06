Trending

Buys wins in Pietermaritzburg

Strauss victorious in women's cross country

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Buys (RSA)1:42:01
2James Reid (RSA)0:04:06
3Renay Groustra (RSA)0:03:17
4Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)0:06:45
5Bryce Munro (RSA)0:07:01
6Andrew Warr (RSA)0:07:33
7Travis Walker (RSA)0:08:02
8Lourens Luus (RSA)0:09:11
9Oliver Munnik (RSA)0:10:32
10Adriaan Louw (RSA)0:11:06
11Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)0:16:38
12Mark Bridges (RSA)0:17:28
13Xander Botha (RSA)0:18:27
14Darryn Purtell (RSA)
15Tyron Bird (RSA)
DNFLouis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)
DNFRobert Frost (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariske Strauss (RSA)1:47:38
2Candice Neethling (RSA)0:03:16
3Samantha Sanders (RSA)0:07:18
4Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)0:15:25

