Wout Van Aert wins Schaal Sels

Cyclo-cross world champion escapes to win, Dupont, Steels round out podium

Nicolas Vereecken (An Post - Chain Reaction)

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems)

Adam Toupalik (Beobank - Corendon Elites)

Berden De Vries (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)

Emiel Wastyn (An Post - Chain Reaction)

Dan Craven (Cycling Academy Team)

Dan Craven (Cycling Academy Team) goes off-road

Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Daniel Patten (Team Wiggins)

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) celebrates his victory

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) and Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) sprint for second place

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) wins Schaal Sels

Tim Merlier and Wout Van Aert in Schaal Sels

The peloton in Schaal Sels

Schaal Sels pave section

Schaal Sels pave section

Laurens Sweeck in Schaal Sels

Schaal Sels

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) wins Schaal Sels

A gravel grinder section in Schaal Sels

A gravel grinder section in Schaal Sels

Timoth Dupont, Wout Van Aert and Stijn Steels on the podium

A gravel grinder section in Schaal Sels

A gravel grinder section in Schaal Sels

Schaal Sels

Schaal Sels

Philipp Walsleben (Beobank - Corendon Elites)

Schaal Sels

Wheel change for Laurens Sweeck

Wheel change for Laurens Sweeck

Wheel change for Laurens Sweeck

The peloton in Schaal Sels

The peloton in Schaal Sels

The peloton in Schaal Sels

The peloton in Schaal Sels

The peloton in Schaal Sels

A dusty puncture for Laurens Sweeck

A dusty puncture for Laurens Sweeck

A gravel grinder section in Schaal Sels

Wout Van Aert showcased the skills that secured the 2016 'cross world championship title on the challenging Schaal Sels parcours to secure a second road victory of the season for his Crelan-Vastgoedservice squad. The 21-year-old Belgian attacked in the closing kilometres of the cobble and gravel road UCI 1.1 race to take the victory, 15 seconds ahead of Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) and Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

"Now I will again be asked whether I would be better road racer but I've already made my choice," Van Aert told Het Nieuwsblad. "I want to shine in the coming weeks back in my rainbow jersey. I will do my cyclocross season. This victory is a good sign. It is a sign that my form is ready to go into the field and I want to shine again.

"People start to watch me more and more in road races. Today I was even regarded as the top favourite. That's why I waited as long as possible to ride away. I knew it had to be done on the last gravel section that was just about five kilometers from the finish line."

The race took its toll on the peloton with just 46 finishers compared to 99 DNF's and two DNS'.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team4:51:20
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:15
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect Elites
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
8Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:56
9Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke Elites0:01:57
10Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:04
11Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:05:55
12Mihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team Elites
13Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec Tkh Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
14Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:59
15Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:06:12
16Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
17Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
19Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
20Fraser Gough (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport Elites
21Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
23Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke Elites
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
25Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
28Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
29Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
30Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
31Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec Tkh Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
32Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins Elites
33Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
34Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Josef Cerny (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
37Robert Partridge (GBr) Nfto Elites0:06:19
38Martin Mortensen (Den) One Pro Cycling0:06:21
39Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
40Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:06:24
41Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:06:40
42Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
43Kelly Jake (GBr) Team Wiggins Elites0:07:08
44Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:21
45Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
46Dale Appleby (GBr) Nfto Elites
DNFDan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team Elites
DNFEli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFJelle Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec
DNFKevin Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec
DNFDiether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
DNFMichael Boros (Cze) Era - Murprotec
DNFJulien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins Elites
DNFSamuel Lowe (GBr) Team Wiggins Elites
DNFMichael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins Elites
DNFDaniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins Elites
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) Nfto Elites
DNFEdmund Bradbury (GBr) Nfto Elites
DNFJacob Scott (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFLiam Stones (GBr) Nfto Elites
DNFYorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFAimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFJonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFDaniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team Elites
DNFAviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFLiam Aitcheson (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport Elites
DNFSean Lake (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport Elites
DNFLuke Mudgway (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport Elites
DNFNeil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport Elites
DNFMathew Zenovich (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport Elites
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - Chain Reaction Elites
DNFOliver Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction Elites
DNFJonathan McEvoy (GBr) Nfto Elites
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFYanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling
DNFJoshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFSebastian Lander (Den) One Pro Cycling
DNFSteele von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
DNFEryk Laton (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFKevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFSergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFYannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
DNFWietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon Elites
DNFAdam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank - Corendon Elites
DNFDavid Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
DNFPhilipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon Elites
DNFDaan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
DNFAngelo De Clercq (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFOmer Goldshtein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFTomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFKenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFPiotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M Elites
DNFJelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
DNFEmiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M Elites
DNFRasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
DNFThomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFMassimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke Elites
DNFFelix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFHendrik Hamm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFKobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke Elites
DNFFrederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto Elites
DNFTobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto Elites
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto Elites
DNFJohim Ariesen (Ned) Metec Tkh Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFStefan Kreder (Ned) Metec Tkh Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Tkh Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFDamien Shaw (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction Elites
DNFDaan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke Elites
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke Elites
DNFRobbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec Tkh Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago Elites
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFEmiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFYannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago Elites
DNFDimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFGlenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJorden Bothuyne (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNSMathias Depypere (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNSGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

