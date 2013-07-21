Philip Buys and Samantha Sanders put down a dominant charge to claim the elite cross country titles at the 2013 South African MTB National Championships near Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The Hayterdale Trails near Addo in Port Elizabeth played host to the prestigious mountain biking event on the annual calendar with one of the biggest participant turnouts that South African Mountain Biking has seen in many years.

Representing the elite category, Olympian Philip Buys completed seven laps of the technical 4.2km cross country course in 1:24:26 to secure his national title. Matthys Beukes finished in second place in 1:26:59 with cross country stalwart Ben-Melt Swanepoel third in 1:27:27.

The women's race saw Samantha Sanders take top honours in her six laps, in 1:28:25 with Amy Mcdougall and Cherie Vale finishing second and third respectively.

Rourke Croeser's victory in the hotly contested under 23 category was the result of a close tussle with James Reid. Croeser's winning time over 6 laps was 1:11:37, only two seconds ahead of the chasing Reid. Gert Heyns wrapped up the podium positions in 1:12:26.

Continuing her early-season form, Mariske Strauss dominated the five-lap women's U23 race in 1:09:01, placing more than three minutes ahead of second placed Candice Neethling. Ashleigh Moffatt finished in third place.

Alan Hatherly and Bianca Haw won the junior categories in 1:01:25 (five laps) and 1:04:34 (four laps) respectively, whilst Julian Jessop and Frankie du Toit are proud wearers of the national jersey in the youth categories. Jessop completed five laps in 1:03:53 and Du Toit won her four-lap race in 1:04:36.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rourke Croeser 1:11:37 2 James Reid 0:00:02 3 Gert Heyns 0:00:49 4 Luke Roberts 0:01:13 5 Arno Du Toit 0:01:30 6 Travis Walker 0:02:03 7 Jason Meaton 0:03:25 8 Patrick Belton 0:05:22 9 Paul Rodenbach 0:06:23 10 William Makgopo 0:12:17 11 Kyle Bradford 0:14:18 12 Kyle Wood 0:14:45 -1lap Stephan Reyneke -1lap Matthew Hayter

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha Sanders 1:09:41 2 Candice Neethling 0:02:33 3 Ashleigh Moffatt 0:11:59 -1lap Tayla Odendaal -1lap Sarah Hill

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Buys 1:24:26 2 Matthys Beukes 0:02:33 3 Ben-Melt Swanepoel 0:03:01 4 Stuart Marais 0:03:14 -1lap Marthinus Esmeyer -1lap Luthando Fatyi -2laps Philip Jansen Van Vuuren -2laps Bruce Campbell

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha Sanders 1:28:25 2 Amy Mcdougall 0:04:27 3 Cherie Vale 0:07:13 4 Yolande Speedy 0:07:30

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alan Hatherly 1:01:25 2 Sybrand Strauss 0:02:17 3 Dylan Rebello 0:02:20 4 Jannes Buijs 0:03:00 5 Harrie Malan 0:03:08 6 Frans Grotepass 0:03:32 7 Neil Robinson 0:03:55 8 Carlo Marzoppi 0:05:38 9 Nicholas Popich 0:05:59 10 Nicol Carstens 11 Wade Prinsloo 0:08:31 12 Frans Nel 0:09:26 13 Martin Rodenbach 0:09:29 14 Bradley Alcock 0:10:50 15 Gareth Andrews 0:11:29 16 Tony Van Heerden 0:12:02 17 Alexander Kuhn 0:12:12 18 Tim Wilkins 0:15:19 -1lap Michael Lyons -1lap Thinus Brink -1lap Richard Simpson