Trending

Kangert wins in Estonia

Three-man break makes it to the finish

Image 1 of 3

Tanel Kangert (Estonian National Team) wins the SEB Tartu Grand Prix

Tanel Kangert (Estonian National Team) wins the SEB Tartu Grand Prix
(Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton)
Image 2 of 3

The peloton in the SEB Tartu Grand Prix

The peloton in the SEB Tartu Grand Prix
(Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton)
Image 3 of 3

The podium of the SEB Tartu Grand Prix

The podium of the SEB Tartu Grand Prix
(Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton)

The second race of the Estonian Cycling Weekend, the SEB Tartu Grand Prix, was held Saturday on the city circuit of Tartu. Tanel Kangert (Estonian National Team) won the UCI cat. 1.1, 187km race ahead of Adrian Honkisz (National Team Poland) and Toms Skuijnš (National Team Latvia). All three finished in the same time of 4:27:46.

There were many breakaways, but it wasn't until mid-race that the three leaders got away.

Kangert, who was the most aggressive rider for the second consecutive day, said he did not wish for a group finish in the first place, but did not manage to get away from his two competitors.

"My legs were a bit more brisk on the finish line. That was decisive," said Kangert.

Altogether, 12 teams and 84 riders started the race which took place under ever changing weather conditions.

The Estonian Cycling Weekend continues tomorrow with SEB 29th Tartu Rattaralli bringing more than 4,000 registered pro and amateur participants to the roads of Southern Estonia.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Estonia4:27:46
2Toms Skujins (Lat)
3Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
4Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania0:02:32
5Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Latvia0:03:02
6Allan Oras (Est) Estonia
7Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
8Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:03:28
9Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Lithuania0:03:59
10Risto Raid (Est)
11Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT TMIT - Champion System
12Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
13Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarus
14Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Finland0:04:33
15Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Lithuania0:04:35
16Erki Pütsep (Est) Estonia0:04:37
17Kamil Migdol (Pol) Poland0:05:35
18Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland0:06:10
19Caspar Austa (Est) Estonia
20Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT TMIT - Champion System
21Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
22Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT TMIT - Champion System
23Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarus
24Denys Karnulius (Ukr) ISD - Neri
25Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
26Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
27Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
28Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
29Janari-Joel Jõessar (Est)
30Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
31Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland
32Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT TMIT - Champion System
33Zydrunas Savickas (Ltu) Lithuania
34Markku Ainsalu (Est) Estonia0:06:13
35Mikhel Ronimois (Est)0:06:15
36Alo Jakin (Est) Estonia0:06:16
37Silver Schultz (Est)
38Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD - Neri
39Kanstantsin Shkreddau (Blr) Belarus0:08:24
40Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
41Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
42Mihkel Jüri (Est)
43Yury Yurchanka (Blr) Belarus
44Matti Pajari (Fin) Finland
45Sami Tiainen (Fin) Finland0:11:09

Latest on Cyclingnews