Belletti takes Riccione sprint
Italian beats Grendene and Bileka on morning stage
Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) took his second victory of the season on the opening morning of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. Racing on home roads in Romagna, the Italian had too much for Andrea Grendene (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and Volodymyr Bileka (Amore & Vita) in the bunch finish in Riccione.
The peloton faced nine laps of a 9km circuit around the streets of Riccione, and in spite of the presence of a short, sharp climb on Via Scacciano, the pan flat final 3km meant that there was an air of inevitability about the bunch finish.
Nonetheless, Johan Estaban Chaves Rubio (Colombia es pasion - Café de Colombia) e Luca Fioretti (Ora Hotels Carrera) tried their luck just 2km into the stage. The duo had a lead of two minutes at one point, and managed to stay clear for over six laps. Once Fioretti had done enough to take the lead in the mountains classification, he sat up, however, and Chaves Rubio did not last much longer in front.
Once he was pegged back, there was a flurry of attacks off the front of the bunch. Only Matteo Fedi (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) managed to gain any traction and he too was swallowed up in the final kilometres, as the pace rose accordingly.
In the finishing sprint, it was Belletti who emerged to take the win and the overall lead in the race ahead of the afternoon team time trial.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:57:35
|2
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|3
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|4
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|5
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|15
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|16
|Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
|17
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita
|22
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|23
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|25
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|26
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|27
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|32
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|36
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|38
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|39
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|40
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|41
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|47
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|48
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|49
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|50
|Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
|51
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|52
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|53
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|54
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|55
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|56
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|57
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|59
|Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|60
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|61
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|62
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|65
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|66
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
|67
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|68
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|69
|Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|70
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|71
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|72
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|73
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
|74
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|75
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|77
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|82
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|85
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
|86
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|87
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|88
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|89
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|90
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|91
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|92
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|94
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|95
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|97
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|101
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|102
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|103
|Juan Sebast Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|104
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|105
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|107
|Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|108
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|110
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|111
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|112
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|113
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|114
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|115
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|116
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|117
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|118
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|119
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|120
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|122
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|123
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|124
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|125
|Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|126
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|127
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche
|128
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|129
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|130
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|132
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|133
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|135
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|136
|Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|137
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|138
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|140
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|141
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|142
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|144
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|146
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|148
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|149
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|150
|Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|151
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|152
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|153
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|154
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|155
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:02:04
|156
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:15
|157
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|158
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|159
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:02:17
|160
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|161
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|162
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|163
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|164
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|165
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|166
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|167
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:03:40
|168
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|169
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|170
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|DNS
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:57:29
|2
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:02
|3
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:00:04
|4
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:06
|5
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|15
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|16
|Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
|17
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita
|22
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|23
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|25
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|26
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|27
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|32
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|36
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|38
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|39
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|40
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|41
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|47
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|48
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|49
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|50
|Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
|51
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|52
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|53
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|54
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|55
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|56
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|57
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|59
|Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|60
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|61
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|62
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|65
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|66
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
|67
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|68
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|69
|Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|70
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|71
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|72
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|73
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
|74
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|75
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|77
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|82
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|85
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
|86
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|87
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|88
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|89
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|90
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|91
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|92
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|94
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|95
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|97
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|101
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|102
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|103
|Juan Sebast Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|104
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|105
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|107
|Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|108
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|110
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|111
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|112
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|113
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|114
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|115
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|116
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|117
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|118
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|119
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|120
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|122
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|123
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|124
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|125
|Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|126
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|127
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche
|128
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|129
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|130
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|132
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|133
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|135
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|136
|Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|137
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|138
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|140
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|141
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|142
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|144
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|146
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|148
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|149
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|150
|Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|151
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|152
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|153
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|154
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|155
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|156
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|157
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|158
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|159
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|160
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|161
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:02:10
|162
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:21
|163
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|164
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|165
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:02:23
|166
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|167
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|168
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|169
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:03:46
|170
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
