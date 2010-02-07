Travis Meyer gets a win on day three
Brown retains lead over Meyer brothers
At the half way point of stage 3 it looked as though the physically and mentally tough Victoria Park circuit had the better of Travis Meyer. Meyer dangled at 50 to 100m off the back of the bunch, struggling with a sore back for over 10 minutes but never gave up proving his Australian Road Champion status was no fluke by recovering to break away with and eventually win over fellow West Australian Adam Semple.
The Victoria Park circuit has become known as a race of attrition, with riders knowing that the pace will be on early and to survive you must be near the front. The race saw a number of large breaks gain ground, forcing the likes of series leader Graeme Brown and stage winner Meyer to bridge across to the moves.
In the end Meyer and Semple formed a two man break away that survived to the end, where Meyer proved quickest. Back in the peloton Brown showed he still has good legs, taking out the sprint for third from stage one winner Cameron Meyer right on his wheel, while Daniel Braunstein (Budget Forklifts) claimed fifth.
|1
|Travis Meyer (Cyclemania)
|2
|Adam Semple (Plan B)
|3
|Graeme Brown (Atomic Brooks)
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Cyclemania)
|5
|Daniel Braunstein (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B)
|7
|Logan Hutchins (Bikesure)
|8
|Hilton McMurdo (Black Dog Racing)
|9
|Brad Hall (Plan B)
|10
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|Graeme Brown (Atomic Brooks)
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Cyclemania)
|3
|Travis Meyer (Cyclemania)
|1
|Fenton Moran (Atomic Brooks)
|2
|Jon Greig (Atomic Brooks)
|3
|Sam Smith (Atomic Brooks)
|4
|Matt Storer (Black Dog Racing)
|5
|Chris Jones (Cyclesbespoke)
|6
|Peter Griffin (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services)
|7
|Matt Irvine (Black Dog Racing) Brett Schnitzerling (Artbitrage)
|8
|Marty Depiazzi (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services)
|9
|Chris Glasby (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services)
|10
|Matthew Blackwell (Glen Parker Cycles)
|1
|Julian Lowes (ECU Cycling)
|2
|Greig Watson (ECU Cycling)
|3
|Jayson Puls (Cranked/Riders Choice)
|4
|Justin Lang (Wembley Cycles)
|5
|Raf Baugh (Broad)
|6
|Mike Kent (Wembley Cycles)
|7
|Adam Fielding (Arbitrage)
|8
|Ross Pedlow (Wembley Cycles)
|9
|Phil Towns (Cranked/Riders Choice)
|10
|Peter Taplin (ECU Cycling)
