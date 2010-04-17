Image 1 of 8 Rob Britton (Bissell) leads teammate Paul Mach (Bissell) at the finish (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 2 of 8 Ben Jacques Maynes (Bissell) verifies that he has a good lead on Philip Mooney (Yahoo) at the finish securing an all Bissell podium (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 3 of 8 Daniel Martin (Safeway) & Corey Ferrell (Now-MS) make the dirty turn to start the climb (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 4 of 8 At 55 Ned Overend (Specialized) still hangs with the young bucks (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 5 of 8 Rob Britton (Bissell) leads teammate Paul Mach (Bissell) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 6 of 8 Paul Mach (Bissell) a relieved winner (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 7 of 8 Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) , Paul Mach (Bissell) & Vincent Owens (Yahoo) started the early break (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 8 of 8 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) hammers at the front of his group (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Paul Mach led a clean sweep of the podium by Bissell at the Sea Otter Classic road race in Monterey, California on Friday. Mach finished side-by-side with teammate Rob Britton, with Ben Jacques Mayes following his colleagues in to the finish, 1:34 later.

Mach was given the honour of the stage win after he formed part of an early escape with Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) and Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team). Mach was the only one of the trio to survive the full 108 kilometre distance at the front of the race, however, Morton's effort was enough to see him secure the under 23 Men's title.

In the under 23 race, Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly Cyling P/B Kenda) took second, while Corey Farrell (Now-MS) sealed the third step of the podium.

Elite Men Full Results 1 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 2:57:47 2 Rob Britton (USA) Bissell 0:00:00 3 Ben Jacques Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:01:34 4 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:01:40 5 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell 0:02:54 6 Jonathan McCarty (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:08 7 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Santa Rosa 0:03:10 8 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:15 9 Eddy Kwon (USA) Prerace.Com Cycling Team 0:03:18 10 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Teamgive Presented By Blackbott 0:03:19 11 Daniel Martin (USA) Safeway/Bicycle Plus/Purered 0:03:25 12 Jeremy Vennell (USA) Bissell 0:03:33 13 Tim Farnham (USA) Santa Rosa 0:03:40 14 Ned Overend (USA) Specialized 0:03:42 15 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa Mi-Duole P/B Millcreek 0:03:45 16 Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell 0:04:06 17 Sam Pickman (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:08 18 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ala Cycling Team Pb Lombardi Sports 0:05:00 19 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:05:07 20 Dan Holloway (USA) Bissell 0:05:13 21 Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Matermind Athletic Academy 0:05:19 22 Max Jenkins (USA) SRAM 0:06:43 23 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:08:40 24 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:08:41 25 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:09:34 26 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Truckee 0:14:41 27 Matthew Landen (USA) Adageo Professional Cycling 0:17:05 28 Greg Mcquaid (USA) SJBC 0:18:01 29 Pavel Stuchlik (USA) Moontoast/Tristar 0:18:02 30 Tim Doelman (USA) Athletes Honeymilk 0:18:05 31 Kris Lunning (USA) Above Category Racing 0:18:05 32 David Wyandt (USA) HRS - Rocklobster 0:18:11 33 Justin Maka (USA) Ten Speed Drive / Bh Bikes 0:18:34 34 Luca Ortolani (USA) Ihc Pissei 0:18:54 35 Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos 0:03:46 36 Miles Lamon (USA) Artscyclery.Com/Wild Horse Wines 0:03:52 37 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:04:10 38 Michael Jaques (USA) Reno Nv Usa 0:04:11 39 Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:51 40 Aaron Schneider (USA) Now-MS Society 0:05:57 41 Martin Adamczyk (USA) Socalcycling 0:07:32 42 Brian Cook (USA) Platinum Performance 0:08:32 43 Andrew Chocha (USA) US Military Team 0:11:56