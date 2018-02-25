Barnes wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
Canyon-SRAM rider wins finale stage 4
Stage 4: Benidorm -
Hannah Barnes won finale stage 4 and the overall title at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana on Sunday. The Canyon-SRAM sprinter capped off a successful week, where she also won the opening stage, by winning the breakaway group sprint ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) and Alicia Gonzalez (Movistar) in Benidorm.
"The last lap was very hard. To have Kasia [Niewiadoma] and Pauline [Ferrand-Prévot] there with me was really great. They were amazing, especially in the final," Barnes said. "The team had a lot of confidence in me which made me believe in myself too. I knew it was going to be a hard day but after all the work the staff and riders have put into this race, and also our recent training camp, I couldn't not give it everything."
The final stage in Benidorm offered three laps of a circuit that includes the climb over Alto Finestrat (7km at 4.7 per cent), for 118km in total. A breakaway of nine riders emerged that gained over two minutes on the main field that contained overnight leader and stage 2 winner Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini).
The nine riders sprinted to the finishline with Barnes taking the overall win. Given the large time gap to the field, all nine riders featured in the top 10 overall with Moolman-Pasio placing second at 17 seconds back and Gonzalez third at 25 seconds. Bastianelli led in the main field and dropped to 10th overall.
Moolman-Pasio ended the four-day race by winning the mountain classification, Belle De Gast won the sprint classification and Canyon-SRAM won the team classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon Sram Racing
|3:07:29
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|3
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|4
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|6
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Sram Racing
|0:00:03
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon Sram Racing
|10
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:39
|11
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|12
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|13
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|14
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|15
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|16
|Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|18
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|19
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|20
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|21
|Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|22
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|24
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Bepink
|26
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|27
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|29
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|31
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|32
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon Sram Racing
|0:02:48
|33
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Bepink
|0:07:23
|34
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|35
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|36
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
|37
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|38
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|39
|Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|41
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|42
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|43
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|44
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|45
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|0:11:33
|46
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|47
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|48
|India Grangier (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|0:11:35
|49
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|50
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|51
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|52
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
|53
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|54
|Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|55
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|56
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|57
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|58
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|59
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|60
|Alphanie Midelet (Fra) Le Boulou - Mx
|61
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|62
|Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|63
|Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|64
|_pela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|65
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|66
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|67
|Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) S.C. Michela Fanini
|68
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|69
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|70
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon Sram Racing
|71
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
|72
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|73
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|74
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|75
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Catema.Cat
|76
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|77
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|78
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|79
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|80
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|81
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
|82
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx
|83
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|84
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|85
|Mónika Király (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|86
|Audrey Hernandez (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
|87
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|88
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|89
|Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|90
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|91
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|92
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|93
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|94
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|95
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|96
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|98
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Bepink
|99
|Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx
|100
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|101
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|102
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:11:59
|103
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|104
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:12:09
|105
|Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|0:12:35
|106
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:12:38
|107
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|0:13:11
|108
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|0:15:34
|109
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:16:32
|110
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Catema.Cat
|0:22:08
|DNF
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|DNF
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Catema.Cat
|DNF
|Mª Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Catema.Cat
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|DNF
|Stephanie Mottram (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|DNF
|Soraia Silva (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Camille Devi (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
|DNF
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|DNF
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|DNF
|Aline Guglielmi (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
|DNF
|Pauline Cantele (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
|DNF
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Veronika Kormos (Hun) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|DNF
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Le Boulou - Mx
|DNF
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Greta Marturano (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx
|DNF
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|DNF
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Le Boulou - Mx
|DNF
|Elena Büchler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Catema.Cat
|DNF
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Olena Novikova (Ukr) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Cristina Aznar Torres (Spa) Team Stuttgart
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon Sram Racing
|12:47:11
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|3
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|5
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:33
|6
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon Sram Racing
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:36
|9
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Sram Racing
|10
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:54
|11
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:03:12
|12
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:03:15
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|14
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Bepink
|16
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|17
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|0:03:18
|18
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|19
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon Sram Racing
|0:03:24
|20
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|0:03:25
|21
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:42
|22
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|23
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|25
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:44
|26
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:05:40
|27
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:47
|28
|Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:49
|29
|Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|30
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|31
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:05:57
|32
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling
|33
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|0:10:33
|34
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Bepink
|35
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:12:11
|36
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|0:12:47
|37
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|0:13:52
|38
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|0:13:54
|39
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
|40
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|0:14:02
|41
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|42
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|43
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|0:14:24
|44
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:28
|45
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|0:14:33
|46
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|47
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|48
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:14:45
|49
|Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|50
|India Grangier (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|51
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|52
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
|53
|Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) S.C. Michela Fanini
|54
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|55
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|56
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|57
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|58
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|59
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|60
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|61
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Dn17 Nouvelle Aquitaine
|62
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Women Team
|63
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
|64
|Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|65
|Mónika Király (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|66
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|67
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|68
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Bepink
|69
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon Sram Racing
|70
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:48
|71
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:14:53
|72
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|73
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|74
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|75
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|76
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|77
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|0:15:17
|78
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
|0:15:36
|79
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:15:46
|80
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|0:18:27
|81
|_pela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|82
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|83
|Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|84
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:19:50
|85
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|0:21:20
|86
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:22:41
|87
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|0:24:51
|88
|Alphanie Midelet (Fra) Le Boulou - Mx
|0:24:59
|89
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:26:03
|90
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|91
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|0:26:15
|92
|Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|0:26:32
|93
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|0:26:50
|94
|Audrey Hernandez (Fra) Dn Dames Biofrais
|0:27:50
|95
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|0:27:51
|96
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:30:24
|97
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:32:52
|98
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:32:54
|99
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx
|0:35:33
|100
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Catema.Cat
|0:38:04
|101
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|0:38:11
|102
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Maaslandster International Women's Cycling Team
|0:38:20
|103
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:38:51
|104
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkottel Valhenburg
|0:39:43
|105
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|0:39:58
|106
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|0:41:41
|107
|Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|0:49:54
|108
|Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Hyundai Koryo Car - Dstrel Mx
|0:51:05
|109
|Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|0:58:48
|110
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Catema.Cat
|1:04:16
