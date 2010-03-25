Niemiec outsprints Santaromita for stage win
Santaromita takes over GC lead
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) outsprinted his breakaway companion Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) to win stage three. Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) led home a three-man chase group for third place.
Santaromita's second place was enough to give him the overall lead by 58 seconds ahead of Riccò and Niemiec.
After the stage's start, six racers quickly launched themselves into a breakaway including Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD - Neri), Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri), Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli), Kristjan Fajt (Adria Mobil) and Giuseppe Muraglia (CDC - Cavaliere). During their time off the front, they got over a three-minute advantage, but staying away was not to be the day's outcome.
Of the leaders, only Clarke and Muraglia were able to stay away. Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Bertogliati chased them as the rest of the initial break members were absorbed by the group.
Before long, Clarke was left alone at the front. Wall fell back into no man's land as Riccò, Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) and Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC) chased him.
The peloton came back together and then Niemiec (Miche) took a mountain contest ahead of Fortunato Baliani (Miche) and Ruslan Pydgornyy (ISD - Neri)
Luca Ascani (CDC - Cavaliere) then led a break effort and was joined by six other men. The group continued to grow and included riders like Visconti; however, there seemed to be little cohesiveness among the riders.
With 20km to go, 30 men found themselves together at the front and in control of the race. A further selection was made, leaving 11 riders at the front: Santaromita, Visconti, Clarke, Pydgornyy, Chiarini, Alessandro Bisolti (Colnago - CSF Inox), Ruggero Marzoli (Acqua & Sapone), Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Carmiooro NGC), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), Niemiec and Davide D'Angelo (CDC - Cavaliere). Clarke, who's spent plenty of time at the front today, fell into difficulty.
When the group hit another climb, Santaromita and Niemiec found themselves at the front, chased by Chiarini, Pardilla and Rodriguez. Serpa Perez, Bisolti and Visconti followed.
Santaromita and Niemiec earned themselves a lead of 20 seconds with 10km to go. Pozzovivo and Serpa Perez formed the first chase group and Riccò, Visconti and Pydgornyy also chased, a bit further back at 35 seconds.
Riccò and Visconti seemed to recover, moving up to the role of lead chasers along with Pozzovivo and Serpa Perez. The leaders' gap fell to 18 seconds on a descent with six kilometres to go.
Yet with 2km to go, Santaromita and Niemiec were more comfortably still off the front, then with a 40-second advantage. The two entered the final straight together, knowing they couldn't be caught before the line and that one of them would win the stage.
Niemiec outsprinted Santaromita to win stage three.
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|4:47:44
|2
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:48
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:49
|5
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:55
|6
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:13
|7
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:01:31
|8
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|9
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:44
|12
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:02:17
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:25
|14
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:37
|16
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|17
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|18
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:02:41
|19
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:04:21
|23
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:07:34
|25
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|26
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:07:59
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:00
|28
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:10:06
|29
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|31
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:10:41
|32
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:52
|33
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:14:40
|34
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|38
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|39
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|40
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|41
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|42
|Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|43
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|44
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|45
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|47
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|48
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|49
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|50
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|51
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|52
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|53
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|55
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:45
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:16:41
|58
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|59
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|60
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|61
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|62
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|63
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|64
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|65
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|66
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|67
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|68
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|69
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|70
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|71
|Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|72
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|73
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|74
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|75
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|76
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|77
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|78
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|79
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|80
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:21:33
|81
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:22:51
|83
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|84
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|85
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|86
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|89
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|90
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|91
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|92
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|93
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|94
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|95
|Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|96
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|97
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|98
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|100
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|101
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|HD
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|HD
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|HD
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|HD
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|HD
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|HD
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|HD
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|HD
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|HD
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|HD
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|HD
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|HD
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|HD
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|HD
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|HD
|Guillermo Rubens Bongiorno (Arg) Zheroquadro Radenska
|HD
|Davide Bonucelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|HD
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|HD
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|HD
|Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|HD
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|HD
|Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|HD
|Gianluca Coletta (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|HD
|Tamas Lengyel (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|HD
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|HD
|David Francisco Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|DNS
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|1
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11:13:40
|2
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:58
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:01:12
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:27
|5
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:46
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:55
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:01
|8
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:07
|9
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:02:16
|10
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:34
|11
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:02:47
|12
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:52
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:08
|15
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:03:27
|16
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:03:43
|17
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:03:45
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:59
|19
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:01
|20
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:04:42
|21
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:06:00
|22
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|0:07:53
|23
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:08:19
|24
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:08:22
|25
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:08:29
|26
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:11:30
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:46
|28
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:12:23
|29
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:36
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:01
|31
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:06
|32
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:15:10
|33
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:15:34
|34
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:16:14
|35
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:16:45
|36
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:59
|37
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:17:08
|38
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:18:31
|39
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:19:16
|40
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:19:45
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:20:42
|42
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:20:47
|43
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:22:03
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:23:00
|45
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:23:22
|46
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:23:52
|47
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:59
|48
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:24:10
|49
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|50
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:18
|51
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:24:33
|52
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:24:35
|53
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:24:41
|55
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|56
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:24:52
|57
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:24:57
|58
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:25:39
|59
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:25:43
|60
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:25:55
|61
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:26:18
|62
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:26:36
|63
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:26:42
|64
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:26:43
|65
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:26:53
|66
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:27:45
|67
|Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:29:26
|68
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:29:43
|69
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:29:46
|70
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:29:51
|71
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|72
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:29:56
|73
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:30:48
|74
|Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:31:05
|75
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:31:23
|76
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:47
|77
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|0:32:21
|78
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:32:28
|79
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:32:29
|80
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:32:32
|81
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:32:45
|82
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:33:03
|83
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:33:30
|84
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:35:07
|85
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:35:29
|86
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:35:43
|87
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:50
|88
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:35:56
|90
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|91
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:36:20
|92
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:36:32
|93
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:37:36
|94
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:37:42
|95
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:38:07
|96
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:38:28
|97
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:54
|98
|Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:39:33
|99
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:41:17
|100
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|0:41:33
|101
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:43:31
