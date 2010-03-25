Trending

Niemiec outsprints Santaromita for stage win

Santaromita takes over GC lead

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Giampaolo Caruso (Ceramica Flaminia) at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders roll across the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ceramica Flaminia teammates Riccardo Ricco', left, and Andrea Noe.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giuseppe Muraglia (CDC - Cavaliere)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafai Chtioui (Acqua & Sapone) poses with some young fans prior to the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) escapes from the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Liquigas - Doimo teammates Ivan Santaromita and Oliver Zaugg on the start line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The stage three podium (l-r): Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas - Doimo), 2nd; Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche), 1st; Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia), 3rd.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ceramica Flaminia sets the pace in the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) is the new race leader.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) crosses the finish line in third place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) leads the early break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD - Neri) leads the early break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton awaits the start of stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton in action during stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) outsprints breakaway companion Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) to win stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) wins stage three, his first victory of the season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thumbs up from stage winner Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) and Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) on the attack.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) after the finish of stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Australia's Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri) after stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) leads overall after three stages.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) and Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) in their race-winning break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) is victorious in Pavullo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri) is alone in the race lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) takes stage 3

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The stage 3 podium: Ivan Santaromita, Przemyslaw Niemiec and Riccardo Ricco

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) took over the general classification lead.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) outsprinted his breakaway companion Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) to win stage three. Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) led home a three-man chase group for third place.

Santaromita's second place was enough to give him the overall lead by 58 seconds ahead of Riccò and Niemiec.

After the stage's start, six racers quickly launched themselves into a breakaway including Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD - Neri), Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri), Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli), Kristjan Fajt (Adria Mobil) and Giuseppe Muraglia (CDC - Cavaliere). During their time off the front, they got over a three-minute advantage, but staying away was not to be the day's outcome.

Of the leaders, only Clarke and Muraglia were able to stay away. Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Bertogliati chased them as the rest of the initial break members were absorbed by the group.

Before long, Clarke was left alone at the front. Wall fell back into no man's land as Riccò, Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) and Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC) chased him.

The peloton came back together and then Niemiec (Miche) took a mountain contest ahead of Fortunato Baliani (Miche) and Ruslan Pydgornyy (ISD - Neri)

Luca Ascani (CDC - Cavaliere) then led a break effort and was joined by six other men. The group continued to grow and included riders like Visconti; however, there seemed to be little cohesiveness among the riders.

With 20km to go, 30 men found themselves together at the front and in control of the race. A further selection was made, leaving 11 riders at the front: Santaromita, Visconti, Clarke, Pydgornyy, Chiarini, Alessandro Bisolti (Colnago - CSF Inox), Ruggero Marzoli (Acqua & Sapone), Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Carmiooro NGC), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), Niemiec and Davide D'Angelo (CDC - Cavaliere). Clarke, who's spent plenty of time at the front today, fell into difficulty.

When the group hit another climb, Santaromita and Niemiec found themselves at the front, chased by Chiarini, Pardilla and Rodriguez. Serpa Perez, Bisolti and Visconti followed.

Santaromita and Niemiec earned themselves a lead of 20 seconds with 10km to go. Pozzovivo and Serpa Perez formed the first chase group and Riccò, Visconti and Pydgornyy also chased, a bit further back at 35 seconds.

Riccò and Visconti seemed to recover, moving up to the role of lead chasers along with Pozzovivo and Serpa Perez. The leaders' gap fell to 18 seconds on a descent with six kilometres to go.

Yet with 2km to go, Santaromita and Niemiec were more comfortably still off the front, then with a 40-second advantage. The two entered the final straight together, knowing they couldn't be caught before the line and that one of them would win the stage.

Niemiec outsprinted Santaromita to win stage three.

Full Results
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche4:47:44
2Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:48
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:49
5Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:00:55
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:13
7Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:01:31
8Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
9Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
10Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:44
12Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:02:17
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:25
14Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:37
16Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
17Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
18Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:02:41
19Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
21Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
22Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:04:21
23Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:07:34
25José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
26Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:07:59
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:00
28Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:10:06
29Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
30Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
31Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska0:10:41
32Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:52
33Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:14:40
34Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
35Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
38Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
39Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
40Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
41Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
42Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
43Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
44Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
45Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
47Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
48Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
49Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
50Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
51Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
52Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
53Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
55Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
56Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:45
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:16:41
58Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
59Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
60Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
61Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
62Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
63Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
64Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
65David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
66Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
67Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
68Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
69Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
70Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
71Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
72Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
73Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
74Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
75Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
76Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
77Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
78Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
79Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
80Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:21:33
81Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
82Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:22:51
83Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
84Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
85Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
86Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
89Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
90Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
91Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
92Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
93Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
94Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
95Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
96Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
97Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
98Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
99Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
100Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
101Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
HDEdoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
HDLuca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
HDEnrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
HDOleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
HDRoberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
HDMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
HDRoberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
HDRuggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
HDParide Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
HDSebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
HDClemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
HDPetr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDAndré Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDMartin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDYuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
HDSerhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
HDNicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
HDGuillermo Rubens Bongiorno (Arg) Zheroquadro Radenska
HDDavide Bonucelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
HDDaniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
HDBernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
HDRida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
HDAdriano Angeloni (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
HDRuslan Ivanov (Mda) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
HDGianluca Coletta (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
HDTamas Lengyel (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
HDRoberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
HDDavid Francisco Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
HDManuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
HDOscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNSGregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFJure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFMarcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFFrancesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMatic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFRoberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche

General classification after stage 3
1Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11:13:40
2Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:58
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:01:12
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:27
5Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:46
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:55
7Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:02:01
8Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:07
9Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:02:16
10Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:34
11Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:02:47
12Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:52
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:08
15Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:03:27
16Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:03:43
17Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:03:45
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:59
19Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:01
20Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:04:42
21Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:06:00
22José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri0:07:53
23Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:08:19
24Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:08:22
25Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:08:29
26Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:11:30
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:46
28Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:12:23
29Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:12:36
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:01
31Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:06
32Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:15:10
33Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:15:34
34Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:16:14
35Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:16:45
36Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:59
37Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:17:08
38Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:18:31
39Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:19:16
40Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:19:45
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska0:20:42
42Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:20:47
43Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:22:03
44Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:23:00
45Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:23:22
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:52
47Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli0:23:59
48Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:24:10
49Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
50Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:18
51Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:24:33
52Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:24:35
53Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
54Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:24:41
55Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
56Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:24:52
57Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:24:57
58Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:25:39
59Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:25:43
60Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:25:55
61Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:26:18
62Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:26:36
63David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:26:42
64Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:26:43
65Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:26:53
66Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:27:45
67Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:29:26
68Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:29:43
69Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:29:46
70Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:29:51
71Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
72Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:29:56
73Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:30:48
74Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:31:05
75Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:31:23
76Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:47
77Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil0:32:21
78Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:32:28
79Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:32:29
80Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:32:32
81Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska0:32:45
82Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:33:03
83Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:33:30
84Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:35:07
85Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:35:29
86Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:43
87Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:50
88Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
89Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:35:56
90Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
91Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:36:20
92Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska0:36:32
93Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:37:36
94Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:37:42
95Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:38:07
96Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:38:28
97Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:54
98Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:39:33
99Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:41:17
100Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche0:41:33
101Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:43:31

