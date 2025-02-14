Setmana Valenciana: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 2 sprint

Image 1 of 11 Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) A close sprint on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) SD Worx celebrate with winner Mischa Bredewold (Image credit: Getty Images) Mischa Bredewold celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) in the breakaway with Eva van Agt (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Eva van Agt and Brodie Chapman at the start of their breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering surrounded by her teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering at the start in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) secured her first win of the season on stage 2 at Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana.

The powerful Dutch rider got the early jump in the reduced sprint to take the win ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Liane Lippert (Movistar) in Nules.

Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) arrived to the finish in fourth place and maintained her lead in the overall classification.

How it unfolded

The second day of racing at the Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana was another hilly 134km course from Benicàssim to Nules.

There were two back-to-back climbs just after the halfway point: Alto Les Coronetes (8.1km at 4.4%). and Alto de Salt del Cavall (5.3km at 3.7%).

Eva van Agt (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) broke away from the field just before the intermediate sprint at La Barona, with Chapman taking the points and bonus seconds.

But as the pair reached the slopes of Alto Les Coronetes, Van Agt struggled to hold Chapman's pace. The Australian opened a gap over the top and increased her solo lead to over a minute, as Van Agt was swallowed up by the chasing peloton led by FDJ-SUEZ.

Chapman continued to push on alone and maintained her gap over the second and final climb of the day, Alto de Salt del Cavall. Over the top and along the sweeping descent, Chapman's gap dropped slightly to just under a minute with 40km to go.

Although FDJ-SUEZ were prominent at the front of the field and setting a quick pace to protect their overall race leader, Vollering, other teams like Fenix-Deceuninck and Movistar also moved to the front to help reduce the gap.

However, inside the undulating route toward Nules, Chapman used her time-trialling strengths to her advantage and built her lead back out to 1:30.

As the roads flattened out and the speed of the peloton increased inside the final 10km, the anticipation of a reduced group sprint in the air, Chapman's gap was slashed to just 15 seconds.

Chapman's efforts came to an end with 4km remaining, as the teams with powerful sprinters left in the small field set up for the final kick.

Lidl-Trek and Liv-AlUla-Jayco were the first to lead the field into the final stretch of road until Uno-X Mobility took over in the last kilometre.

As the reduced group barrelled into the final few hundred metres, a perfectly positioned Bredewold launched her sprint off the wheel of Lippert and crossed the line with the win.

Results

