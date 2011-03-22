Trending

Belletti takes Riccione sprint

Italian beats Grendene and Bileka on morning stage

Image 1 of 16

Manuel Belletti (Colnago CSF Inox) takes the opening stage of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali in Riccione.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 16

The podium after the first stage

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 16

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium after his win

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 16

The podium on stage 1a of the Coppi e Bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) in the leader's jersey going into this afternoon's team timetrial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

Gianni Savio (left) and Jose Rujano at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Luca Fioretti (ORA Hotels - Carrera)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese - Neri) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

Bernhard Oberholzer took a tumble on the first stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) takes it in a close sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Italian Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox - TMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Belletti flanked by Grendene and Bileka (right)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) took his second victory of the season on the opening morning of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. Racing on home roads in Romagna, the Italian had too much for Andrea Grendene (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and Volodymyr Bileka (Amore & Vita) in the bunch finish in Riccione.

The peloton faced nine laps of a 9km circuit around the streets of Riccione, and in spite of the presence of a short, sharp climb on Via Scacciano, the pan flat final 3km meant that there was an air of inevitability about the bunch finish.

Nonetheless, Johan Estaban Chaves Rubio (Colombia es pasion - Café de Colombia) e Luca Fioretti (Ora Hotels Carrera) tried their luck just 2km into the stage. The duo had a lead of two minutes at one point, and managed to stay clear for over six laps. Once Fioretti had done enough to take the lead in the mountains classification, he sat up, however, and Chaves Rubio did not last much longer in front.

Once he was pegged back, there was a flurry of attacks off the front of the bunch. Only Matteo Fedi (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) managed to gain any traction and he too was swallowed up in the final kilometres, as the pace rose accordingly.

In the finishing sprint, it was Belletti who emerged to take the win and the overall lead in the race ahead of the afternoon team time trial.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:57:35
2Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
3Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
4Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
5Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
7Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
15Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
16Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
17Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
21Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita
22Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
23Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
24Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
25Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
26Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
27Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
30Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
32Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
33Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
36Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
38Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
39Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
40Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
41Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
44Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
47Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
48Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
49Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
50Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
51Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
52Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
53Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
54Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
55Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
56Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
57Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
59Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
60Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
61Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
62Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
63Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
64Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
65Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
66Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
67Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
68Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
69Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
70Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
71Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
72Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
73Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
74Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
75Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
77Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
78Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
79James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
81Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
82José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
83Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
84Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
85Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
86Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
87Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
88Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
89Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
90Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
91Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
92Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
93Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
94Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
95Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
96Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
97Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
98Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
99Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
100Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
101Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
102Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
103Juan Sebast Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
104David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
105Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
107Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
108Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
109Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
110David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
111Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
112Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
113David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
114Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
115Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
116Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
117Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
118Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
119Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
120Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
121Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
122Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
123Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
124Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
125Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
126Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
127Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche
128Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
129Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
130Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
131Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
132Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
133Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
134Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
135Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
136Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
137Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
138Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
139Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
140Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
141Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
142Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
144Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
145Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
146Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
147Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
148Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
149Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
150Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
151Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
152Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
153Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
154Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
155Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:02:04
156Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:15
157Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
158Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
159Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:02:17
160Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
161Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
162Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
163Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
164Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
165Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
166Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
167Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:03:40
168Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
169Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
170Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
DNSDamiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNSAdriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera

