Barnes wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Canyon-SRAM rider wins finale stage 4

Image 1 of 3

An elated Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Image 3 of 3

Canyon-SRAM congratulate Hannah Barnes on the stage 1 win at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Hannah Barnes won finale stage 4 and the overall title at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana on Sunday. The Canyon-SRAM sprinter capped off a successful week, where she also won the opening stage, by winning the breakaway group sprint ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) and Alicia Gonzalez (Movistar) in Benidorm.

"The last lap was very hard. To have Kasia [Niewiadoma] and Pauline [Ferrand-Prévot] there with me was really great. They were amazing, especially in the final," Barnes said. "The team had a lot of confidence in me which made me believe in myself too. I knew it was going to be a hard day but after all the work the staff and riders have put into this race, and also our recent training camp, I couldn't not give it everything."

The final stage in Benidorm offered three laps of a circuit that includes the climb over Alto Finestrat (7km at 4.7 per cent), for 118km in total. A breakaway of nine riders emerged that gained over two minutes on the main field that contained overnight leader and stage 2 winner Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini).

The nine riders sprinted to the finishline with Barnes taking the overall win. Given the large time gap to the field, all nine riders featured in the top 10 overall with Moolman-Pasio placing second at 17 seconds back and Gonzalez third at 25 seconds. Bastianelli led in the main field and dropped to 10th overall.

Moolman-Pasio ended the four-day race by winning the mountain classification, Belle De Gast won the sprint classification and Canyon-SRAM won the team classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon Sram Racing3:07:29
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
3Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Women Team
4Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Women Team
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Sram Racing0:00:03
9Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon Sram Racing
10Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:39
11Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
12Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
13Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
14Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
15Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
16Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
18Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
19Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
20Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Women Team
21Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
22Victorie Guilman (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Women Team
24Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Bepink
26Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar Pbm
27Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
28Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
29Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
30Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini
31Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
32Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon Sram Racing0:02:48
33Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Bepink0:07:23
34Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Women Team
35Daniela Gaß (Ger) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team0:10:44
36Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
37Edwige Pitel (Fra) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
38Pauline Allin (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
39Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
40Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
41Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
42Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
43Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
44Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
45Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg0:11:33
46Agnieta Francke (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
47Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
48India Grangier (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine0:11:35
49Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
50Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
51Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
52Manon Souyris (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
53Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
54Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
55Nathalie Bex (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
56Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
57Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
58Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
59Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
60Alphanie Midelet (Fra) Le Boulou - Mx
61Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
62Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
63Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
64_pela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
65Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
66Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
67Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) S.C. Michela Fanini
68Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
69Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
70Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon Sram Racing
71Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
72Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar Pbm
73Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
74Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
75Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Catema.Cat
76Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
77Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
78Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
79Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
80Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar Pbm
81Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
82Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx
83Catherine Colyn (RSA) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
84Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
85Mónika Király (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
86Audrey Hernandez (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
87Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Women Team
88Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
89Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
90Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
91Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
92Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
93Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
94Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
95Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
96Eileen Roe (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
97Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
98Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Bepink
99Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx
100Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
101Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
102Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:11:59
103Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
104Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:12:09
105Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl0:12:35
106Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:12:38
107Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team0:13:11
108Marissa Baks (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl0:15:34
109Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:16:32
110Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Catema.Cat0:22:08
DNFFemke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
DNFFrancesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFMarina Isan Berga (Spa) Catema.Cat
DNFMª Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Catema.Cat
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
DNFStephanie Mottram (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
DNFSoraia Silva (Por) Sopela Women's Team
DNFCamille Devi (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
DNFLisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFAlexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
DNFAline Guglielmi (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
DNFPauline Cantele (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
DNFFrancesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFMayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
DNFVeronika Kormos (Hun) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
DNFAnabelle Dreville (Fra) Le Boulou - Mx
DNFRoos Hoogeboom (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
DNFGreta Marturano (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFIsabel Martin Martin (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx
DNFEmma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFChiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
DNFTessa Neefjes (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
DNFAroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFAlice Cobb (GBr) Le Boulou - Mx
DNFElena Büchler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFIurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Catema.Cat
DNFAnaïs Morichon (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFOlena Novikova (Ukr) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFFrancesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFCristina Aznar Torres (Spa) Team Stuttgart

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon Sram Racing12:47:11
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling0:00:17
3Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Women Team0:00:25
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling0:00:32
5Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:33
6Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Women Team0:00:34
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon Sram Racing
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:36
9Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Sram Racing
10Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:54
11Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:03:12
12Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:03:15
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
14Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
15Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Bepink
16Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
17Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar Pbm0:03:18
18Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Women Team
19Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon Sram Racing0:03:24
20Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Women Team0:03:25
21Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:42
22Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
23Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
24Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
25Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:04:44
26Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling0:05:40
27Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:47
28Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:49
29Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
30Victorie Guilman (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
31Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling0:05:57
32Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
33Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Women Team0:10:33
34Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Bepink
35Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:12:11
36Edwige Pitel (Fra) Torelli-Kuota-Brother0:12:47
37Daniela Gaß (Ger) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team0:13:52
38Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias0:13:54
39Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
40Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team0:14:02
41Pauline Allin (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
42Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
43Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl0:14:24
44Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14:28
45Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg0:14:33
46Agnieta Francke (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team0:14:43
47Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
48Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:14:45
49Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
50India Grangier (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
51Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
52Manon Souyris (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
53Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) S.C. Michela Fanini
54Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
55Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
56Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
57Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
58Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
59Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
60Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar Pbm
61Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
62Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Women Team
63Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
64Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
65Mónika Király (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
66Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
67Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
68Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Bepink
69Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon Sram Racing
70Eileen Roe (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:14:48
71Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:14:53
72Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
73Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
74Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar Pbm
75Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
76Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
77Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg0:15:17
78Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink0:15:36
79Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:15:46
80Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team0:18:27
81_pela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
82Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
83Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:19:17
84Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:19:50
85Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm0:21:20
86Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:22:41
87Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg0:24:51
88Alphanie Midelet (Fra) Le Boulou - Mx0:24:59
89Nathalie Bex (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:26:03
90Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:26:14
91Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Kuota-Brother0:26:15
92Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother0:26:32
93Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team0:26:50
94Audrey Hernandez (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais0:27:50
95Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team0:27:51
96Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:30:24
97Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:32:52
98Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:32:54
99Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx0:35:33
100Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Catema.Cat0:38:04
101Marissa Baks (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl0:38:11
102Catherine Colyn (RSA) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team0:38:20
103Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:38:51
104Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg0:39:43
105Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias0:39:58
106Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink0:41:41
107Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling0:49:54
108Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx0:51:05
109Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl0:58:48
110Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Catema.Cat1:04:16

