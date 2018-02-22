Barnes wins opening stage at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
Climbers caught in Gandia
Stage 1: Ròtova - Gandia
Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) won the opening stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in Gandia on Thursday. Despite being caught in the final kilometre, breakaway rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) finished second on the day and Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) was third.
Canyon-SRAM played their tactics well, keeping Barnes fresh and ready to sprint, while teammate Kasia Niewiadoma played her card on the final climb. Niewiadoma got away with Moolman-Pasio over Alto de Barx but the pair were caught on the run-in to the finish line.
"We were in a small chase group behind Kasia but our team had good numbers. Shara Gillow (FDJ) was trying to go across but we always were able to cover any moves," said Barnes after the stage.
"As riders from behind caught our group and it swelled in numbers, then there was a more organised chase. Alena (Amialiusik), Pauline (Ferrand-Prévot) and I agreed that if Kasia was caught then we would immediately start to attack."
The opening stage of 118km from Rotova to Gandia was a test for the climbers in the field, for later more decisive hilly stages. There were two intermediate sprints, both won by Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) and there were two climbs in the second half of the stage; Alto de Barxeta (6.2km at 3.1%) and the Alto de Barx (6km at 5.6%).
Moolman-Pasio, in her first race of the season, picked up the first set of points on the Also de Barxeta, perhaps a sign of what was to come on the final ascent.
A small group formed over the top with Moolman-Pasio's teammate Lotta Lepistö, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM), Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mavi Garcia (Movistar).
The peloton caught the four riders at the base of the Alto de Barx. Ferrand-Prévot ultimately set up teammate Niewiadoma to launch an attack. She was quickly followed by Moolman-Pasio.
The two powerful climbers traded pulls up over the top, Moolman-Pasio taking the points, and they descended into the final 14km of the stage together with 30 seconds and in anticipation of a two-up sprint in Gandia. But the reduced peloton barrelled down into finishing city catching the pair in the final kilometre and setting up for a group sprint.
"I thought that was it for the day because we had quite a big gap, we thought we had 30 seconds then suddenly the group came from behind and I had to think fast and hold position," Moolman-Pasio said. "I managed to get second in the sprint and am happy with that. It was a good start. Obviously, we don’t have the leader's jersey but we’re not far off either so we will keep fighting."
The racing will continue on Friday for stage 2 from Castello to Vila-Real, and climb the Desert of Les Palmes (7.5km at 5.1 per cent).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3:06:11
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Alicia González (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|9
|Cecilie Ludwig Uttrup (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|10
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:00:13
|11
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|13
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|14
|Margarita Victoria García (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|16
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|18
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|19
|Alice Cobb (Fra) Le Boulou
|20
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:16
|21
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|22
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:23
|23
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:40
|24
|Tetiena Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|25
|Edwige Petil (Fra) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|26
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|27
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:42
|29
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|0:02:42
|30
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:45
|31
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|32
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|34
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|35
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|36
|Daniella Gass (Ger) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|37
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|38
|Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|39
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|40
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|41
|India Grangier (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|42
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|44
|Manon Souyris (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
|45
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|46
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swapit Agolico
|47
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|48
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|49
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|50
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Lilibeth Del Carmen Chacon Garcia (Ven) S.C. Michela Fanini
|52
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|53
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|54
|Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|55
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|56
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|57
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|58
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|59
|Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|60
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|61
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|62
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|63
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|64
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|65
|Greta Marturano (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|66
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|67
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
|68
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|69
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|70
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
|71
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|72
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|73
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:55
|74
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|75
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|76
|Elizabeth Holden (Ger) Trek-Drops
|77
|Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|79
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|80
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Le Boulou
|81
|Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|82
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|83
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|84
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|85
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|86
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|87
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|88
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|89
|Pauline Allin (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|90
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:02:58
|91
|Camille Devi (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
|0:04:39
|92
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|93
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:06:10
|94
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|95
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|96
|Maria Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Catema.cat
|97
|Nancy Van De Burg (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|0:06:14
|98
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|99
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|100
|Alphanie Midelet (Fra) Le Boulou
|101
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|102
|Alice Sarpe (Irl) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|103
|Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|104
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|105
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|106
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|107
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|108
|María Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|109
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Swapit Agolico
|110
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|111
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|112
|Emma Jorgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|113
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:08:02
|114
|Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|115
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:08:04
|116
|Soraia Silva (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|117
|Audrey Hernandez (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
|118
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|119
|Melissa Lowther (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Stephanie Mottram (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|0:09:25
|121
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|122
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:09:51
|123
|Veronika Kormos (Hun) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|124
|Pauline Cantele (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
|0:09:53
|125
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|126
|Isabel Martin (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
|127
|Paula Sanmartin Rodríguez (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|128
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Catema.cat
|129
|Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Catema.cat
|130
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Catema.cat
|131
|Ophelie Fenart (Fra) Le Boulou
|132
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|133
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|134
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swapit Agolico
|135
|Aline Guglielmi (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
|0:11:17
|136
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
|137
|Kseniia Dobrinina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:12:27
|138
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|139
|Lorena Ordiñana Perez (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
|140
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:12:42
|141
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Swapit Agolico
|0:13:06
|142
|Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Swapit Agolico
|143
|Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
|144
|Olena Novikova (Ukr) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|0:16:05
|145
|Rosalía Ortiz Hano (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|146
|Elena Büchler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:18:13
|147
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Catema.cat
|148
|Anais Morichon (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|149
|Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|150
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Catema.cat
|151
|Cristina Aznar Torres (Spa) Team Stuttgart
|152
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|153
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|0:27:51
|154
|Esther Villaret Reche (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
|0:33:10
|155
|Ambert Auer (USA) Le Boulou
|156
|Chloe Shoenenberger (Fra) Le Boulou
|157
|Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swapit Agolico
