Kangert wins in Estonia
Three-man break makes it to the finish
The second race of the Estonian Cycling Weekend, the SEB Tartu Grand Prix, was held Saturday on the city circuit of Tartu. Tanel Kangert (Estonian National Team) won the UCI cat. 1.1, 187km race ahead of Adrian Honkisz (National Team Poland) and Toms Skuijnš (National Team Latvia). All three finished in the same time of 4:27:46.
There were many breakaways, but it wasn't until mid-race that the three leaders got away.
Kangert, who was the most aggressive rider for the second consecutive day, said he did not wish for a group finish in the first place, but did not manage to get away from his two competitors.
"My legs were a bit more brisk on the finish line. That was decisive," said Kangert.
Altogether, 12 teams and 84 riders started the race which took place under ever changing weather conditions.
The Estonian Cycling Weekend continues tomorrow with SEB 29th Tartu Rattaralli bringing more than 4,000 registered pro and amateur participants to the roads of Southern Estonia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Estonia
|4:27:46
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|3
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
|4
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:02:32
|5
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Latvia
|0:03:02
|6
|Allan Oras (Est) Estonia
|7
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|8
|Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:03:28
|9
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:03:59
|10
|Risto Raid (Est)
|11
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT TMIT - Champion System
|12
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|13
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarus
|14
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Finland
|0:04:33
|15
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:04:35
|16
|Erki Pütsep (Est) Estonia
|0:04:37
|17
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Poland
|0:05:35
|18
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
|0:06:10
|19
|Caspar Austa (Est) Estonia
|20
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT TMIT - Champion System
|21
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
|22
|Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT TMIT - Champion System
|23
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarus
|24
|Denys Karnulius (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|25
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|26
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
|27
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|28
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|29
|Janari-Joel Jõessar (Est)
|30
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|31
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland
|32
|Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT TMIT - Champion System
|33
|Zydrunas Savickas (Ltu) Lithuania
|34
|Markku Ainsalu (Est) Estonia
|0:06:13
|35
|Mikhel Ronimois (Est)
|0:06:15
|36
|Alo Jakin (Est) Estonia
|0:06:16
|37
|Silver Schultz (Est)
|38
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD - Neri
|39
|Kanstantsin Shkreddau (Blr) Belarus
|0:08:24
|40
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
|41
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|42
|Mihkel Jüri (Est)
|43
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr) Belarus
|44
|Matti Pajari (Fin) Finland
|45
|Sami Tiainen (Fin) Finland
|0:11:09
