Corioni sprints to stage 2 victory

Ferrari moves into lead

Image 1 of 21

Claudio Corioni (Acqua

Claudio Corioni (Acqua
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

A late attack

A late attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 21

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) checks he's made it

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) checks he's made it
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 21

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) emerges from the shadows

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) emerges from the shadows
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 21

Androni Giocattoli lead the chase in Rovigo

Androni Giocattoli lead the chase in Rovigo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 21

Emanuele Sella lost his leader's jersey

Emanuele Sella lost his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 21

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) is close but Corioni gets it

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) is close but Corioni gets it
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 21

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) hits the line first

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) hits the line first
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 21

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) celebrates his win

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 21

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) gets the kisses

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) gets the kisses
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 21

The riders roll out in the sun

The riders roll out in the sun
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 21

The sign-on in Rovigo

The sign-on in Rovigo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 21

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) times it just right

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) times it just right
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 21

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone)

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 21

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 21

The podium in Rovigo

The podium in Rovigo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 21

New race leader Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)

New race leader Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 21

New race leader Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)

New race leader Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) celebrates the stage win.

Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) celebrates the stage win.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 20 of 21

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) sprints into third

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) sprints into third
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 21 of 21

The stage 2 podium.

The stage 2 podium.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Like Nick Nuyens at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, Italy’s Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) held off the sprinters to snatch victory at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali stage race in central Italy.

Corioni made a well-timed attack inside the final kilometre and just crossed the line before being swamped by peloton. If the finish had been just 50 metres further on, he would have been caught but Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini Neri Sottoli) and Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) had to settle for second and third place as Corioni celebrated his win with his arms in the air.

Ferrari missed out on victory but secured the overall race lead because a time bonus. He now leads Jackson Rodriguez and Emanuele Sella of the Androni Giocattoli team.

All the action

The 193km stage followed an out and back loop from Rovigo to the Adriatic coast. With the River Po and its delta into the Adriatic not far away, the roads were pan flat all day but that didn’t stop some great racing.

The early break of the stage formed after 21km when Kristian Forbord (Amore & Vita), Joel Eglin (Price Your Bike) and Christopher Stevenson (Spareanken Vest Ridley) jumped away. They were joined by Gianluca Maggiore and Stefano Borchi (De Rosa – Ceramica Flaminia) to create a move of five riders. They opened a gap of three minutes but the gruppo kept them in check, with the Androni Giocattoli team working to protect Emanuele Sella’s leader’s jersey.

Maggiore and Stevenson were the last of the break to be caught as the peloton began two finishing circuits around Rovigo. Everything looked set for a fast sprint finish but then several rider’s made attacks and disrupted the peloton. All the moves were pulled back but Corioni went with just 500 metres left to race and managed to hang on and take his first win of the season.

On Thursday the Coppi & Bartali race heads into the central Apennines hills for a 155.5km stage from Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna to Gaggio Montano. The stage includes two testing climbs before three laps of a hilly finishing circuit.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4:18:48
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
7Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
9Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
10Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
11Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
12Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
13Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
14Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
16Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
17Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
18Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
19Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
20Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
21Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
22Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
23Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
24Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
25Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
26Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
29Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
30Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
31Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
34Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
35Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
36Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
37Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
38Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
39Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
40Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
41Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
42Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
43Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
44Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
45Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
46Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
47Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
48Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
49Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
51Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
52Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
53Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
54Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
55Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
56Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
57Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
58Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
59Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
61Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
62Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
63Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
64David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
65Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
66Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
68Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
69Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
70Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
71Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
72Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita
73Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
74Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
75Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
76Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
77Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
78Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
79Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
80Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
81Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
82Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
83Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
84David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
85Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
86Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
87Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
91Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
92Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
93Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
94Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
95Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
96Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
97Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
98Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
99Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
100José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
101Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
102Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche
103Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
104Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
106Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
107Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
108Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
109Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
110Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
111Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
112Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
113Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
114Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
115Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
116Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
117Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
118Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
119Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
120James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
121Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
122Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
123Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
124Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
125Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
126Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
127Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
128Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
129Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
130Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
131Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
132Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
133Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
134Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
135Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
136Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
139Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
140Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
141Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
142Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
143Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
144Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
145Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
146Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
147Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
148Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
149Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
150Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
151Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
152Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
153Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
154Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
155Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike0:00:24
156Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:42
157Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:02:15
158Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita0:02:23
159Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:03:17
160Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:03
161Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:05:04
162Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike0:05:59
163Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
DNSDavid Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
DNSBlaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNSJure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFOle Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6:34:51
2Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:04
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
5Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
7Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
8Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:09
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
11Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
12Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
13Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
15Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
17Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
18Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
20Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
21Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:11
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:17
23Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
26Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
28Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
29Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil0:00:19
30Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
31Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
32Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
33Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
34Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:23
36Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:27
37Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
38Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
39Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
40Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
41Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
43David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
44Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
45Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:28
46Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
47Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
48Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:29
49Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
50Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
51Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
52Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
53Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
54Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:31
56Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:32
57Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
58Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
59Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
60Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
61Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
62Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche0:00:33
63Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
64Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
65Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
66Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
67Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
68Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:35
69Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
70Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
71Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
72Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:39
73Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:00:40
74Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
75Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
76Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
77Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
78Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:44
79Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:53
80Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
81Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
82Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
83Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
84Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
85Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
86Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:01:00
87Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:04
88Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
89Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
90Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
91Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
92Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:01:10
93Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
94Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
95Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
96Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
97Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:11
98Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
99Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
100Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
101Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
102Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike0:01:12
103Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
104Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
105Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
106Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
107Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
108Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
109Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:14
110Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:01:15
111Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita0:01:17
112Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
113Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
114Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
115Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:01:20
116Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
117Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:01:23
118Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT0:01:26
119Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
120Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
121Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
122Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
123Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:32
124Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
125Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:01:38
126Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:58
127Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:02:03
128Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:02:22
129Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
130Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:02:36
131Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:39
132Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
133Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:41
134Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:44
139Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:50
140Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:10
141Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
142Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:03:17
143Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:03:19
144Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:03:29
145Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:03:35
146David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:03:37
147Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
148Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
149James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:03:41
150Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:57
151Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche0:04:14
152Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:17
153Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:04:36
154Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:55
155Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:05:00
156Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:19
157Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:22
158Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:05:32
159Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:06:27
160Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita0:06:28
161Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:06:47
162Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike0:07:11
163Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:07:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10pts
2Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
3Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
5Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo8
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
7Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita6
8Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC5
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
11Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling4
12Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera5pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
3Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6:35:00
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:08
7Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil0:00:10
8Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:18
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:20
11Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:44
13Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
14Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
15Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
16Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:01
17Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:02
18Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike0:01:03
19Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
20Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
21Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
22Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:05
23Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:23
24Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:30
25Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:32
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:35
27Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:01
28Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
29Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:03:26
30Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:03:28
31Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:04:27
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:46
33Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:04:51
34Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita0:06:19
35Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike0:07:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli19:07:41
2Lampre - ISD0:00:05
3FDJ
4Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:13
5Adria Mobil0:00:15
6Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:23
7Geox-TMC
8De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:24
9Acqua & Sapone0:00:25
10Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:28
11Miche0:00:29
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:31
13Endura Racing0:00:36
14Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:49
15Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:00
16Team Vorarlberg0:01:06
17d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:07
18Price Your Bike0:01:08
19Amore & Vita0:01:13
20Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:01:16
21WIT0:01:22
22Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:37

