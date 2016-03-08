Trending

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali past winners

Champions 1984-2015

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> 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Louis Meintjes (Rsa) MTN–Qhubeka
2014Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
2013Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
2012Jan Bárta (Cze) Team NetApp
2011Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
2010Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas–Doimo
2009Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre–NGC
2008Cadel Evans (Aus) Silence–Lotto
2007Michele Scarponi (Ita) Acqua & Sapone–Caffè Mokambo
2006Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre–Fondital
2005Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
2004Giuliano Figueras (Ita) Ceramica Panaria–Margres
2003Mirko Celestino (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2002Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2001Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Alessio
2000Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
1999Romans Vainšteins (Lat) Vini Caldirola
1998No race
1997Roberto Petito (Ita) Saeco
1996Gabriele Colombo (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
1995No race
1994Rodolfo Massi (Ita) Amore & Vita–Galatron
1993Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Zucchini–Medeghini
1992Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
1991Phil Anderson (Aus) Motorola
1990Rolf Sørensen (Den) Ariostea
1989Bruno Leali (Ita) Gewiss-Bianchi
1988Adriano Baffi (Ita) GIS-Ecoflam-Jolly
1987Maurizio Rossi (Ita) Ecoflam-B.F.B.
1986Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
1985Laurent Fignon (Fra) Renault-Elf
1984Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana

Latest on Cyclingnews