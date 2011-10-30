Trending

Hodges good on home turf

Noonan and Sulzberger make the podium

Results

 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)3:12:14
2Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
3Grace Sulzberger (Norfolk Butchers)
4Annette Edmondson (Team SASI)
5Chloe McConville (VIS Womens Road Team)
6Kate Finegan (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
7Jess Mundy (Team SASI)
8Miranda Griffiths (Xosize)
9Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)
10Kristy Glover (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
11Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team)
12Cait Fraser Jones (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
13Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)
14Ailie McDonald (Suzuki/NTID)
15Taryn Heather (Team SASI)
16Lucy Coldwell (Xosize)
17Katherine O'Shea (VIS Womens Road Team)
18Elizabeth Hall (Warrnambool Gyprock)
19Alexis Barnes (Norfolk Butchers)
20Delphine Astier (Norfolk Butchers)
21Eliza Bergin (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
22Katherine Lee (Warrnambool Gyprock)
23Fiona Neuwirth (Warrnambool Gyprock)
DNFBridget Officer (Xosize)
DNFGracie Elvin (Suzuki/NTID)
DNFMelissa McKinlay (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
DNFStacey Hocking (Warrnambool Gyprock)

Latest on Cyclingnews