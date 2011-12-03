Marvulli/Keisse reclaim lead
Dillier/O'Shea hold onto second over Hondo/Bartko
Standings after night 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franco Marvulli/Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Skoda
|195
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier/Glenn O'Shea (Swi/Aus) Lerch & Partner
|191
|3
|Danilo Hondo/Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung
|176
|4
|Leif Lampater/Christian Grasmann (Ger) ewz
|147
|5 (-1 lap)
|Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Haba
|176
|6
|Danny Stam/Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rotronic
|127
|7
|Marc Hester/Jasper Mørkøv (Den) Hotel Krone Unterstrass
|102
|8 (-7 laps)
|Martin Hacecky/Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Habegger
|72
|9 (-8 laps)
|Bernard Oberholzer/Andreas Müller (Swi/Aut) Price
|48
|10 (-13 laps)
|Robert Bengsch/Marcel Barth (Ger) Riposa
|20
|11 (-18 laps)
|Alexander Aeschbach/Dominique Stark (Swi) Burkhalter Group
|53
|12 (-20 laps)
|Dominik Stucki/Benjamin Edmüller (Swi/Ger) Elektro Material
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy