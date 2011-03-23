Corioni sprints to stage 2 victory
Ferrari moves into lead
Like Nick Nuyens at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, Italy’s Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) held off the sprinters to snatch victory at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali stage race in central Italy.
Corioni made a well-timed attack inside the final kilometre and just crossed the line before being swamped by peloton. If the finish had been just 50 metres further on, he would have been caught but Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini Neri Sottoli) and Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) had to settle for second and third place as Corioni celebrated his win with his arms in the air.
Ferrari missed out on victory but secured the overall race lead because a time bonus. He now leads Jackson Rodriguez and Emanuele Sella of the Androni Giocattoli team.
All the action
The 193km stage followed an out and back loop from Rovigo to the Adriatic coast. With the River Po and its delta into the Adriatic not far away, the roads were pan flat all day but that didn’t stop some great racing.
The early break of the stage formed after 21km when Kristian Forbord (Amore & Vita), Joel Eglin (Price Your Bike) and Christopher Stevenson (Spareanken Vest Ridley) jumped away. They were joined by Gianluca Maggiore and Stefano Borchi (De Rosa – Ceramica Flaminia) to create a move of five riders. They opened a gap of three minutes but the gruppo kept them in check, with the Androni Giocattoli team working to protect Emanuele Sella’s leader’s jersey.
Maggiore and Stevenson were the last of the break to be caught as the peloton began two finishing circuits around Rovigo. Everything looked set for a fast sprint finish but then several rider’s made attacks and disrupted the peloton. All the moves were pulled back but Corioni went with just 500 metres left to race and managed to hang on and take his first win of the season.
On Thursday the Coppi & Bartali race heads into the central Apennines hills for a 155.5km stage from Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna to Gaggio Montano. The stage includes two testing climbs before three laps of a hilly finishing circuit.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4:18:48
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
|10
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|11
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|13
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|14
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|17
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|18
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|19
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|21
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|23
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|24
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|25
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|26
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|29
|Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
|30
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|35
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|36
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|37
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|40
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|41
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|42
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|43
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|44
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|45
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
|46
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|47
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|48
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|49
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|50
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|52
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|53
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|54
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|56
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|57
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|58
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|61
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|62
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|63
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|64
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|65
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|66
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|68
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|69
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|71
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita
|73
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|74
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|75
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|76
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|77
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|78
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|80
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|81
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|82
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|83
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|84
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|85
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|86
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|87
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|91
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|92
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|93
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|95
|Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|96
|Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|97
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|98
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|102
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche
|103
|Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|104
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|106
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|107
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|108
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|109
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|110
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|111
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|112
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|113
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|114
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|115
|Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|116
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|117
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|118
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|119
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|120
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|121
|Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|122
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|124
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|125
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|126
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|128
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|129
|Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|130
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|131
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|132
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|133
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|136
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|140
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|141
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|142
|Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
|143
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|145
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|146
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|147
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|148
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|149
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|150
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|151
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|152
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|153
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|154
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|155
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:00:24
|156
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:42
|157
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:02:15
|158
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita
|0:02:23
|159
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:03:17
|160
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:03
|161
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:05:04
|162
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:05:59
|163
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|DNS
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|DNS
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNS
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6:34:51
|2
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:04
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:09
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|17
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:11
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:17
|23
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|0:00:19
|30
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|31
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|32
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|33
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|34
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:23
|36
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:27
|37
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|38
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|39
|Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|40
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|41
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|43
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|44
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|45
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:28
|46
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|47
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|48
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:29
|49
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|51
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|52
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|53
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|55
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:31
|56
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|57
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|59
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|62
|Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
|0:00:33
|63
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|64
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
|65
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
|66
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|67
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|68
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:35
|69
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|70
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|71
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|72
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|73
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:00:40
|74
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|75
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|76
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|77
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|78
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|79
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:53
|80
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|81
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|82
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|83
|Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|84
|Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|85
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|86
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:01:00
|87
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:04
|88
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|89
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|90
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|91
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|92
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:10
|93
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|94
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|95
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|96
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|97
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:11
|98
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|99
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|100
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|101
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|102
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:01:12
|103
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|104
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|105
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|106
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|107
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|108
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
|109
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:14
|110
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:15
|111
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita
|0:01:17
|112
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|113
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|114
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|115
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:01:20
|116
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|117
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:23
|118
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|0:01:26
|119
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|120
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|121
|Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|122
|Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
|123
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:32
|124
|Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|125
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:01:38
|126
|Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:58
|127
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:02:03
|128
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:02:22
|129
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|130
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:36
|131
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:39
|132
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|133
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:41
|134
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:44
|139
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:50
|140
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:10
|141
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|142
|Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:03:17
|143
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:03:19
|144
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:29
|145
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:03:35
|146
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:03:37
|147
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|148
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|149
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:03:41
|150
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:57
|151
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche
|0:04:14
|152
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:17
|153
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:04:36
|154
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:55
|155
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:05:00
|156
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:19
|157
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:22
|158
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:05:32
|159
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:06:27
|160
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita
|0:06:28
|161
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:06:47
|162
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:07:11
|163
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:07:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|pts
|2
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|3
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|5
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|8
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|7
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|6
|8
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|5
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|11
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|12
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|5
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|3
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6:35:00
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:08
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|0:00:10
|8
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:18
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:20
|11
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:44
|13
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|14
|Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|15
|Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|16
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:01
|17
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:02
|18
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:01:03
|19
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|20
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|21
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|22
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:05
|23
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:23
|24
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:30
|25
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:32
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:35
|27
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:01
|28
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|29
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:03:26
|30
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:03:28
|31
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:04:27
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:46
|33
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:04:51
|34
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita
|0:06:19
|35
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:07:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|19:07:41
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:05
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:13
|5
|Adria Mobil
|0:00:15
|6
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:23
|7
|Geox-TMC
|8
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:24
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:25
|10
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|11
|Miche
|0:00:29
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:31
|13
|Endura Racing
|0:00:36
|14
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:49
|15
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:00
|16
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:06
|17
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:07
|18
|Price Your Bike
|0:01:08
|19
|Amore & Vita
|0:01:13
|20
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:01:16
|21
|WIT
|0:01:22
|22
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:37
