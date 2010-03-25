Image 1 of 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 32 Giampaolo Caruso (Ceramica Flaminia) at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 Riders roll across the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Ceramica Flaminia teammates Riccardo Ricco', left, and Andrea Noe. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Giuseppe Muraglia (CDC - Cavaliere) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Rafai Chtioui (Acqua & Sapone) poses with some young fans prior to the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) escapes from the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Liquigas - Doimo teammates Ivan Santaromita and Oliver Zaugg on the start line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 The stage three podium (l-r): Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas - Doimo), 2nd; Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche), 1st; Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia), 3rd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 32 Ceramica Flaminia sets the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 32 Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) is the new race leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 32 Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) crosses the finish line in third place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 32 Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) leads the early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD - Neri) leads the early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 32 The peloton awaits the start of stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 The peloton in action during stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) outsprints breakaway companion Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) to win stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) wins stage three, his first victory of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 Thumbs up from stage winner Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) and Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) after the finish of stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 Australia's Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri) after stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) leads overall after three stages. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) and Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) in their race-winning break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) is victorious in Pavullo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri) is alone in the race lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) takes stage 3 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 32 The stage 3 podium: Ivan Santaromita, Przemyslaw Niemiec and Riccardo Ricco (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 32 Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) took over the general classification lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) outsprinted his breakaway companion Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) to win stage three. Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) led home a three-man chase group for third place.

Santaromita's second place was enough to give him the overall lead by 58 seconds ahead of Riccò and Niemiec.

After the stage's start, six racers quickly launched themselves into a breakaway including Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD - Neri), Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri), Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli), Kristjan Fajt (Adria Mobil) and Giuseppe Muraglia (CDC - Cavaliere). During their time off the front, they got over a three-minute advantage, but staying away was not to be the day's outcome.

Of the leaders, only Clarke and Muraglia were able to stay away. Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Bertogliati chased them as the rest of the initial break members were absorbed by the group.

Before long, Clarke was left alone at the front. Wall fell back into no man's land as Riccò, Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) and Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC) chased him.

The peloton came back together and then Niemiec (Miche) took a mountain contest ahead of Fortunato Baliani (Miche) and Ruslan Pydgornyy (ISD - Neri)

Luca Ascani (CDC - Cavaliere) then led a break effort and was joined by six other men. The group continued to grow and included riders like Visconti; however, there seemed to be little cohesiveness among the riders.

With 20km to go, 30 men found themselves together at the front and in control of the race. A further selection was made, leaving 11 riders at the front: Santaromita, Visconti, Clarke, Pydgornyy, Chiarini, Alessandro Bisolti (Colnago - CSF Inox), Ruggero Marzoli (Acqua & Sapone), Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Carmiooro NGC), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), Niemiec and Davide D'Angelo (CDC - Cavaliere). Clarke, who's spent plenty of time at the front today, fell into difficulty.

When the group hit another climb, Santaromita and Niemiec found themselves at the front, chased by Chiarini, Pardilla and Rodriguez. Serpa Perez, Bisolti and Visconti followed.

Santaromita and Niemiec earned themselves a lead of 20 seconds with 10km to go. Pozzovivo and Serpa Perez formed the first chase group and Riccò, Visconti and Pydgornyy also chased, a bit further back at 35 seconds.

Riccò and Visconti seemed to recover, moving up to the role of lead chasers along with Pozzovivo and Serpa Perez. The leaders' gap fell to 18 seconds on a descent with six kilometres to go.

Yet with 2km to go, Santaromita and Niemiec were more comfortably still off the front, then with a 40-second advantage. The two entered the final straight together, knowing they couldn't be caught before the line and that one of them would win the stage.

Niemiec outsprinted Santaromita to win stage three.

Full Results 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 4:47:44 2 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:48 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:49 5 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:55 6 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:13 7 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:01:31 8 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 9 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 10 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:44 12 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:02:17 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:25 14 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:37 16 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 17 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 18 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:02:41 19 Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 20 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:04:21 23 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:07:34 25 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 26 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:07:59 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:00 28 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:10:06 29 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 31 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:10:41 32 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:52 33 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:14:40 34 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 35 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 36 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 38 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 39 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 40 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 41 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 42 Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 43 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 44 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 45 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 47 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 48 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 49 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 50 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 51 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska 52 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 53 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 54 Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 55 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 56 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:45 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:16:41 58 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 59 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 60 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 61 Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 62 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 63 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 64 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 65 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 66 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 67 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 68 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 69 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 70 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 71 Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 72 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 73 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 74 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 75 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 76 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 77 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 78 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 79 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 80 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:21:33 81 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 82 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:22:51 83 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 84 Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil 85 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 86 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 87 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 89 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 90 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 91 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 92 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 93 Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 94 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 95 Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 96 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 97 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 98 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 99 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 100 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 101 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox HD Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia HD Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia HD Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia HD Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri HD Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic HD Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox HD Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone HD Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone HD Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC HD Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec HD Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec HD Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad HD Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad HD Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad HD Guillermo Rubens Bongiorno (Arg) Zheroquadro Radenska HD Davide Bonucelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere HD Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere HD Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere HD Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe HD Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe HD Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe HD Gianluca Coletta (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe HD Tamas Lengyel (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe HD Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe HD David Francisco Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon HD Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon HD Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNS Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic DNF Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec DNF Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche