Wout Van Aert showcased the skills that secured the 2016 'cross world championship title on the challenging Schaal Sels parcours to secure a second road victory of the season for his Crelan-Vastgoedservice squad. The 21-year-old Belgian attacked in the closing kilometres of the cobble and gravel road UCI 1.1 race to take the victory, 15 seconds ahead of Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) and Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

"Now I will again be asked whether I would be better road racer but I've already made my choice," Van Aert told Het Nieuwsblad. "I want to shine in the coming weeks back in my rainbow jersey. I will do my cyclocross season. This victory is a good sign. It is a sign that my form is ready to go into the field and I want to shine again.

"People start to watch me more and more in road races. Today I was even regarded as the top favourite. That's why I waited as long as possible to ride away. I knew it had to be done on the last gravel section that was just about five kilometers from the finish line."

The race took its toll on the peloton with just 46 finishers compared to 99 DNF's and two DNS'.

