Trending

Garfoot wins stage 1 of the Santos Women's Tour

Orica-AIS take control of stage to set up victory

Image 1 of 22

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) punches the air

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) punches the air
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 22

The classification leaders after stage 1

The classification leaders after stage 1
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 22

Fans cheer on the riders

Fans cheer on the riders
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 22

Hot dry conditions for the riders today

Hot dry conditions for the riders today
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 22

There are always grapes growing somewhere in Adelaide

There are always grapes growing somewhere in Adelaide
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 22

Passing under a bridge

Passing under a bridge
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 22

The peloton strung out

The peloton strung out
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 22

Newly crowned Australian champion Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)

Newly crowned Australian champion Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 22

Cornering..

Cornering..
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 22

Winners are grinners Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)

Winners are grinners Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 22

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) in the leader's jersey

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 22

The Orica-AIS team celebrates winning stage 1

The Orica-AIS team celebrates winning stage 1
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 22

The bunch crosses the line

The bunch crosses the line
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 22

The peloton in stage 1

The peloton in stage 1
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 22

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 22

The bunch cornering

The bunch cornering
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 17 of 22

Riding past the Mt Torrens Hotel

Riding past the Mt Torrens Hotel
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 18 of 22

The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 19 of 22

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) celebrates victory

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 20 of 22

The contrast of first and second place

The contrast of first and second place
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 21 of 22

Riders crossing the line

Riders crossing the line
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 22 of 22

Stage 1 winner Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)

Stage 1 winner Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Newly crowned Australian time trial champion Katrin Garfoot claimed an exciting stage victory on the opening day of the Santos Women’s Tour in Adelaide on Saturday. Part of a seven-rider move that slipped away from an elite peloton, Garfoot surprised with an early sprint and hung on to claim the stage. The Queenslander will wear the ochre jersey in Sunday’s stage two criterium.

“They all knew I was the worst sprinter,” said Garfoot. “I knew that, too. I had to do something to at least try to take the win.”

The late race breakaway of seven had been reduced to just five riders on the straight run-in to the finish. Garfoot had been riding fourth wheel when Shelley Olds (Cylance) pushed her way forward. Last wheel, Garfoot could use the element of surprise in her push toward the line.

“I went for it with 500 metres,” said Garfoot. “I was last wheel. No one was looking at me, and I don’t think they expected me to jump.”

Garfoot immediately gained a gap on the other frontrunners, and she managed to hang on all the way to the line. Olds proved best of the rest, and Dani King (Wiggle Honda) rounded out the podium.

ORICA-AIS sport director Gene Bates admitted that the move didn’t favour his team on paper.

“She would have run fifth out of the five if it had come to a sprint,” Bates told Cyclingnews. “To Kat’s credit, she did the only thing she could to ensure that it didn’t come done to a straight up sprint. It was an incredible win.”

How the race unfolded

The second edition of the Santos Women’s Tour began in the Adelaide Hills. Nearly 100 women contested five laps around the 19-kilometre Mt Torrens circuit. Defending champion Valentina Scandolara (Cylance), double track world champion Nettie Edmonsdon (Wiggle Honda) and all three newly crowned Australian national champions – Amanda Spratt (ORICA-AIS), Sophie Mackay (Specialized) and Garfoot – were among the starters.

The opening lap proved a quiet loop devoid of any significant action. Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Racing) slipped away solo on lap two, crossing the finish line for the start of lap three with an 11-second advantage over a nonplussed peloton. Lucas stretched out her advantage to the half-minute mark on lap three as ORICA-AIS came to the fore.

Lucas rejoined the reduced bunch as the groups began to take shape on the road. There were 48 riders in the leading bunch and a 28-rider chase group. Nearly two minutes separated the two groups mid-way through the penultimate lap.

