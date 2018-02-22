Trending

Barnes wins opening stage at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Climbers caught in Gandia

Image 1 of 4

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) wins stage 1 at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) wins stage 1 at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Image 2 of 4

An elated Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

An elated Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Canyon-SRAM congratulate Hannah Barnes on the stage 1 win at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Canyon-SRAM congratulate Hannah Barnes on the stage 1 win at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Image 4 of 4

Canyon-SRAM teammates after the first stage of Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Canyon-SRAM teammates after the first stage of Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) won the opening stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in Gandia on Thursday. Despite being caught in the final kilometre, breakaway rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) finished second on the day and Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) was third.

Canyon-SRAM played their tactics well, keeping Barnes fresh and ready to sprint, while teammate Kasia Niewiadoma played her card on the final climb. Niewiadoma got away with Moolman-Pasio over Alto de Barx but the pair were caught on the run-in to the finish line.

"We were in a small chase group behind Kasia but our team had good numbers. Shara Gillow (FDJ) was trying to go across but we always were able to cover any moves," said Barnes after the stage.

"As riders from behind caught our group and it swelled in numbers, then there was a more organised chase. Alena (Amialiusik), Pauline (Ferrand-Prévot) and I agreed that if Kasia was caught then we would immediately start to attack."

The opening stage of 118km from Rotova to Gandia was a test for the climbers in the field, for later more decisive hilly stages. There were two intermediate sprints, both won by Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) and there were two climbs in the second half of the stage; Alto de Barxeta (6.2km at 3.1%) and the Alto de Barx (6km at 5.6%).

Moolman-Pasio, in her first race of the season, picked up the first set of points on the Also de Barxeta, perhaps a sign of what was to come on the final ascent.

A small group formed over the top with Moolman-Pasio's teammate Lotta Lepistö, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM), Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mavi Garcia (Movistar).

The peloton caught the four riders at the base of the Alto de Barx. Ferrand-Prévot ultimately set up teammate Niewiadoma to launch an attack. She was quickly followed by Moolman-Pasio.

The two powerful climbers traded pulls up over the top, Moolman-Pasio taking the points, and they descended into the final 14km of the stage together with 30 seconds and in anticipation of a two-up sprint in Gandia. But the reduced peloton barrelled down into finishing city catching the pair in the final kilometre and setting up for a group sprint.

"I thought that was it for the day because we had quite a big gap, we thought we had 30 seconds then suddenly the group came from behind and I had to think fast and hold position," Moolman-Pasio said. "I managed to get second in the sprint and am happy with that. It was a good start. Obviously, we don’t have the leader's jersey but we’re not far off either so we will keep fighting."

The racing will continue on Friday for stage 2 from Castello to Vila-Real, and climb the Desert of Les Palmes (7.5km at 5.1 per cent).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing3:06:11
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
4Alicia González (Spa) Movistar Team Women
5Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon SRAM Racing
8Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
9Cecilie Ludwig Uttrup (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
10Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:00:13
11Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
12Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
13Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
14Margarita Victoria García (Spa) Movistar Team Women
15Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
16Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
17Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
18Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
19Alice Cobb (Fra) Le Boulou
20Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:16
21Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
22Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:23
23Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:01:40
24Tetiena Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
25Edwige Petil (Fra) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
26Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
27Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
28Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:01:42
29Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg0:02:42
30Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:45
31Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team0:02:47
32Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
33Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
34Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
35Agnieta Francke (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
36Daniella Gass (Ger) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
37Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
38Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
39Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
40Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
41India Grangier (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
42Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
44Manon Souyris (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
45Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
46Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swapit Agolico
47Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
48Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
49Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
50Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Lilibeth Del Carmen Chacon Garcia (Ven) S.C. Michela Fanini
52Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
53Anna Stricker (Ita) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
54Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
55Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
56Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
57Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
58Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
59Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
60Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
61Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
62Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
63Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
64Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
65Greta Marturano (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
66Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
67Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
68Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
69Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
70Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
71Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
72Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
73Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:55
74Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
75Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
76Elizabeth Holden (Ger) Trek-Drops
77Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
78Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
79Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
80Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Le Boulou
81Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
82Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
83Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
84Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
85Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
86Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
87Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart
88Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
89Pauline Allin (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
90Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops0:02:58
91Camille Devi (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais0:04:39
92Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
93Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:06:10
94Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
95Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
96Maria Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Catema.cat
97Nancy Van De Burg (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg0:06:14
98Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
99Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:06:29
100Alphanie Midelet (Fra) Le Boulou
101Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
102Alice Sarpe (Irl) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
103Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
104Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
105Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
106Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
107Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
108María Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
109Marissa Baks (Ned) Swapit Agolico
110Nathalie Bex (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:07:33
111Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
112Emma Jorgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
113Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:08:02
114Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
115Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:08:04
116Soraia Silva (Por) Sopela Women's Team
117Audrey Hernandez (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
118Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:08:10
119Melissa Lowther (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
120Stephanie Mottram (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother0:09:25
121Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
122Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:09:51
123Veronika Kormos (Hun) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
124Pauline Cantele (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais0:09:53
125Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart
126Isabel Martin (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
127Paula Sanmartin Rodríguez (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
128Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Catema.cat
129Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Catema.cat
130Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Catema.cat
131Ophelie Fenart (Fra) Le Boulou
132Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
133Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
134Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swapit Agolico
135Aline Guglielmi (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais0:11:17
136Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
137Kseniia Dobrinina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:12:27
138Catherine Colyn (RSA) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team0:12:39
139Lorena Ordiñana Perez (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
140Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:12:42
141Melanie Klement (Ned) Swapit Agolico0:13:06
142Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Swapit Agolico
143Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
144Olena Novikova (Ukr) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team0:16:05
145Rosalía Ortiz Hano (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
146Elena Büchler (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:18:13
147Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Catema.cat
148Anais Morichon (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
149Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
150Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Catema.cat
151Cristina Aznar Torres (Spa) Team Stuttgart
152Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
153Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias0:27:51
154Esther Villaret Reche (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX0:33:10
155Ambert Auer (USA) Le Boulou
156Chloe Shoenenberger (Fra) Le Boulou
157Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swapit Agolico

