Jonathan Milan holds off Groenewegen to win stage 2 of Saudi Tour
Italian goes long to win the sprint after day in the crosswinds
Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) edged to victory on the second stage of the Saudi Tour, beating race leader Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) to the win at Shalal Sijlyat Rocks.
The Italian launched the sprint early, coming out of the wheel of the Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan), who lay behind Groenewegen on the run-in.
Milan hit the front first with Groenewegen quick to respond, but the Italian had too much finishing speed for the green jersey, taking the third victory of his career with Bol rounding out the podium in third.
