Image 1 of 21 Claudio Corioni (Acqua (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 A late attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) checks he's made it (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 21 Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) emerges from the shadows (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 21 Androni Giocattoli lead the chase in Rovigo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 21 Emanuele Sella lost his leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 21 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) is close but Corioni gets it (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 21 Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) hits the line first (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 21 Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) celebrates his win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 21 Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) gets the kisses (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 21 The riders roll out in the sun (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 21 The sign-on in Rovigo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) times it just right (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 The podium in Rovigo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 21 New race leader Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 New race leader Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) celebrates the stage win. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 20 of 21 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) sprints into third (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 21 of 21 The stage 2 podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Like Nick Nuyens at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, Italy’s Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) held off the sprinters to snatch victory at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali stage race in central Italy.

Corioni made a well-timed attack inside the final kilometre and just crossed the line before being swamped by peloton. If the finish had been just 50 metres further on, he would have been caught but Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini Neri Sottoli) and Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) had to settle for second and third place as Corioni celebrated his win with his arms in the air.

Ferrari missed out on victory but secured the overall race lead because a time bonus. He now leads Jackson Rodriguez and Emanuele Sella of the Androni Giocattoli team.

All the action

The 193km stage followed an out and back loop from Rovigo to the Adriatic coast. With the River Po and its delta into the Adriatic not far away, the roads were pan flat all day but that didn’t stop some great racing.

The early break of the stage formed after 21km when Kristian Forbord (Amore & Vita), Joel Eglin (Price Your Bike) and Christopher Stevenson (Spareanken Vest Ridley) jumped away. They were joined by Gianluca Maggiore and Stefano Borchi (De Rosa – Ceramica Flaminia) to create a move of five riders. They opened a gap of three minutes but the gruppo kept them in check, with the Androni Giocattoli team working to protect Emanuele Sella’s leader’s jersey.

Maggiore and Stevenson were the last of the break to be caught as the peloton began two finishing circuits around Rovigo. Everything looked set for a fast sprint finish but then several rider’s made attacks and disrupted the peloton. All the moves were pulled back but Corioni went with just 500 metres left to race and managed to hang on and take his first win of the season.

On Thursday the Coppi & Bartali race heads into the central Apennines hills for a 155.5km stage from Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna to Gaggio Montano. The stage includes two testing climbs before three laps of a hilly finishing circuit.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4:18:48 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 7 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche 10 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 11 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 12 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 13 Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT 14 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 17 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike 18 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 19 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT 21 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 23 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 24 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 25 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 26 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 29 Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche 30 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 31 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 34 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 35 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike 36 Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT 37 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 38 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 39 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 40 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 41 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 42 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 43 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 44 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 45 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche 46 Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 47 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 48 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 49 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 52 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 53 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike 54 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 56 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 57 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 58 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 59 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 61 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 62 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 63 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 64 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 65 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 66 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 67 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 68 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 69 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 70 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 71 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 72 Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita 73 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 74 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 75 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 76 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 77 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 78 Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 79 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 80 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 81 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 82 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 83 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 84 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 85 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 86 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 87 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 91 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 92 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 93 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 94 Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 95 Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 96 Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 97 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 98 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 99 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 100 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 101 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 102 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche 103 Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 104 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 105 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 106 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 107 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 108 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 109 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 110 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 111 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 112 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 113 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche 114 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 115 Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 116 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 117 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita 118 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 119 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita 120 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 121 Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 122 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 123 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 124 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 125 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 126 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 127 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 128 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 129 Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 130 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 131 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 132 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 133 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 134 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 135 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 136 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 139 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 140 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 141 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 142 Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT 143 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 144 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 145 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 146 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 147 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 148 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 149 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 150 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 151 Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 152 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 153 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 154 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 155 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:00:24 156 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:42 157 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:02:15 158 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita 0:02:23 159 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:03:17 160 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:03 161 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:05:04 162 Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:05:59 163 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia DNS David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC DNS Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil DNS Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil DNF Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6:34:51 2 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:04 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 8 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:09 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 13 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 15 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 16 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 17 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 20 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 21 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:11 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:17 23 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 28 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 0:00:19 30 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 31 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 32 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 33 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 34 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:23 36 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:27 37 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 38 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 39 Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 40 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 41 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 43 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 44 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 45 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:28 46 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 47 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 48 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:29 49 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 50 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 51 Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 52 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 53 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 54 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 55 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:31 56 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:32 57 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 61 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche 0:00:33 63 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 64 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche 65 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche 66 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche 67 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche 68 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:35 69 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 70 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 71 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 72 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:39 73 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:00:40 74 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 75 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 76 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 77 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 78 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:44 79 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:53 80 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 81 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 82 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 83 Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 84 Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 85 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 86 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 0:01:00 87 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:01:04 88 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 89 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 90 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 91 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 92 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:10 93 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 94 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 95 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 96 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 97 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:11 98 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 99 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 100 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 101 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 102 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:01:12 103 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike 104 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike 105 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 106 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike 107 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 108 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike 109 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:14 110 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:01:15 111 Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita 0:01:17 112 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 113 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 114 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita 115 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:01:20 116 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 117 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:01:23 118 Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT 0:01:26 119 Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT 120 Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT 121 Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 122 Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT 123 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:32 124 Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 125 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:01:38 126 Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:58 127 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:02:03 128 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:02:22 129 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 130 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:02:36 131 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:39 132 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 133 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:41 134 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:44 139 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:50 140 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:10 141 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 142 Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:03:17 143 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:03:19 144 Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:03:29 145 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:03:35 146 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:37 147 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 148 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 149 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:41 150 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:57 151 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche 0:04:14 152 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:17 153 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:04:36 154 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:55 155 Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:05:00 156 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:19 157 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:22 158 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:05:32 159 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:06:27 160 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita 0:06:28 161 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:06:47 162 Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:07:11 163 Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:07:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 pts 2 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 3 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 5 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 8 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 7 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 6 8 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 5 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 11 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 4 12 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 5 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 3 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6:35:00 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:08 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 0:00:10 8 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:18 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:20 11 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:44 13 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 14 Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 15 Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 16 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:01 17 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:02 18 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:01:03 19 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike 20 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 21 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike 22 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:05 23 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:23 24 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:30 25 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:32 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:35 27 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:01 28 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 29 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:03:26 30 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:03:28 31 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:04:27 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:46 33 Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:04:51 34 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita 0:06:19 35 Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:07:02