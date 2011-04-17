Armstrong remains unbeaten in Sea Otter stage race
Mancebo wins men's TT for second straight win
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:17:04
|2
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
|0:00:09
|3
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:29
|4
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|5
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:32
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|7
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:40
|8
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41
|9
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:45
|10
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
|11
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:54
|12
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:00:57
|13
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:00:57
|14
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:00:59
|15
|Raul Cancado (Passion Bikes)
|0:01:01
|16
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:02
|17
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:02
|18
|Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:07
|19
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|20
|Robin Eckmann
|0:01:13
|21
|John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:13
|22
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Specialized)
|0:01:14
|23
|Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:17
|24
|Stephen Leece (NOW - MS Society)
|0:01:18
|25
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:20
|26
|Logan Loader (Rideclean p/b Patentit.Com)
|0:01:20
|27
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:27
|28
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:30
|29
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:32
|30
|Kris Lunning (Marcpro-Strava)
|0:01:34
|31
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:36
|32
|Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:01:38
|33
|Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:48
|34
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:01:50
|35
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:56
|36
|Conor Mullervy (Live Train Race)
|0:01:57
|37
|Colt Peterson (NOW - MS Society)
|0:01:58
|38
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:59
|39
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:02:01
|40
|Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:09
|41
|Danny Heeley (NOW - MS Society)
|0:02:10
|42
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:10
|43
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:15
|44
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW - MS Society)
|0:02:19
|45
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:02:19
|46
|Kevin Mullervy (Live Train Race)
|0:02:21
|47
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:22
|48
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|0:02:24
|49
|Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|0:02:25
|50
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:02:27
|51
|Karl Evans
|0:02:31
|52
|Mike Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:35
|53
|Alton Dunnigan (Bicycle Planet)
|0:02:43
|54
|Charles Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:58
|55
|Joe Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:03:02
|56
|Alexandre Mantovani (Passion Bikes)
|0:03:03
|57
|Andy Chocha (USAF Academy)
|0:03:06
|58
|Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:03:10
|59
|Peter Taylor (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:11
|60
|Michael Williams (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:03:12
|61
|Danny Katz (NOW - MS Society)
|0:03:13
|62
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
|0:03:14
|63
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:03:24
|64
|Nick Schaffner (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:26
|65
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:03:27
|66
|Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
|0:03:29
|67
|Luca Ortolani (Cuore Italiano)
|0:03:37
|68
|Jordan Haggard (Riders One)
|0:03:41
|69
|Jon Hornbeck (Simple Green /Bike Religion)
|0:03:49
|70
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:03:53
|71
|Ian Moir
|0:03:53
|72
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:04:06
|73
|Jeff Malnick (Echelon Cycle/Multisport)
|0:04:22
|74
|Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:04:45
|75
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The Team)
|0:04:58
|76
|Josh Lapacik (Donnys Cafe Racing)
|0:05:08
|77
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:05:28
|DNS
|Pedro Martinez (Southernelite Cycling Team)
|1
|Kristin Armstong Savola (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:18:55
|2
|Rhae Shaw
|0:00:47
|3
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|0:01:15
|4
|Jade Wilcoxson (Landshark/Flywheel)
|0:01:24
|5
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|0:01:44
|6
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:01:44
|7
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:01:54
|8
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:01:54
|9
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:02:17
|10
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:02:17
|11
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:02:28
|12
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:02:28
|13
|Nicole Evans (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:02:32
|14
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:02:33
|15
|Megan Hottman (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:02:34
|16
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:35
|17
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:02:37
|18
|Kasey Clark (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:02:43
|19
|Kristen Lasasso (Wheelbuilder.Com)
|0:02:44
|20
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:46
|21
|Jerika Hutchinson
|0:02:46
|22
|Olivera Flavia (Project Cycling Women)
|0:02:51
|23
|Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)
|0:03:08
|24
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:03:08
|25
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW - MS Society)
|0:03:10
|26
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|0:03:11
|27
|Erika Graves (NOW - MS Society)
|0:03:15
|28
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching)
|0:03:27
|29
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:03:36
|30
|Peggy Legrand (US Military)
|0:03:37
|31
|Lisa Turnbull (Rep Gym/Riverstone)
|0:03:38
|32
|Devon Gorry
|0:03:43
|33
|Melina Bernecker (Hebalife Legrange)
|0:03:47
|34
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|0:04:00
|35
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:04:02
|36
|Emily Weinert (Team TIBCO II)
|0:04:16
|37
|Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:04:22
|38
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:04:33
|39
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW - MS Society)
|0:04:39
|40
|Josephine Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|0:04:53
|41
|Courtney Dimpel
|0:04:55
|42
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW - MS Society)
|0:05:18
|43
|Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|0:05:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy