Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) took his second victory of the season on the opening morning of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. Racing on home roads in Romagna, the Italian had too much for Andrea Grendene (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and Volodymyr Bileka (Amore & Vita) in the bunch finish in Riccione.

The peloton faced nine laps of a 9km circuit around the streets of Riccione, and in spite of the presence of a short, sharp climb on Via Scacciano, the pan flat final 3km meant that there was an air of inevitability about the bunch finish.

Nonetheless, Johan Estaban Chaves Rubio (Colombia es pasion - Café de Colombia) e Luca Fioretti (Ora Hotels Carrera) tried their luck just 2km into the stage. The duo had a lead of two minutes at one point, and managed to stay clear for over six laps. Once Fioretti had done enough to take the lead in the mountains classification, he sat up, however, and Chaves Rubio did not last much longer in front.

Once he was pegged back, there was a flurry of attacks off the front of the bunch. Only Matteo Fedi (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) managed to gain any traction and he too was swallowed up in the final kilometres, as the pace rose accordingly.

In the finishing sprint, it was Belletti who emerged to take the win and the overall lead in the race ahead of the afternoon team time trial.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:57:35 2 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 3 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 4 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 5 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 7 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 12 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 15 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 16 Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche 17 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita 22 Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT 23 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24 Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT 25 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 26 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 27 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 30 Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita 31 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 32 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 33 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 36 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 38 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 39 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 40 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 41 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 44 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 47 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 48 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 49 Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT 50 Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT 51 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 52 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike 53 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 54 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 55 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 56 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 57 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 59 Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 60 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 61 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 62 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 64 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike 65 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 66 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike 67 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 68 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 69 Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 70 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 71 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 72 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 73 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche 74 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 75 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 77 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 78 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 79 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 81 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 82 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 83 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 84 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 85 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche 86 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 87 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 88 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 89 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 90 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 91 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 92 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 93 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 94 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 95 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 96 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 97 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 98 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 99 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 100 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 101 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 102 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 103 Juan Sebast Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 104 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 105 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 107 Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 108 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 109 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 110 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 111 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche 112 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 113 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 114 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 115 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 116 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 117 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 118 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita 119 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 120 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 121 Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 122 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 123 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 124 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 125 Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 126 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 127 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche 128 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita 129 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 130 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 131 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 132 Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike 133 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 134 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike 135 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 136 Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 137 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 138 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 139 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 140 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 141 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 142 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 144 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 145 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 146 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 147 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 148 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 149 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 150 Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 151 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 152 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 153 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche 154 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 155 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:02:04 156 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:02:15 157 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 158 Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 159 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:02:17 160 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 161 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 162 Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 163 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 164 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 165 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 166 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 167 Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:03:40 168 Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 169 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 170 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing DNS Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNS Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera