Trending

Marvulli/Keisse reclaim lead

Dillier/O'Shea hold onto second over Hondo/Bartko

Standings after night 3

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli/Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Skoda195pts
2Silvan Dillier/Glenn O'Shea (Swi/Aus) Lerch & Partner191
3Danilo Hondo/Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung176
4Leif Lampater/Christian Grasmann (Ger) ewz147
5 (-1 lap)Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Haba176
6Danny Stam/Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rotronic127
7Marc Hester/Jasper Mørkøv (Den) Hotel Krone Unterstrass102
8 (-7 laps)Martin Hacecky/Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Habegger72
9 (-8 laps)Bernard Oberholzer/Andreas Müller (Swi/Aut) Price48
10 (-13 laps)Robert Bengsch/Marcel Barth (Ger) Riposa20
11 (-18 laps)Alexander Aeschbach/Dominique Stark (Swi) Burkhalter Group53
12 (-20 laps)Dominik Stucki/Benjamin Edmüller (Swi/Ger) Elektro Material

Latest on Cyclingnews