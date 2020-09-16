Démare wins Tour de Luxembourg stage
By Cyclingnews
French champion takes shortened stage 2
Stage 2: Remich - Hesperange
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:06
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo Delko Provence
|8
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez
|10
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|11
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:03
|12
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|16
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|17
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|18
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|21
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|24
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|25
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|26
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|27
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|28
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|29
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|30
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|32
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den) Uno - X Pro Cycling Team
|34
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|35
|August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|36
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Alpecin - Fenix
|39
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|41
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|42
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|43
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|44
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|45
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|46
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|47
|James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|49
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|51
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|52
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|53
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|55
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|57
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|58
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|60
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|63
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez
|64
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Bingoal WB
|66
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|68
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|69
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|70
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|71
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|72
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez
|73
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|74
|Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez
|75
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|80
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|82
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|83
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|84
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|85
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|87
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|90
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|91
|Benjamin King (USA) NTT Pro Cycling
|92
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|93
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB
|94
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Wb
|97
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|98
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|99
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|100
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|101
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:24
|104
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:38
|105
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:01:09
|106
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|107
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|108
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:20
|109
|Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu Ktm
|0:01:30
|110
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|111
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|113
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|114
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|115
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Bingoal WB
|117
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|118
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|119
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|120
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|121
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|122
|Andrea Bartolozzi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|123
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:59
|124
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:11
|125
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:20
|126
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|127
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:03:38
|128
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|130
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|131
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:54
|132
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:04:15
|133
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:04:25
|134
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:05:57
|135
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:06:00
|136
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|137
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:11:20
Démare wins Tour de Luxembourg stage
