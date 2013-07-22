The 2013 South African National Championships culminated in the downhill event near Port Elizabeth on Sunday, July 21.

Defending Champion Tiaan Odendaal won his second consecutive title when he posted the quickest time on the 1.7km Hayterdale Trails course in 3:15.83.

Odendaal, who raced in the junior category at last year's national champs and beat the elite field, seems to have experienced a simple transition into the elite category. This year’s four-second advantage placed his descent as the fastest on the day beating Capetonian Stefan Garlicki into second place, in 3:19.82 and Adi van der Merwe third in 3:21.64.

The junior men's race saw Andrew Martin take the top step of the podium in 3:24.61, followed by Tian Strooh (3:25.11) and Theo Erlangsen (3:31.94).

Coenie Slabbert comfortably won the youth men category in 3:51.18, with Sebastian Petersen and Jacques Prins finishing second and third respectively in 3:53.11 and 3:55.08.

There were no women participants in the elite, junior and youth categories.

The downhill course was extended by 500m, which increased the overall distance to 1.77km, with a vertical drop of 240m. The course featured a few tweaks and new additions from last year's National Cup Series event.

Results