Continued attacks up from Wiggle High5 and ORICA-AIS up Burford Hill further reduced. A group of 39 crossed the finish line together to set off for the final lap.

With the final ten kilometres proving the most difficult of the circuit, Garfoot expected the race-winning move to force clear with the finish looming. Covering attacks, Garfoot inadvertently found herself in a breakaway with Olds, King, Tiffany Cromwell (on loan from CANYON//SRAM to SASI), Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5) and Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products).

“We banked on a move going on those last lumpy ten kilometres,” said Garfoot.

“I got away with a group of girls, but they were all sprinters, so I wasn’t too happy with that situation.”

Garfoot wasn’t the only one displeased with the composition of the group. Further attacks dislodged Hosking and Cromwell before the finish.

“I never would have won a sprint from that group,” said Garfoot. “I had to try to take them by surprise – and I did.”

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)2:35:12
2Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)
3Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
4Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products)
5Tiffany Cromwell (SASI Cycling)0:00:09
6Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)0:00:47
7Emily Collins (New Zealand)
8Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)
9Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
10Julie Leth (HiTec Products)
11Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
12Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault)
13Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
14Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
15Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
16Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
17Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
18Ruby Livingstone (Roxsolt)
19Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team)
20Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
21Aimee Ingram (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
22Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
23Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS)
24Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)
25Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault)
26Victoria Veitch (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
27Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)0:00:55
28Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)
29Tatiana Guderzo (HiTec Products)0:01:00
30Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)
31Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS)0:02:23
32Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team)
33Taryn Heather (Bikebug-NextGen)
34Emma Viotto (Bikebug-NextGen)
35Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)
36Jessica Mundy (SASI Cycling)
37Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt)0:06:40
38Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)0:06:41
39Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
40Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
41Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing)
42Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault)
43Michaela Parsons (Specialized Women's Racing)
44Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
45Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
46Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
47Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
48Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
49Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:09:59
50Kristy Glover (Bikebug-NextGen)
51Amanda Jamieson (New Zealand)
52Rose Osborne (Rush Women's Team)
53Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Racing)
54Hannah Gumbley (Roxsolt)
55Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)
56Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team)
57Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team)
58Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault)
59Gemma Ansell (Boss Racing Team)
60Josie Talbot (Subaru Nswis NKC)
61Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault)
62Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)
63Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
64Liza Rachetto (BCWS)
65Lucy Barker (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
66Esther Borg (BCWS)
67Madison Farrant (New Zealand)
68Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling)
69Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)
70Serene Lee (BCWS)
71Tayla Evans (Bikebug-NextGen)
72Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team)
73Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team)
74Rachel Ward (Bikebug-NextGen)
75Kate Finegan (BCWS)
76Narelle Hards (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
77Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing)0:14:23
78Carley McKay (Boss Racing Team)0:14:31
79Angela Smith (Subaru Nswis NKC)0:15:34
80Jade Colligan (Subaru Nswis NKC)
OTLJanicke Gunvaldsen (HiTec Products)
OTLGrace Anderson (New Zealand)
OTLHollee Simons (Subaru Nswis NKC)
OTLElla Scanlan-Bloor (Roxsolt)
OTLJosephine Meldgaard (Roxsolt)
OTLAbby Sneddon (Roxsolt)
OTLPrudence Rothwell (Bikebug-NextGen)
OTLChloe Moran (SASI Cycling)
OTLMichelle Apostolou (SASI Cycling)
OTLMadeleine Steele (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
OTLJessica Lane (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
DNFAinslie Bakker (High5 Dream Team)
DNFAlicia Macdonald (Subaru Nswis NKC)
DNFMargeaux Thompson (BCWS)
DNFEmma Pane (BCWS)
DNSJenelle Crooks (Specialized Women's Racing)

Intermediate sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing)5pts
2Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)3
3Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)2
4Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)1

Intermediate sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)5pts
2Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)3
3Danielle King (Wiggle High5)2
4Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)1

Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)5pts
2Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)3
3Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)2
4Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)1

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle King (Wiggle High5)5pts
2Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products)3
3Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)2
4Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cylance Pro Cycling7:47:10
2Orica-AIS
3Wiggle High5
4HiTec Products0:00:13
5New Zealand0:00:47
6High5 Dream Team0:02:31
7Nicheliving Vaultheliving Vault0:06:41
8RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM0:09:59
9Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome
10Holden Women's Cycling Team0:12:35
11Bikebug-NextGen0:13:11
12Roxsolt0:15:52
13BOSS Racing Team0:19:11
14SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING0:21:47
15BCWS0:28:23
16SUBARU NSWIS NKC0:39:33

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)2:35:12
2Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)
3Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
4Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products)
5Tiffany Cromwell (SASI Cycling)0:00:09
6Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)0:00:47
7Emily Collins (New Zealand)
8Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)
9Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
10Julie Leth (HiTec Products)
11Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
12Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault)
13Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
14Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
15Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
16Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
17Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
18Ruby Livingstone (Roxsolt)
19Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team)
20Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
21Aimee Ingram (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
22Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
23Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS)
24Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)
25Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault)
26Victoria Veitch (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
27Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)0:00:55
28Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)
29Tatiana Guderzo (HiTec Products)0:01:00
30Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)
31Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS)0:02:23
32Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team)
33Taryn Heather (Bikebug-NextGen)
34Emma Viotto (Bikebug-NextGen)
35Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)
36Jessica Mundy (SASI Cycling)
37Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt)0:06:40
38Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)0:06:41
39Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
40Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
41Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing)
42Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault)
43Michaela Parsons (Specialized Women's Racing)
44Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
45Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
46Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
47Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
48Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
49Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:09:59
50Kristy Glover (Bikebug-NextGen)
51Amanda Jamieson (New Zealand)
52Rose Osborne (Rush Women's Team)
53Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Racing)
54Hannah Gumbley (Roxsolt)
55Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)
56Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team)
57Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team)
58Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault)
59Gemma Ansell (Boss Racing Team)
60Josie Talbot (Subaru Nswis NKC)
61Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault)
62Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)
63Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
64Liza Rachetto (BCWS)
65Lucy Barker (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
66Esther Borg (BCWS)
67Madison Farrant (New Zealand)
68Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling)
69Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)
70Serene Lee (BCWS)
71Tayla Evans (Bikebug-NextGen)
72Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team)
73Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team)
74Rachel Ward (Bikebug-NextGen)
75Kate Finegan (BCWS)
76Narelle Hards (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
77Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing)0:14:23
78Carley McKay (Boss Racing Team)0:14:31
79Angela Smith (Subaru Nswis NKC)0:15:34
80Jade Colligan (Subaru Nswis NKC)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)6pts
2Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)5
3Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing)5
4Danielle King (Wiggle High5)2
5Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)2
6Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)1
7Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle King (Wiggle High5)5pts
2Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)5
3Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products)3
4Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)3
5Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)2
6Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)2
7Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)1
8Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)2:35:59
2Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
3Jessica Mundy (SASI Cycling)0:01:36
4Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt)0:05:53
5Michaela Parsons (Specialized Women's Racing)0:05:54
6Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
7Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
8Amanda Jamieson (New Zealand)0:09:12
9Hannah Gumbley (Roxsolt)
10Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cylance Pro Cycling7:47:10
2Orica-AIS
3Wiggle High5
4HiTec Products0:00:13
5New Zealand0:00:47
6High5 Dream Team0:02:31
7Nicheliving Vaultheliving Vault0:06:41
8RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM0:09:59
9Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome
10Holden Women's Cycling Team0:12:35
11Bikebug-NextGen0:13:11
12Roxsolt0:15:52
13BOSS Racing Team0:19:11
14SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING0:21:47
15BCWS0:28:23
16SUBARU NSWIS NKC0:39:33

 

Latest on Cyclingnews