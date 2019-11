Image 1 of 28 Arthur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo takes the overall lead at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Coppi e Bartali) Image 2 of 28 Team Unieuro Vilier were third at the stage 1b team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 28 Team Gazprom - RusVelo won the Coppi e Bartali stage 1b team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 28 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo is leading the overall at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 28 Team Rally Cycling were second in the team time trial at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 28 Coppi e Bartali podium after team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 28 Skydive Dubai (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 28 Bardiani - CSF (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 28 Androni - Sidermec (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 28 GM Europa Ovini (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 28 Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 28 Team Wiggins (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 28 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 28 Kolss-BDC Team (Image credit: Bettini) Image 15 of 28 GM Europa Ovini (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 28 Nippo - Vini Fantini (Image credit: Bettini) Image 17 of 28 Italy's Filippo Ganna (Image credit: Bettini) Image 18 of 28 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP (Image credit: Bettini) Image 19 of 28 Rally Cycling in action on their way to 2nd in the team time trial at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 28 Unieuro Wilier Trevigiani at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 28 Res Velo on their way to the stage 1b win. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 22 of 28 Gazprom-RusVelo on their way to the stage 1b win. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 23 of 28 Gazprom-RusVelo on their way to the stage 1b win. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 24 of 28 Gazprom-RusVelo after the stage 1b team time trial win (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 28 The team time trial podium at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini) Image 26 of 28 Gazprom-RusVelo on the stage 1b podium (Image credit: Bettini) Image 27 of 28 Gazprom-RusVelo on the stage 1b podium (Image credit: Bettini) Image 28 of 28 Gazprom-RusVelo win stage 1b team time trial at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Coppi e Bartali)

Gazprom RusVelo's four-man team of Alexander Serov, Artur Ershov, Artem Ovechkin and Kirill Sveshnikov triumphed at the stage 1b team time trial at Coppi e Bartali on Thursday afternoon. The Russian team won the 13.3km event in 15:15, beating American team Rally Cycling and Unieuro.

Ershov took the overall race lead off of Southeast's Manuel Belletti's back, after the Italian won the morning stage 1a.

The team time trial held an interesting format whereby each team lined up with split squads of four riders, for a total of 50 teams out of the starting house.

Rally's B team of Jesse Anthony, Evan Huffman, Pierrick Naud and Danny Pate held the fastest time at the end, until Gazprom-RusVelo knocked them out of the hot seat to take the win by 12 seconds. Unieuro Wilier's team of Davide Plebani, Giovani Carboni, Mauro Finetto and Alessandro Malaguti finished third at 13 seconds back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:14 2 Rally Cycling 0:00:12 3 Unieuro Wilier 0:00:13 4 Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:17 5 Italy 0:00:18 6 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 7 Team Trefor 8 Team Sky 0:00:19 9 Rally Cycling 0:00:20 10 Team Sky 0:00:21 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:24 12 Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:25 13 Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 0:00:27 14 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:28 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 Cycling Academy Team 0:00:30 17 Bardiani - CSF 0:00:35 18 Kolss BDC Team 0:00:37 19 Team Wiggins 0:00:38 20 GM Europa Ovini 0:00:41 21 Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:44 22 Kolss BDC Team 23 Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling 0:00:45 24 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 25 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:48 26 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:50 27 Unieuro Wilier 0:00:51 28 Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:52 29 d'Amico - Bottecchia 30 Skydive Dubai Racing - Al Ahli Club 0:00:53 31 Adria Mobil 0:00:55 32 Skydive Dubai Racing - Al Ahli Club 0:00:57 33 Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 0:01:00 34 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Bardiani - CSF 36 Dimension Data for Qhubeka 0:01:02 37 Cycling Academy Team 0:01:07 38 Dimension Data for Qhubeka 0:01:08 39 Team Trefor 0:01:10 40 Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:15 41 Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:19 42 Team Wiggins 0:01:23 43 d'Amico - Bottecchia 0:01:25 44 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:28 45 Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:37 46 GM Europa Ovini 0:01:55 47 Adria Mobil 0:01:59 48 Italy 0:02:02 49 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:02:03 50 Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling 0:02:13