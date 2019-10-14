Trending

Brunner gets better of Hecht to win day 2 of US Open of Cyclocross

Day 1 winner Haider rounds out podium with third

1Eric Brunner (USA)0:52:40
2Gage Hecht (USA)0:00:47
3Lance Haidet (USA)0:01:04
4Grant Ellwood (USA)0:01:41
5Cody Cupp (USA)0:02:04
6Brannan Fix (USA)0:02:15
7Cody Kaiser (USA)0:02:26
8Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:02:38
9Ross Ellwood (USA)0:03:09
10Jonathan Anderson (USA)0:03:14

Latest on Cyclingnews