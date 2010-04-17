Mach time in Monterey
Morton denies local riders in Under 23 race
Paul Mach led a clean sweep of the podium by Bissell at the Sea Otter Classic road race in Monterey, California on Friday. Mach finished side-by-side with teammate Rob Britton, with Ben Jacques Mayes following his colleagues in to the finish, 1:34 later.
Mach was given the honour of the stage win after he formed part of an early escape with Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) and Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team). Mach was the only one of the trio to survive the full 108 kilometre distance at the front of the race, however, Morton's effort was enough to see him secure the under 23 Men's title.
In the under 23 race, Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly Cyling P/B Kenda) took second, while Corey Farrell (Now-MS) sealed the third step of the podium.
|1
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|2:57:47
|2
|Rob Britton (USA) Bissell
|0:00:00
|3
|Ben Jacques Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:01:34
|4
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|5
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell
|0:02:54
|6
|Jonathan McCarty (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|7
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Santa Rosa
|0:03:10
|8
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:03:15
|9
|Eddy Kwon (USA) Prerace.Com Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|10
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Teamgive Presented By Blackbott
|0:03:19
|11
|Daniel Martin (USA) Safeway/Bicycle Plus/Purered
|0:03:25
|12
|Jeremy Vennell (USA) Bissell
|0:03:33
|13
|Tim Farnham (USA) Santa Rosa
|0:03:40
|14
|Ned Overend (USA) Specialized
|0:03:42
|15
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa Mi-Duole P/B Millcreek
|0:03:45
|16
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
|0:04:06
|17
|Sam Pickman (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:04:08
|18
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ala Cycling Team Pb Lombardi Sports
|0:05:00
|19
|Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|20
|Dan Holloway (USA) Bissell
|0:05:13
|21
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Matermind Athletic Academy
|0:05:19
|22
|Max Jenkins (USA) SRAM
|0:06:43
|23
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|24
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:08:41
|25
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:09:34
|26
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Truckee
|0:14:41
|27
|Matthew Landen (USA) Adageo Professional Cycling
|0:17:05
|28
|Greg Mcquaid (USA) SJBC
|0:18:01
|29
|Pavel Stuchlik (USA) Moontoast/Tristar
|0:18:02
|30
|Tim Doelman (USA) Athletes Honeymilk
|0:18:05
|31
|Kris Lunning (USA) Above Category Racing
|0:18:05
|32
|David Wyandt (USA) HRS - Rocklobster
|0:18:11
|33
|Justin Maka (USA) Ten Speed Drive / Bh Bikes
|0:18:34
|34
|Luca Ortolani (USA) Ihc Pissei
|0:18:54
|35
|Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos
|0:03:46
|36
|Miles Lamon (USA) Artscyclery.Com/Wild Horse Wines
|0:03:52
|37
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:04:10
|38
|Michael Jaques (USA) Reno Nv Usa
|0:04:11
|39
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:51
|40
|Aaron Schneider (USA) Now-MS Society
|0:05:57
|41
|Martin Adamczyk (USA) Socalcycling
|0:07:32
|42
|Brian Cook (USA) Platinum Performance
|0:08:32
|43
|Andrew Chocha (USA) US Military Team
|0:11:56
|1
|Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|3:00:53
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly Cyling P/B Kenda
|0:00:11
|3
|Corey Farrell (USA) Now-MS
|0:00:32
|4
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Now-MS Society
|0:01:29
|5
|Stephen Leece (USA) Now MS-Society
|0:01:31
|6
|Patrick Drapac (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:08:42
|7
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:14:34
|8
|Cody Johnson (USA) Tallahassee
|0:00:55
|9
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:01:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy