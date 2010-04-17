Trending

Image 1 of 8

Rob Britton (Bissell) leads teammate Paul Mach (Bissell) at the finish

Rob Britton (Bissell) leads teammate Paul Mach (Bissell) at the finish
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 2 of 8

Ben Jacques Maynes (Bissell) verifies that he has a good lead on Philip Mooney (Yahoo) at the finish securing an all Bissell podium

Ben Jacques Maynes (Bissell) verifies that he has a good lead on Philip Mooney (Yahoo) at the finish securing an all Bissell podium
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 3 of 8

Daniel Martin (Safeway) & Corey Ferrell (Now-MS) make the dirty turn to start the climb

Daniel Martin (Safeway) & Corey Ferrell (Now-MS) make the dirty turn to start the climb
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 4 of 8

At 55 Ned Overend (Specialized) still hangs with the young bucks

At 55 Ned Overend (Specialized) still hangs with the young bucks
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 5 of 8

Rob Britton (Bissell) leads teammate Paul Mach (Bissell)

Rob Britton (Bissell) leads teammate Paul Mach (Bissell)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 6 of 8

Paul Mach (Bissell) a relieved winner

Paul Mach (Bissell) a relieved winner
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 7 of 8

Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) , Paul Mach (Bissell) & Vincent Owens (Yahoo) started the early break

Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) , Paul Mach (Bissell) & Vincent Owens (Yahoo) started the early break
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 8 of 8

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) hammers at the front of his group

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) hammers at the front of his group
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Paul Mach led a clean sweep of the podium by Bissell at the Sea Otter Classic road race in Monterey, California on Friday. Mach finished side-by-side with teammate Rob Britton, with Ben Jacques Mayes following his colleagues in to the finish, 1:34 later.

Mach was given the honour of the stage win after he formed part of an early escape with Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) and Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team). Mach was the only one of the trio to survive the full 108 kilometre distance at the front of the race, however, Morton's effort was enough to see him secure the under 23 Men's title.

In the under 23 race, Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly Cyling P/B Kenda) took second, while Corey Farrell (Now-MS) sealed the third step of the podium.

Elite Men Full Results
1Paul Mach (USA) Bissell2:57:47
2Rob Britton (USA) Bissell0:00:00
3Ben Jacques Maynes (USA) Bissell0:01:34
4Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:01:40
5Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell0:02:54
6Jonathan McCarty (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:08
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Santa Rosa0:03:10
8Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:15
9Eddy Kwon (USA) Prerace.Com Cycling Team0:03:18
10Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Teamgive Presented By Blackbott0:03:19
11Daniel Martin (USA) Safeway/Bicycle Plus/Purered0:03:25
12Jeremy Vennell (USA) Bissell0:03:33
13Tim Farnham (USA) Santa Rosa0:03:40
14Ned Overend (USA) Specialized0:03:42
15Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa Mi-Duole P/B Millcreek0:03:45
16Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell0:04:06
17Sam Pickman (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:08
18Sam Bassetti (USA) Ala Cycling Team Pb Lombardi Sports0:05:00
19Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:05:07
20Dan Holloway (USA) Bissell0:05:13
21Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Matermind Athletic Academy0:05:19
22Max Jenkins (USA) SRAM0:06:43
23Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:08:40
24Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:08:41
25Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:09:34
26Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Truckee0:14:41
27Matthew Landen (USA) Adageo Professional Cycling0:17:05
28Greg Mcquaid (USA) SJBC0:18:01
29Pavel Stuchlik (USA) Moontoast/Tristar0:18:02
30Tim Doelman (USA) Athletes Honeymilk0:18:05
31Kris Lunning (USA) Above Category Racing0:18:05
32David Wyandt (USA) HRS - Rocklobster0:18:11
33Justin Maka (USA) Ten Speed Drive / Bh Bikes0:18:34
34Luca Ortolani (USA) Ihc Pissei0:18:54
35Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos0:03:46
36Miles Lamon (USA) Artscyclery.Com/Wild Horse Wines0:03:52
37Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:04:10
38Michael Jaques (USA) Reno Nv Usa0:04:11
39Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:04:51
40Aaron Schneider (USA) Now-MS Society0:05:57
41Martin Adamczyk (USA) Socalcycling0:07:32
42Brian Cook (USA) Platinum Performance0:08:32
43Andrew Chocha (USA) US Military Team0:11:56

Under 23 Men Full Results
1Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling3:00:53
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly Cyling P/B Kenda0:00:11
3Corey Farrell (USA) Now-MS0:00:32
4Cory Greenberg (USA) Now-MS Society0:01:29
5Stephen Leece (USA) Now MS-Society0:01:31
6Patrick Drapac (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:08:42
7Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:14:34
8Cody Johnson (USA) Tallahassee0:00:55
9Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:01:24

 

