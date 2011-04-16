Trending

Mancebo prevails in Sea Otter road race

Armstrong takes second straight stage in women's race

Elite men
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)2:42:11
2Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
3Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:01
4Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
5Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:35
6Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:00:42
7Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:47
8Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:48
9John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:48
10Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:48
11Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:48
12Stephen Leece (NOW - MS Society)0:00:48
13Thomas Hubbard (NOW - MS Society)0:00:48
14Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:48
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
16Raul Cancado (Passion Bikes)0:00:49
17Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:49
18Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:00:49
19Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:49
20Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:49
21Kevin Mullervy (Live Train Race)0:00:50
22Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:00:50
23Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:50
24Conor Mullervy (Live Train Race)0:00:51
25Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)0:00:52
26Danny Heeley (NOW - MS Society)0:00:52
27Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:15:50
28Karl Evans0:15:53
29Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:15:58
30Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:16:01
31Jon Hornbeck (Simple Green /Bike Religion)0:16:02
32Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:16:03
33Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:16:08
34Robin Eckmann0:16:14
35Logan Loader (Rideclean p/b Patentit.Com)0:16:25
36Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:16:39
37Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro-Strava)0:16:58
38Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:17:29
39James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:18:37
40Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:18:55
41Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:18:56
42Luca Ortolani (Cuore Italiano)0:19:02
43Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:19:11
44Jeff Malnick (Echelon Cycle/Multisport)0:19:15
45Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:20:57
46Andy Chocha (USAF Academy)0:23:07
47Kris Lunning (Marcpro-Strava)0:23:34
48Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)0:25:49
49Alexandre Mantovani (Passion Bikes)0:26:17
50Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:26:21
51Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:26:28
52Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:26:30
53Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The Team)0:27:55
54Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:29:00
55Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:29:01
56Fred Rodriguez (Team Specialized)0:29:02
57Colt Peterson (NOW - MS Society)0:29:48
58Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:33:05
59Joe Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:33:05
60Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:33:43
61Charles Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)0:34:08
62Danny Katz (NOW - MS Society)0:35:26
63Alton Dunnigan (Bicycle Planet)0:36:25
64Mike Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:36:51
65Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:37:34
66Michael Williams (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:37:34
67Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:37:36
68Jordan Haggard (Riders One)0:37:38
69Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:37:39
70Ian Moir0:37:40
71Josh Lapacik (Donnys Cafe Racing)0:37:40
72Peter Taylor (California Giant/Specialized)0:37:42
73Remi McManus (Team Exergy)0:37:46
74Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)0:37:49
75Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:37:51
76Nick Schaffner (Marc Pro - Strava)0:38:26
77Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team)0:44:26
78Pedro Martinez (Southernelite Cycling Team)0:47:49

Elite women
1Kristin Armstong Savola (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)2:16:22
2Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:12
3Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:03:13
4Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)0:03:14
5Olivera Flavia (Project Cycling Women)0:03:15
6Rhae Shaw0:03:16
7Jade Wilcoxson (Landshark/Flywheel)0:03:21
8Kristen Lasasso (Wheelbuilder.Com)0:03:23
9Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:03:26
10Kasey Clark (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:03:32
11Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:37
12Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:03:39
13Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:03:41
14Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:03:45
15Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling Team)0:03:51
16Erika Graves (NOW - MS Society)0:04:01
17Nicole Evans (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:04:41
18Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)0:04:42
19Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)0:05:13
20Devon Gorry0:05:18
21Melina Bernecker (Hebalife Legrange)0:05:18
22Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:05:20
23Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)0:05:22
24Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:05:31
25Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:05:32
26Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:05:37
27Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:07:42
28Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:08:44
29Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:08:57
30Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching)0:09:36
31Lisa Turnbull (Rep Gym/Riverstone)0:09:57
32Megan Hottman (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:10:31
33Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:11:42
34Lauren Liscinski (NOW - MS Society)0:14:49
35Julia Lafranchise (NOW - MS Society)0:16:18
36Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:16:18
37Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:18:21
38Jenna Kowalski (NOW - MS Society)0:18:58
39Josephine Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:19:07
40Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:19:19
41Emily Weinert (Team TIBCO II)0:19:29
42Courtney Dimpel0:19:53
43Jerika Hutchinson0:22:00

