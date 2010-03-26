Image 1 of 27 The peloton hits the finishing circuits (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 27 Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) lost ground on GC today due to a split in the final lap of the circuit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) is still inside the top 20 overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 The peloton travelled some flat roads en route to the finishing circuit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 2005 U23 World Champ Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD Neri) took a chance on a solo break that didn't pay off. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 The peloton rolls away for the 183.8km stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Liquigas-Doimo) was in demand with the kids. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Le Tour de Langkawi winner Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) signs on for the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Selle Italia has provided Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) with a custom seat, featuring the Cobra. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) takes some time to sign autographs for fans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Antonio Quadranti (Carmiooro NGC) was dead last on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Doimo) rode to a solid 10th on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) dropped 35 seconds on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Andrea Tonti (Carmiooro NGC) dropped seven minutes on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) kept the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 27 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 27 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) won stage 5 of the Coppi e Bartalia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) wins stage 5. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 27 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) sped to his biggest career win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) won stage five with a powerful sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) kept the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) wins the stage over Simone Ponzi (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) gets a prize for the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Tunisian Rafai Chtioui of Acqua & Sapone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Riccardo Ricco didn't make the front split and lost time on GC to Santaromita (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD Neri) is a modern-day Jacky Durand, always on the attack. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

At only 21 years of age, Slovenian Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) scored the first big victory of his career when he out-sprinted his rivals in a fast finish gallop in Finale Emilia to win the fourth stage of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in front of Simone Ponzi (Lampre – Farnese) and Claudio Corioni (De Rosa – Stac Plastic).

Kump was fastest at the line after six laps through the small town of Finale Emilia and some tough criterium-like racing which saw the bunch split into several groups in the last kilometres. The young Slovenian already won this year - the 1.2 event Trofeo Zssdi in Italy - but this victory will be important in his career without a doubt.

With one day left in the Italian stage race, Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) remained the overall leader, while second-placed Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) lost ground on GC today due to a split in the final lap of the circuit.

The stage was dominated by a two-man breakaway including the 2005 U23 World Champ Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD Neri), whose late solo efforts were nevertheless in vain against a fast-moving peloton.

The last stage of this year's Coppi e Bartali stage race saw 100 riders take the start line after a massive elimination of some 30 participants at yesterday's stage finish for arriving outside the time limit.

An early breakaway duo of Grabovskyy and Edwin Andres Carvajal (Miche) went up the road at kilometre 11, and kept their lead until Finale Emilia with a maximum advantage of eight minutes mid-race.

Because of a small change in the route of the day, the organisers cut the final circuit in Finale Emilia down from eight to six laps. When the breakaway riders entered the loop, they still rode well together. But with the peloton approaching fast - only 2'25" behind them as they passed the finish line for the first time - powerhouse Grabovskyy decided to make a move.

At the beginning of second lap, the Ukrainian had Carvajal distanced at 23 seconds and still held a 2'25" lead over the chasing peloton. The young Colombian neo-pro was quickly drawn back into the bunch.

Grabovskyy continued his solo ride but consistently lost ground to the chasing peloton, working towards a bunch sprint. With three laps (25 kilometres) to go, his advantage had shrunk to 1'51", and the bunch finally took control again over the race with two laps to go.

During the penultimate lap, some very fast racing (48.5 km/h) split the bunch into two groups, and second-placed Riccò did not make the cut - contrary to race leader Santaromita. As the riders hit the finish line for the penultimate time, the second group was already 24 seconds adrift.

Full Results 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 4:20:59 2 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 4 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 5 Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 9 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 10 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 13 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 15 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 16 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:04 17 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:10 18 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:14 19 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:21 20 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:00:31 21 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 22 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 23 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 25 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 26 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 27 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 29 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 31 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 32 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 33 Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil 34 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 36 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:00:35 37 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 38 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:00:54 40 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:58 41 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 42 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:02 43 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska 44 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:01:08 47 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:01:31 48 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 49 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 50 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:33 51 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:01:46 52 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 53 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 54 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 55 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 56 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 57 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 58 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 59 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 60 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 61 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 62 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 63 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 64 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:51 65 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:04:08 66 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 67 Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:04:33 68 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 69 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 70 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 71 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:15 72 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 73 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 74 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 75 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 76 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 77 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 78 Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 79 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska 80 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 81 Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 82 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 83 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 84 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 85 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 86 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 87 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 88 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 89 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 90 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 91 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 92 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:07:06 93 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 94 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 95 Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 96 Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 97 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 98 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 99 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 100 Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC