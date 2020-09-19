Trending

Ulissi wins the Tour de Luxembourg

By

Kron sprints to win on final stage

Stage 5: Mersch - Luxembourg

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 19 Start Diego Ulissi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates during the 22nd Santos Tour Down Under Schwalbe Classic a 51km race from Adelaide to Adelaide TDU tourdownunder on January 19 2020 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Daniel KaliszGetty Images
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Kron (Nor) Riwal Readynez 4:08:42
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
6Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
8Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 0:00:06
9Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16:32:39
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25
3Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:27
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35
5Andreas Kron (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:00:38
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:44
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:47
8Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:50
10Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54

