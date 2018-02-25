Image 1 of 3 An elated Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 3 of 3 Canyon-SRAM congratulate Hannah Barnes on the stage 1 win at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Hannah Barnes won finale stage 4 and the overall title at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana on Sunday. The Canyon-SRAM sprinter capped off a successful week, where she also won the opening stage, by winning the breakaway group sprint ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) and Alicia Gonzalez (Movistar) in Benidorm.

"The last lap was very hard. To have Kasia [Niewiadoma] and Pauline [Ferrand-Prévot] there with me was really great. They were amazing, especially in the final," Barnes said. "The team had a lot of confidence in me which made me believe in myself too. I knew it was going to be a hard day but after all the work the staff and riders have put into this race, and also our recent training camp, I couldn't not give it everything."

The final stage in Benidorm offered three laps of a circuit that includes the climb over Alto Finestrat (7km at 4.7 per cent), for 118km in total. A breakaway of nine riders emerged that gained over two minutes on the main field that contained overnight leader and stage 2 winner Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini).

The nine riders sprinted to the finishline with Barnes taking the overall win. Given the large time gap to the field, all nine riders featured in the top 10 overall with Moolman-Pasio placing second at 17 seconds back and Gonzalez third at 25 seconds. Bastianelli led in the main field and dropped to 10th overall.

Moolman-Pasio ended the four-day race by winning the mountain classification, Belle De Gast won the sprint classification and Canyon-SRAM won the team classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon Sram Racing 3:07:29 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 3 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Women Team 4 Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Women Team 6 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 8 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Sram Racing 0:00:03 9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon Sram Racing 10 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:39 11 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 12 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 13 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 14 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 15 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 16 Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 17 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 18 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 19 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 20 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Women Team 21 Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 22 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Women Team 24 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Bepink 26 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar Pbm 27 Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 28 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling 29 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 30 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini 31 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 32 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon Sram Racing 0:02:48 33 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Bepink 0:07:23 34 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Women Team 35 Daniela Gaß (Ger) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 0:10:44 36 Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais 37 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 38 Pauline Allin (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine 39 Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 40 Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 41 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 42 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 43 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 44 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 45 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 0:11:33 46 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 47 Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 48 India Grangier (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine 0:11:35 49 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 50 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 51 Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 52 Manon Souyris (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais 53 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 54 Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 55 Nathalie Bex (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 56 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 57 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl 58 Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 59 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 60 Alphanie Midelet (Fra) Le Boulou - Mx 61 Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine 62 Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 63 Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 64 _pela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 65 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 66 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 67 Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) S.C. Michela Fanini 68 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 69 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm 70 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon Sram Racing 71 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink 72 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar Pbm 73 Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team 74 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 75 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Catema.Cat 76 Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 77 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 78 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 79 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 80 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar Pbm 81 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini 82 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx 83 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team 84 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Pbm 85 Mónika Király (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 86 Audrey Hernandez (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais 87 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Women Team 88 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling 89 Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling 90 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 91 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 92 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink 93 Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 94 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 95 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 96 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 97 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 98 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Bepink 99 Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx 100 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 101 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 102 Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:11:59 103 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg 104 Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:12:09 105 Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl 0:12:35 106 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:12:38 107 Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team 0:13:11 108 Marissa Baks (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl 0:15:34 109 Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:16:32 110 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Catema.Cat 0:22:08 DNF Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling DNF Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Catema.Cat DNF Mª Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Catema.Cat DNF Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl DNF Stephanie Mottram (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother DNF Soraia Silva (Por) Sopela Women's Team DNF Camille Devi (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais DNF Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling DNF Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart DNF Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Torelli-Kuota-Brother DNF Aline Guglielmi (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais DNF Pauline Cantele (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais DNF Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini DNF Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini DNF Veronika Kormos (Hun) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine DNF Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Le Boulou - Mx DNF Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team DNF Greta Marturano (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini DNF Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops DNF Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx DNF Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling DNF Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias DNF Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink DNF Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl DNF Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias DNF Alice Cobb (GBr) Le Boulou - Mx DNF Elena Büchler (Ger) Team Stuttgart DNF Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Catema.Cat DNF Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine DNF Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling DNF Olena Novikova (Ukr) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team DNF Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Cristina Aznar Torres (Spa) Team Stuttgart