Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Chainel (Fra) Bouygues Telecom0:55:36
2Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:01
3Mathieu Boulo (Fra) AC Lanester0:00:42
4John Gadret (Fra)0:00:55
5Guillaume Perrot (Fra) EC Saint-Etienne-Loire0:01:00
6Julien Absalon (Fra)0:01:02
7Florian Le Corre (Fra) Super Sport 350:01:08
8Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme0:01:22
9Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Besançon0:01:31
10Romain Villa (Fra)0:01:37
11Clément Bourgoin (Fra) VC Rhodanien0:02:14
12Romain Lejeune (Fra) Eseg Douai0:02:37
13Julien Roussel (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 610:03:03
14Damien Mougel (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin0:03:08
15Fabrice Bost (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:03:14
16Ludovic Renard (Fra) Montrichard VC0:03:21
17Anthony Colas (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 930:03:23
18Jérémy Mounier (Fra) Creuse Oxygène0:03:24
19Lionel Genthon (Fra) VC Romans Péage0:03:27
20François Bruneval (Fra) VC Rouen 760:03:29
21Boris Chauveau (Fra)0:03:42
22Mickael Szkolnik (Fra)0:03:44
23Thibaut Villa (Fra)0:03:46
24Stéphane Belot (Fra)0:03:50
25Bertrand Sainz (Fra) Lyon SE0:03:56
26Laurent Spiesser (Fra)0:03:59
27Julien Trehin (Fra)0:04:03
28Christophe Le Bouedec (Fra) EC Quevenoise0:04:08
29Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux IC0:04:11
30Renaud Vaubourg (Fra)0:04:12
31David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes0:04:32
32Morgan Chedhomme (Fra)0:04:40
33Yoann Corbihan (Fra) UC Pays de Plouay0:04:46
34Julien Maitre (Fra)0:04:59
35Thomas Collinet (Fra) UC Vitry-Frignicourt0:05:14

