Honsinger goes one better to win day 2 of US Open of Cyclocross

Munro takes second place, France's Mani third

1Clara Honsinger (USA)0:46:16
2Madigan Munro (USA)0:00:13
3Caroline Mani (Fra)0:01:21
4Raylyn Nuss (USA)0:01:41
5Sarah Sturm (USA)0:01:53
6Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:01:59
7Caitlin Bernstein (USA)0:03:08
8Samantha Runnels (USA)0:03:12
9Dani Arman (USA)0:03:35
10Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:03:52

