Kump takes crit race in Finale Emilia

Riccò loses second placing on GC, Santaromita still in the lead

Image 1 of 27

The peloton hits the finishing circuits

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 27

Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) lost ground on GC today due to a split in the final lap of the circuit.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) is still inside the top 20 overall.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 27

The peloton travelled some flat roads en route to the finishing circuit.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

2005 U23 World Champ Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD Neri) took a chance on a solo break that didn't pay off.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

The peloton rolls away for the 183.8km stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Liquigas-Doimo) was in demand with the kids.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Le Tour de Langkawi winner Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) signs on for the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

Selle Italia has provided Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) with a custom seat, featuring the Cobra.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) takes some time to sign autographs for fans.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Antonio Quadranti (Carmiooro NGC) was dead last on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Doimo) rode to a solid 10th on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) dropped 35 seconds on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 27

Andrea Tonti (Carmiooro NGC) dropped seven minutes on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) kept the overall lead.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 27

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 27

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 27

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) won stage 5 of the Coppi e Bartalia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 27

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) wins stage 5.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 27

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) sped to his biggest career win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) won stage five with a powerful sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 27

Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) kept the overall lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 27

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) wins the stage over Simone Ponzi (Lampre)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) gets a prize for the stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Tunisian Rafai Chtioui of Acqua & Sapone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Riccardo Ricco didn't make the front split and lost time on GC to Santaromita

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD Neri) is a modern-day Jacky Durand, always on the attack.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

At only 21 years of age, Slovenian Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) scored the first big victory of his career when he out-sprinted his rivals in a fast finish gallop in Finale Emilia to win the fourth stage of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in front of Simone Ponzi (Lampre – Farnese) and Claudio Corioni (De Rosa – Stac Plastic).

Kump was fastest at the line after six laps through the small town of Finale Emilia and some tough criterium-like racing which saw the bunch split into several groups in the last kilometres. The young Slovenian already won this year - the 1.2 event Trofeo Zssdi in Italy  - but this victory will be important in his career without a doubt.

With one day left in the Italian stage race, Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) remained the overall leader, while second-placed Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) lost ground on GC today due to a split in the final lap of the circuit.

The stage was dominated by a two-man breakaway including the 2005 U23 World Champ Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD Neri), whose late solo efforts were nevertheless in vain against a fast-moving peloton.

The last stage of this year's Coppi e Bartali stage race saw 100 riders take the start line after a massive elimination of some 30 participants at yesterday's stage finish for arriving outside the time limit.

An early breakaway duo of Grabovskyy and Edwin Andres Carvajal (Miche) went up the road at kilometre 11, and kept their lead until Finale Emilia with a maximum advantage of eight minutes mid-race.

Because of a small change in the route of the day, the organisers cut the final circuit in Finale Emilia down from eight to six laps. When the breakaway riders entered the loop, they still rode well together. But with the peloton approaching fast - only 2'25" behind them as they passed the finish line for the first time - powerhouse Grabovskyy decided to make a move.

At the beginning of second lap, the Ukrainian had Carvajal distanced at 23 seconds and still held a 2'25" lead over the chasing peloton. The young Colombian neo-pro was quickly drawn back into the bunch.

Grabovskyy continued his solo ride but consistently lost ground to the chasing peloton, working towards a bunch sprint. With three laps (25 kilometres) to go, his advantage had shrunk to 1'51", and the bunch finally took control again over the race with two laps to go.

During the penultimate lap, some very fast racing (48.5 km/h) split the bunch into two groups, and second-placed Riccò did not make the cut - contrary to race leader Santaromita. As the riders hit the finish line for the penultimate time, the second group was already 24 seconds adrift.

Full Results
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil4:20:59
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
4Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
5Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
7Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
9Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
12Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
13Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
15Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
16Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:04
17Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:10
18Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:14
19Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:21
20Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:31
21Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
22Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
23Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
25Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
26Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
27Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
29Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
30Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
31Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
32Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
33Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
34Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
35Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
36Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:35
37Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
38Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:00:54
40Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:58
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
42Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:01:02
43Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
46Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:01:08
47Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:01:31
48Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
49Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
50Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:01:33
51Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska0:01:46
52Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
53Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
54Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
56Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
57Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
58Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
59Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
60Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
61Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
62Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
63Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
64Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:51
65Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:04:08
66Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
67Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:04:33
68Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
69Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
70Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
71Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:15
72Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
73Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
74José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
75Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
76Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
77Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
78Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
79Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
80Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
81Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
82Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
83Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
84Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
85Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
86Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
87David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
88Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
89Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
90Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
91Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
92Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:07:06
93Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
94Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
95Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
96Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
97Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
98Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
99Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
100Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC

General classification after stage 4
1Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15:34:39
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:01:43
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:25
4Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:38
5Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:44
6Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:52
8Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:03:03
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:05
10Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:03:18
11Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:47
12Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:04:20
13Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:04:29
14Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:32
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:33
16Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:30
17Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:06:00
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:10
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:08:58
20Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:09:13
21Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:09:15
22Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:10:08
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:48
24Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:13:02
25Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:07
26José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri0:13:08
27Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:14:09
28Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:01
29Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:37
30Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:45
31Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:59
32Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:17:08
33Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:17:20
34Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:18:16
35Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:19:43
36Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:20:17
37Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:20:47
38Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:21:02
39Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:21:29
40Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska0:21:44
41Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:23:22
42Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:24:08
43Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:24:10
44Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli0:24:30
45Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:25:00
46Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:25:06
47Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:25:23
48Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:25:28
49Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:25:43
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
51Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:26:18
52Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:26:21
53Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:26:53
54Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:27:18
55Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:28:18
56Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:28:22
57Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:07
58Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:29:33
59Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:29:41
60Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:29:44
61Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:29:48
62Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:29:56
63Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
64Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:30:21
65Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:30:27
66Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:31:16
67Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:41
68David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:31:57
69Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:32:24
70Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil0:32:52
71Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:33:00
72Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:33:01
73Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska0:34:31
74Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:34:41
75Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil0:35:06
76Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:35:43
77Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:50
78Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:36:04
79Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:36:20
80Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:36:27
81Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:36:37
82Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:37:36
83Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
84Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:37:54
85Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:38:11
86Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska0:38:18
87Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:38:29
88Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:38:38
89Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:38:45
90Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:38:59
91Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:39:28
92Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:39:38
93Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:40:22
94Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:41:11
95Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:43:26
96Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:46:00
97Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:46:39
98Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:48:23
99Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche0:48:39
100Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:48:46