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing3:06:11
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:06
4Alicia González (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:10
5Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon SRAM Racing
8Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
9Cecilie Ludwig Uttrup (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
10Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:00:13
11Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
12Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
13Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
14Margarita Victoria García (Spa) Movistar Team Women
15Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
16Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
17Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
18Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
19Alice Cobb (Fra) Le Boulou
20Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:16
21Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
22Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:23
23Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:01:40
24Tetiena Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
25Edwige Petil (Fra) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
26Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
27Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
28Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:01:42
29Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg0:02:42
30Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:45
31Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team0:02:47
32Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
33Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
34Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
35Agnieta Francke (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
36Daniella Gass (Ger) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
37Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
38Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
39Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
40Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
41India Grangier (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
42Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
44Manon Souyris (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
45Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
46Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swapit Agolico
47Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
48Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
49Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
50Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Lilibeth Del Carmen Chacon Garcia (Ven) S.C. Michela Fanini
52Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
53Anna Stricker (Ita) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
54Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
55Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
56Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
57Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
58Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
59Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
60Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
61Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
62Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
63Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
64Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
65Greta Marturano (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
66Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
67Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
68Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
69Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
70Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
71Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
72Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
73Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:55
74Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
75Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
76Elizabeth Holden (Ger) Trek-Drops
77Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
78Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
79Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
80Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Le Boulou
81Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
82Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
83Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
84Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
85Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
86Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
87Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart
88Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
89Pauline Allin (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
90Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops0:02:58
91Camille Devi (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais0:04:39
92Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
93Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:06:10
94Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
95Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
96Maria Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Catema.cat
97Nancy Van De Burg (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg0:06:14
98Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
99Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:06:29
100Alphanie Midelet (Fra) Le Boulou
101Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
102Alice Sarpe (Irl) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
103Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
104Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
105Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
106Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
107Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
108María Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
109Marissa Baks (Ned) Swapit Agolico
110Nathalie Bex (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:07:33
111Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
112Emma Jorgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
113Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:08:02
114Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
115Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:08:04
116Soraia Silva (Por) Sopela Women's Team
117Audrey Hernandez (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais
118Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:08:10
119Melissa Lowther (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
120Stephanie Mottram (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother0:09:25
121Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
122Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:09:51
123Veronika Kormos (Hun) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
124Pauline Cantele (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais0:09:53
125Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart
126Isabel Martin (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
127Paula Sanmartin Rodríguez (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
128Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Catema.cat
129Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Catema.cat
130Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Catema.cat
131Ophelie Fenart (Fra) Le Boulou
132Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
133Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
134Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swapit Agolico
135Aline Guglielmi (Fra) DN Dames Biofrais0:11:17
136Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
137Kseniia Dobrinina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:12:27
138Catherine Colyn (RSA) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team0:12:39
139Lorena Ordiñana Perez (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
140Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:12:42
141Melanie Klement (Ned) Swapit Agolico0:13:06
142Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Swapit Agolico
143Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX
144Olena Novikova (Ukr) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team0:16:05
145Rosalía Ortiz Hano (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
146Elena Büchler (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:18:13
147Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Catema.cat
148Anais Morichon (Fra) DN17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
149Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
150Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Catema.cat
151Cristina Aznar Torres (Spa) Team Stuttgart
152Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
153Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias0:27:51
154Esther Villaret Reche (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel MX0:33:10
155Ambert Auer (USA) Le Boulou
156Chloe Shoenenberger (Fra) Le Boulou
157Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swapit Agolico

Latest on Cyclingnews