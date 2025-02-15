Setmana Valenciana: Elisa Blasamo survives climbs to win stage 3 sprint
Lidl-Trek rider takes first win of 2025 ahead of Ingvild Gåskjenn
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the third stage of the
Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana, using her power on the riding finish to hit the line first.
Balsamo beat Ingvild Gåskjenn (Uno-X Mobility) and Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon-Sram-Zondacrypto) to take her first victory of the 2025 season after a second and fourth place in earlier sprints.
Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) finished in the front group and so kept the overall race lead before Sunday's final mountain stage.
