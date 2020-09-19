Ulissi wins the Tour de Luxembourg
By Cyclingnews
Kron sprints to win on final stage
Stage 5: Mersch - Luxembourg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Kron (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|4:08:42
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|8
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|0:00:06
|9
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:32:39
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:00:27
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|5
|Andreas Kron (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|0:00:38
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:00:44
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:47
|8
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|9
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:50
|10
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
