Démare wins Tour de Luxembourg stage

By

French champion takes shortened stage 2

Stage 2: Remich - Hesperange

POITIERS FRANCE AUGUST 30 Arrival Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Green Points Jersey Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Team Bahrain Mclaren Celebration during the 33rd Tour PoitouCharentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine 2020 Stage 4 a 1646km stage from Thenezay to Poitiers TourPoitouChtes on August 30 2020 in Poitiers France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:06
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
3Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
4Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
7Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo Delko Provence
8Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
9Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez
10Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
11Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:03
12Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
15Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
16Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
17Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
18Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
21Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
24Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
25Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
26Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
27Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
28Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
29François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
30Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
32Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
33Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den) Uno - X Pro Cycling Team
34John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
35August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez
36Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
37Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Petr Vakoč (Cze) Alpecin - Fenix
39Mauro Schmid (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
41Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
42Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
43Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
44Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
45Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
46Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
47James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
49Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
50Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
51Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
52Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
53Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
54Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
55Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
57Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
58Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
60Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
63Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez
64Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Bingoal WB
66Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
68Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
69Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
70Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
71Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
72Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez
73Axel Zingle (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
74Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez
75Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
76Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
77Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
79Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
80Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
82Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
83Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
84Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
85Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
87Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
90Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
91Benjamin King (USA) NTT Pro Cycling
92Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
93Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB
94Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
95Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Wb
97Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
98Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
99Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic
100Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
101Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
102Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:24
104Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38
105Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:01:09
106Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
107Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
108Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:20
109Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu Ktm 0:01:30
110Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:46
111Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
113Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
114Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
115William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
116Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Bingoal WB
117Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
118Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
119Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
120Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
121Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
122Andrea Bartolozzi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
123Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:59
124Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:11
125Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:20
126Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
127Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:03:38
128Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
129Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
130Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
131Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:54
132Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:04:15
133Jan Petelin (Lux) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:25
134Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:05:57
135Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Nippo Delko Provence 0:06:00
136Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
137Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:11:20

