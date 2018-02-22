Image 1 of 4 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) wins stage 1 at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 2 of 4 An elated Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Canyon-SRAM congratulate Hannah Barnes on the stage 1 win at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 4 of 4 Canyon-SRAM teammates after the first stage of Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) won the opening stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in Gandia on Thursday. Despite being caught in the final kilometre, breakaway rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) finished second on the day and Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) was third.

Canyon-SRAM played their tactics well, keeping Barnes fresh and ready to sprint, while teammate Kasia Niewiadoma played her card on the final climb. Niewiadoma got away with Moolman-Pasio over Alto de Barx but the pair were caught on the run-in to the finish line.

"We were in a small chase group behind Kasia but our team had good numbers. Shara Gillow (FDJ) was trying to go across but we always were able to cover any moves," said Barnes after the stage.

"As riders from behind caught our group and it swelled in numbers, then there was a more organised chase. Alena (Amialiusik), Pauline (Ferrand-Prévot) and I agreed that if Kasia was caught then we would immediately start to attack."

The opening stage of 118km from Rotova to Gandia was a test for the climbers in the field, for later more decisive hilly stages. There were two intermediate sprints, both won by Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) and there were two climbs in the second half of the stage; Alto de Barxeta (6.2km at 3.1%) and the Alto de Barx (6km at 5.6%).

Moolman-Pasio, in her first race of the season, picked up the first set of points on the Also de Barxeta, perhaps a sign of what was to come on the final ascent.

A small group formed over the top with Moolman-Pasio's teammate Lotta Lepistö, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM), Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mavi Garcia (Movistar).

The peloton caught the four riders at the base of the Alto de Barx. Ferrand-Prévot ultimately set up teammate Niewiadoma to launch an attack. She was quickly followed by Moolman-Pasio.

The two powerful climbers traded pulls up over the top, Moolman-Pasio taking the points, and they descended into the final 14km of the stage together with 30 seconds and in anticipation of a two-up sprint in Gandia. But the reduced peloton barrelled down into finishing city catching the pair in the final kilometre and setting up for a group sprint.

"I thought that was it for the day because we had quite a big gap, we thought we had 30 seconds then suddenly the group came from behind and I had to think fast and hold position," Moolman-Pasio said. "I managed to get second in the sprint and am happy with that. It was a good start. Obviously, we don’t have the leader's jersey but we’re not far off either so we will keep fighting."

The racing will continue on Friday for stage 2 from Castello to Vila-Real, and climb the Desert of Les Palmes (7.5km at 5.1 per cent).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 3:06:11 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 3 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 Alicia González (Spa) Movistar Team Women 5 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon SRAM Racing 8 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 9 Cecilie Ludwig Uttrup (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 10 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 0:00:13 11 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 12 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 13 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 14 Margarita Victoria García (Spa) Movistar Team Women 15 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 16 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 17 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 18 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 19 Alice Cobb (Fra) Le Boulou 20 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:16 21 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 22 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:23 23 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:01:40 24 Tetiena Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 25 Edwige Petil (Fra) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 26 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 27 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 28 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:01:42 29 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 0:02:42 30 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:45 31 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 0:02:47 32 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 33 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 34 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 35 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 36 Daniella Gass (Ger) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 37 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 38 Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 39 Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 40 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 41 India Grangier (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine 42 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 43 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 44 Manon Souyris (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais 45 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 46 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swapit Agolico 47 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 48 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 49 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 50 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 51 Lilibeth Del Carmen Chacon Garcia (Ven) S.C. Michela Fanini 52 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 53 Anna Stricker (Ita) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 54 Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 55 Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 56 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 57 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 58 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 59 Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 60 Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 61 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 62 Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine 63 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 64 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 65 Greta Marturano (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 66 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 67 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini 68 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 69 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 70 Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais 71 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 72 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 73 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:02:55 74 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 75 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 76 Elizabeth Holden (Ger) Trek-Drops 77 Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 78 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 79 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 80 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Le Boulou 81 Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 82 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 83 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 84 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 85 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 86 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 87 Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart 88 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 89 Pauline Allin (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine 90 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:02:58 91 Camille Devi (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais 0:04:39 92 Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 93 Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:06:10 94 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 95 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 96 Maria Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Catema.cat 97 Nancy Van De Burg (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 0:06:14 98 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 99 Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:06:29 100 Alphanie Midelet (Fra) Le Boulou 101 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 102 Alice Sarpe (Irl) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 103 Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 104 Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 105 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 106 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 107 Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 108 María Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team 109 Marissa Baks (Ned) Swapit Agolico 110 Nathalie Bex (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:07:33 111 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 112 Emma Jorgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 113 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:08:02 114 Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 115 Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:08:04 116 Soraia Silva (Por) Sopela Women's Team 117 Audrey Hernandez (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais 118 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:08:10 119 Melissa Lowther (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 120 Stephanie Mottram (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 0:09:25 121 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 122 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:09:51 123 Veronika Kormos (Hun) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine 124 Pauline Cantele (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais 0:09:53 125 Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart 126 Isabel Martin (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX 127 Paula Sanmartin Rodríguez (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 128 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Catema.cat 129 Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Catema.cat 130 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Catema.cat 131 Ophelie Fenart (Fra) Le Boulou 132 Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 133 Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini 134 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swapit Agolico 135 Aline Guglielmi (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais 0:11:17 136 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX 137 Kseniia Dobrinina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:12:27 138 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 0:12:39 139 Lorena Ordiñana Perez (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX 140 Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:12:42 141 Melanie Klement (Ned) Swapit Agolico 0:13:06 142 Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Swapit Agolico 143 Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX 144 Olena Novikova (Ukr) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 0:16:05 145 Rosalía Ortiz Hano (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 146 Elena Büchler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:18:13 147 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Catema.cat 148 Anais Morichon (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine 149 Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 150 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Catema.cat 151 Cristina Aznar Torres (Spa) Team Stuttgart 152 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 153 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 0:27:51 154 Esther Villaret Reche (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX 0:33:10 155 Ambert Auer (USA) Le Boulou 156 Chloe Shoenenberger (Fra) Le Boulou 157 Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swapit Agolico