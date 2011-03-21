Cunego withdraws from Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali

Image 1 of 2 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was prominent in the finale of stage six. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) will be aiming for the classics this season (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lampre-ISD's Damiano Cunego will miss the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali due to illness, starting tomorrow in Italy, the event he won in 2006 and 2009.

The 29-year-old Italian rider has been plagued by an inflammation of the outer ear and ear canal in recent days according to the team's doctor.

"Cunego began to feel bad sensations during the afternoon and then he began to have temperature," Dr Ronchi explained. "It was due to the otitis externa [ear infection] and to a beginning of pharyngitis, that won't allow him to be tomorrow at the departure."

It was originally thought that he would race, despite his illness, however with the situation not improving the decision was taken to withdraw him.

Cunego will not be replaced by the team and will take on the five stage race with seven riders.

Lampre-ISD team for Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Alfredo Balloni, Leonardo Bertagnolli, Oleksandr Kvachuk, Enrico Magazzini, Adriano Malori, Daniele Righi and Diego Ulissi.

