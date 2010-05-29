Image 1 of 3 Tanel Kangert (Estonian National Team) wins the SEB Tartu Grand Prix (Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton) Image 2 of 3 The peloton in the SEB Tartu Grand Prix (Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton) Image 3 of 3 The podium of the SEB Tartu Grand Prix (Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton)

The second race of the Estonian Cycling Weekend, the SEB Tartu Grand Prix, was held Saturday on the city circuit of Tartu. Tanel Kangert (Estonian National Team) won the UCI cat. 1.1, 187km race ahead of Adrian Honkisz (National Team Poland) and Toms Skuijnš (National Team Latvia). All three finished in the same time of 4:27:46.

There were many breakaways, but it wasn't until mid-race that the three leaders got away.

Kangert, who was the most aggressive rider for the second consecutive day, said he did not wish for a group finish in the first place, but did not manage to get away from his two competitors.

"My legs were a bit more brisk on the finish line. That was decisive," said Kangert.

Altogether, 12 teams and 84 riders started the race which took place under ever changing weather conditions.

The Estonian Cycling Weekend continues tomorrow with SEB 29th Tartu Rattaralli bringing more than 4,000 registered pro and amateur participants to the roads of Southern Estonia.

