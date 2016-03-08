Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali past winners
Champions 1984-2015
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>
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) MTN–Qhubeka
|2014
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2013
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|2012
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2011
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2010
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas–Doimo
|2009
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre–NGC
|2008
|Cadel Evans (Aus) Silence–Lotto
|2007
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Acqua & Sapone–Caffè Mokambo
|2006
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre–Fondital
|2005
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
|2004
|Giuliano Figueras (Ita) Ceramica Panaria–Margres
|2003
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2002
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2001
|Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Alessio
|2000
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1999
|Romans Vainšteins (Lat) Vini Caldirola
|1998
|No race
|1997
|Roberto Petito (Ita) Saeco
|1996
|Gabriele Colombo (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
|1995
|No race
|1994
|Rodolfo Massi (Ita) Amore & Vita–Galatron
|1993
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Zucchini–Medeghini
|1992
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
|1991
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Motorola
|1990
|Rolf Sørensen (Den) Ariostea
|1989
|Bruno Leali (Ita) Gewiss-Bianchi
|1988
|Adriano Baffi (Ita) GIS-Ecoflam-Jolly
|1987
|Maurizio Rossi (Ita) Ecoflam-B.F.B.
|1986
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
|1985
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) Renault-Elf
|1984
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy