Mancebo prevails in Sea Otter road race
Armstrong takes second straight stage in women's race
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|2:42:11
|2
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
|3
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:35
|6
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:00:42
|7
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:47
|8
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|9
|John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:48
|10
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:48
|11
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|12
|Stephen Leece (NOW - MS Society)
|0:00:48
|13
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW - MS Society)
|0:00:48
|14
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:48
|15
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|16
|Raul Cancado (Passion Bikes)
|0:00:49
|17
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:49
|18
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
|0:00:49
|19
|Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:49
|20
|Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:49
|21
|Kevin Mullervy (Live Train Race)
|0:00:50
|22
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:00:50
|23
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:50
|24
|Conor Mullervy (Live Train Race)
|0:00:51
|25
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:00:52
|26
|Danny Heeley (NOW - MS Society)
|0:00:52
|27
|Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:15:50
|28
|Karl Evans
|0:15:53
|29
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:15:58
|30
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:16:01
|31
|Jon Hornbeck (Simple Green /Bike Religion)
|0:16:02
|32
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:16:03
|33
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:16:08
|34
|Robin Eckmann
|0:16:14
|35
|Logan Loader (Rideclean p/b Patentit.Com)
|0:16:25
|36
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:16:39
|37
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:16:58
|38
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:17:29
|39
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:18:37
|40
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:18:55
|41
|Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:18:56
|42
|Luca Ortolani (Cuore Italiano)
|0:19:02
|43
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:19:11
|44
|Jeff Malnick (Echelon Cycle/Multisport)
|0:19:15
|45
|Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:20:57
|46
|Andy Chocha (USAF Academy)
|0:23:07
|47
|Kris Lunning (Marcpro-Strava)
|0:23:34
|48
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:25:49
|49
|Alexandre Mantovani (Passion Bikes)
|0:26:17
|50
|Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:26:21
|51
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:26:28
|52
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:26:30
|53
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The Team)
|0:27:55
|54
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:29:00
|55
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:29:01
|56
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Specialized)
|0:29:02
|57
|Colt Peterson (NOW - MS Society)
|0:29:48
|58
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:33:05
|59
|Joe Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:33:05
|60
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:33:43
|61
|Charles Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:34:08
|62
|Danny Katz (NOW - MS Society)
|0:35:26
|63
|Alton Dunnigan (Bicycle Planet)
|0:36:25
|64
|Mike Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:36:51
|65
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:37:34
|66
|Michael Williams (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:37:34
|67
|Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
|0:37:36
|68
|Jordan Haggard (Riders One)
|0:37:38
|69
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:37:39
|70
|Ian Moir
|0:37:40
|71
|Josh Lapacik (Donnys Cafe Racing)
|0:37:40
|72
|Peter Taylor (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:37:42
|73
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|0:37:46
|74
|Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|0:37:49
|75
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:37:51
|76
|Nick Schaffner (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:38:26
|77
|Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:44:26
|78
|Pedro Martinez (Southernelite Cycling Team)
|0:47:49
|1
|Kristin Armstong Savola (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|2:16:22
|2
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:03:12
|3
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:03:13
|4
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:03:14
|5
|Olivera Flavia (Project Cycling Women)
|0:03:15
|6
|Rhae Shaw
|0:03:16
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (Landshark/Flywheel)
|0:03:21
|8
|Kristen Lasasso (Wheelbuilder.Com)
|0:03:23
|9
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:03:26
|10
|Kasey Clark (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:03:32
|11
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:03:37
|12
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|0:03:39
|13
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:03:41
|14
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:03:45
|15
|Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:03:51
|16
|Erika Graves (NOW - MS Society)
|0:04:01
|17
|Nicole Evans (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:04:41
|18
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:04:42
|19
|Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)
|0:05:13
|20
|Devon Gorry
|0:05:18
|21
|Melina Bernecker (Hebalife Legrange)
|0:05:18
|22
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:05:20
|23
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:05:22
|24
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|0:05:31
|25
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:05:32
|26
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|0:05:37
|27
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:07:42
|28
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:08:44
|29
|Peggy Legrand (US Military)
|0:08:57
|30
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching)
|0:09:36
|31
|Lisa Turnbull (Rep Gym/Riverstone)
|0:09:57
|32
|Megan Hottman (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:10:31
|33
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:11:42
|34
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW - MS Society)
|0:14:49
|35
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW - MS Society)
|0:16:18
|36
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|0:16:18
|37
|Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|0:18:21
|38
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW - MS Society)
|0:18:58
|39
|Josephine Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|0:19:07
|40
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:19:19
|41
|Emily Weinert (Team TIBCO II)
|0:19:29
|42
|Courtney Dimpel
|0:19:53
|43
|Jerika Hutchinson
|0:22:00
