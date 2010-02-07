Image 1 of 14 Graeme Brown remains the series leader (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 14 Eddy Hollands working hard early to keep the pace high (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 14 Travis Meyer leading the pack through the hair-pin corner (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 14 Riders at the back struggling to keep up with the high pace (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 14 An early attack by Graeme Brown, Adam Semple, Logan Hutchings and Daniel Braunsteins (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 14 Andrew Sime working hard at the front to bring team mate Cameron Meyer back into the lead pack (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 14 Graeme Brown marking Cameron Meyer (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 14 Adam Semple making a break late in the race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 14 Travis Meyer working hard to bridge the gap (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 14 Travis Meyer (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 14 Travis Meyer and Adam Semple working together to stay away from the pack (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 14 Travis Meyer leads Adam Semple in the sprint towards the finish (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 14 Travis Meyer celebrates (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 14 Adam Semple, Travis Meyer and Graeme Brown on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

At the half way point of stage 3 it looked as though the physically and mentally tough Victoria Park circuit had the better of Travis Meyer. Meyer dangled at 50 to 100m off the back of the bunch, struggling with a sore back for over 10 minutes but never gave up proving his Australian Road Champion status was no fluke by recovering to break away with and eventually win over fellow West Australian Adam Semple.

The Victoria Park circuit has become known as a race of attrition, with riders knowing that the pace will be on early and to survive you must be near the front. The race saw a number of large breaks gain ground, forcing the likes of series leader Graeme Brown and stage winner Meyer to bridge across to the moves.

In the end Meyer and Semple formed a two man break away that survived to the end, where Meyer proved quickest. Back in the peloton Brown showed he still has good legs, taking out the sprint for third from stage one winner Cameron Meyer right on his wheel, while Daniel Braunstein (Budget Forklifts) claimed fifth.

Results 1 Travis Meyer (Cyclemania) 2 Adam Semple (Plan B) 3 Graeme Brown (Atomic Brooks) 4 Cameron Meyer (Cyclemania) 5 Daniel Braunstein (Budget Forklifts) 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B) 7 Logan Hutchins (Bikesure) 8 Hilton McMurdo (Black Dog Racing) 9 Brad Hall (Plan B) 10 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)

General Classification 1 Graeme Brown (Atomic Brooks) 2 Cameron Meyer (Cyclemania) 3 Travis Meyer (Cyclemania)

Support Heat 1 1 Fenton Moran (Atomic Brooks) 2 Jon Greig (Atomic Brooks) 3 Sam Smith (Atomic Brooks) 4 Matt Storer (Black Dog Racing) 5 Chris Jones (Cyclesbespoke) 6 Peter Griffin (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services) 7 Matt Irvine (Black Dog Racing) Brett Schnitzerling (Artbitrage) 8 Marty Depiazzi (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services) 9 Chris Glasby (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services) 10 Matthew Blackwell (Glen Parker Cycles)