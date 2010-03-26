Kump takes crit race in Finale Emilia
Riccò loses second placing on GC, Santaromita still in the lead
At only 21 years of age, Slovenian Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) scored the first big victory of his career when he out-sprinted his rivals in a fast finish gallop in Finale Emilia to win the fourth stage of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in front of Simone Ponzi (Lampre – Farnese) and Claudio Corioni (De Rosa – Stac Plastic).
Kump was fastest at the line after six laps through the small town of Finale Emilia and some tough criterium-like racing which saw the bunch split into several groups in the last kilometres. The young Slovenian already won this year - the 1.2 event Trofeo Zssdi in Italy - but this victory will be important in his career without a doubt.
With one day left in the Italian stage race, Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) remained the overall leader, while second-placed Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) lost ground on GC today due to a split in the final lap of the circuit.
The stage was dominated by a two-man breakaway including the 2005 U23 World Champ Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD Neri), whose late solo efforts were nevertheless in vain against a fast-moving peloton.
The last stage of this year's Coppi e Bartali stage race saw 100 riders take the start line after a massive elimination of some 30 participants at yesterday's stage finish for arriving outside the time limit.
An early breakaway duo of Grabovskyy and Edwin Andres Carvajal (Miche) went up the road at kilometre 11, and kept their lead until Finale Emilia with a maximum advantage of eight minutes mid-race.
Because of a small change in the route of the day, the organisers cut the final circuit in Finale Emilia down from eight to six laps. When the breakaway riders entered the loop, they still rode well together. But with the peloton approaching fast - only 2'25" behind them as they passed the finish line for the first time - powerhouse Grabovskyy decided to make a move.
At the beginning of second lap, the Ukrainian had Carvajal distanced at 23 seconds and still held a 2'25" lead over the chasing peloton. The young Colombian neo-pro was quickly drawn back into the bunch.
Grabovskyy continued his solo ride but consistently lost ground to the chasing peloton, working towards a bunch sprint. With three laps (25 kilometres) to go, his advantage had shrunk to 1'51", and the bunch finally took control again over the race with two laps to go.
During the penultimate lap, some very fast racing (48.5 km/h) split the bunch into two groups, and second-placed Riccò did not make the cut - contrary to race leader Santaromita. As the riders hit the finish line for the penultimate time, the second group was already 24 seconds adrift.
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|4:20:59
|2
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|5
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|9
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|13
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:04
|17
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:10
|18
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:14
|19
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:21
|20
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:31
|21
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|22
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|23
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|25
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|26
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|29
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|31
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|32
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|34
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:35
|37
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:00:54
|40
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:58
|41
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:02
|43
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|44
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:01:08
|47
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:01:31
|48
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|49
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|50
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:33
|51
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:01:46
|52
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|53
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|56
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|57
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|59
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|60
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|61
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|62
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|63
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|64
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:51
|65
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:04:08
|66
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|67
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:04:33
|68
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|69
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|70
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|71
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:15
|72
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|73
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|74
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|75
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|76
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|77
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|78
|Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|79
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|80
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|81
|Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|82
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|83
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|84
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|85
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|86
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|87
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|88
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|89
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|90
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|91
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|92
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:07:06
|93
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|94
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|95
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|96
|Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|97
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|98
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|99
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|100
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15:34:39
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:01:43
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:25
|4
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:38
|5
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:44
|6
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:52
|8
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:03:03
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:05
|10
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:03:18
|11
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:47
|12
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:04:20
|13
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:04:29
|14
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:32
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:33
|16
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:30
|17
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:06:00
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:10
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:08:58
|20
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:09:13
|21
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:09:15
|22
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:10:08
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:48
|24
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:13:02
|25
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:07
|26
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|0:13:08
|27
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:14:09
|28
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:01
|29
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:37
|30
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:16:45
|31
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:59
|32
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:17:08
|33
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:17:20
|34
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:18:16
|35
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:19:43
|36
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:20:17
|37
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:20:47
|38
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:21:02
|39
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:21:29
|40
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:21:44
|41
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:23:22
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:24:08
|43
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:24:10
|44
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:30
|45
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:25:00
|46
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:25:06
|47
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:25:23
|48
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:25:28
|49
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:25:43
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|51
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:26:18
|52
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:26:21
|53
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:26:53
|54
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:27:18
|55
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:28:18
|56
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:28:22
|57
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:07
|58
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:29:33
|59
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:29:41
|60
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:29:44
|61
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:29:48
|62
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:29:56
|63
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|64
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:30:21
|65
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:30:27
|66
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:31:16
|67
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:41
|68
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:31:57
|69
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:32:24
|70
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|0:32:52
|71
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:33:00
|72
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:33:01
|73
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:34:31
|74
|Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:34:41
|75
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:35:06
|76
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:35:43
|77
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:50
|78
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:36:04
|79
|Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:36:20
|80
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:36:27
|81
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:36:37
|82
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:36
|83
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|84
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:37:54
|85
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:38:11
|86
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:38:18
|87
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:38:29
|88
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:38:38
|89
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:38:45
|90
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:38:59
|91
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:39:28
|92
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:39:38
|93
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:40:22
|94
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:41:11
|95
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:43:26
|96
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:46:00
|97
|Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:46:39
|98
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:48:23
|99
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|0:48:39
|100
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:48:46
