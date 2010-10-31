Chainel tops Mourey in two-man race
Boulo beats Gadret for final podium place
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|0:55:36
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:01
|3
|Mathieu Boulo (Fra) AC Lanester
|0:00:42
|4
|John Gadret (Fra)
|0:00:55
|5
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra) EC Saint-Etienne-Loire
|0:01:00
|6
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|0:01:02
|7
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Super Sport 35
|0:01:08
|8
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme
|0:01:22
|9
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Besançon
|0:01:31
|10
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|0:01:37
|11
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra) VC Rhodanien
|0:02:14
|12
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) Eseg Douai
|0:02:37
|13
|Julien Roussel (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61
|0:03:03
|14
|Damien Mougel (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|0:03:08
|15
|Fabrice Bost (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:03:14
|16
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) Montrichard VC
|0:03:21
|17
|Anthony Colas (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|0:03:23
|18
|Jérémy Mounier (Fra) Creuse Oxygène
|0:03:24
|19
|Lionel Genthon (Fra) VC Romans Péage
|0:03:27
|20
|François Bruneval (Fra) VC Rouen 76
|0:03:29
|21
|Boris Chauveau (Fra)
|0:03:42
|22
|Mickael Szkolnik (Fra)
|0:03:44
|23
|Thibaut Villa (Fra)
|0:03:46
|24
|Stéphane Belot (Fra)
|0:03:50
|25
|Bertrand Sainz (Fra) Lyon SE
|0:03:56
|26
|Laurent Spiesser (Fra)
|0:03:59
|27
|Julien Trehin (Fra)
|0:04:03
|28
|Christophe Le Bouedec (Fra) EC Quevenoise
|0:04:08
|29
|Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux IC
|0:04:11
|30
|Renaud Vaubourg (Fra)
|0:04:12
|31
|David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes
|0:04:32
|32
|Morgan Chedhomme (Fra)
|0:04:40
|33
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra) UC Pays de Plouay
|0:04:46
|34
|Julien Maitre (Fra)
|0:04:59
|35
|Thomas Collinet (Fra) UC Vitry-Frignicourt
|0:05:14
