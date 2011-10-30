Hodges good on home turf
Noonan and Sulzberger make the podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)
|3:12:14
|2
|Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
|3
|Grace Sulzberger (Norfolk Butchers)
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Team SASI)
|5
|Chloe McConville (VIS Womens Road Team)
|6
|Kate Finegan (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
|7
|Jess Mundy (Team SASI)
|8
|Miranda Griffiths (Xosize)
|9
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)
|10
|Kristy Glover (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
|11
|Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team)
|12
|Cait Fraser Jones (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
|13
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)
|14
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki/NTID)
|15
|Taryn Heather (Team SASI)
|16
|Lucy Coldwell (Xosize)
|17
|Katherine O'Shea (VIS Womens Road Team)
|18
|Elizabeth Hall (Warrnambool Gyprock)
|19
|Alexis Barnes (Norfolk Butchers)
|20
|Delphine Astier (Norfolk Butchers)
|21
|Eliza Bergin (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
|22
|Katherine Lee (Warrnambool Gyprock)
|23
|Fiona Neuwirth (Warrnambool Gyprock)
|DNF
|Bridget Officer (Xosize)
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Suzuki/NTID)
|DNF
|Melissa McKinlay (Silvan Ridge Insurance)
|DNF
|Stacey Hocking (Warrnambool Gyprock)
