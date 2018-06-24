Trending

Medvedova wins Slovakian women's road race title

Jasekova and Bacikova round out podium

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tereza Medvedova (Svk)2:26:32
2Tatiana Jaseková (Svk)0:04:29
3Alžbeta Bacíková (Svk)0:04:36
4Andrea Juhasova (Svk)0:04:39
5Marianna Findrová (Svk)0:04:54
6Barbora Švrcková (Svk)0:05:11
7Livia Hanesova (Svk)0:11:16
DNFMonika Kadlecova (Svk)

