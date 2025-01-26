Clara Copponi wins Schwalbe Women's Classic

Georgia Baker second and Rachele Barbieri third in Adelaide

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 26 Clara Copponi of France and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the Schwalbe Womens OneDay Classic 2025 a 899km one day race from Adelaide to Adelaide on January 26 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) celebrates at finish line as race winner of Schwalbe Womens One Day Classic 2025(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) won the Schwalbe Women's One Day Classic on Sunday, taking out the new 1.Pro race run alongside the Tour Down Under in South Australia. The French rider pulled off a perfect sprint and a standout celebration when she crossed the line in victory, almost a bike length ahead of her rivals.

