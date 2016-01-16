Image 1 of 22 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) punches the air (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 22 The classification leaders after stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 22 Fans cheer on the riders (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 22 Hot dry conditions for the riders today (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 22 There are always grapes growing somewhere in Adelaide (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 22 Passing under a bridge (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 22 The peloton strung out (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 22 Newly crowned Australian champion Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 22 Cornering.. (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 22 Winners are grinners Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 22 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 22 The Orica-AIS team celebrates winning stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 22 The bunch crosses the line (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 22 The peloton in stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 22 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 22 The bunch cornering (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 22 Riding past the Mt Torrens Hotel (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 22 The sprint for the line (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 19 of 22 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) celebrates victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 20 of 22 The contrast of first and second place (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 21 of 22 Riders crossing the line (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 22 of 22 Stage 1 winner Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Newly crowned Australian time trial champion Katrin Garfoot claimed an exciting stage victory on the opening day of the Santos Women’s Tour in Adelaide on Saturday. Part of a seven-rider move that slipped away from an elite peloton, Garfoot surprised with an early sprint and hung on to claim the stage. The Queenslander will wear the ochre jersey in Sunday’s stage two criterium.

“They all knew I was the worst sprinter,” said Garfoot. “I knew that, too. I had to do something to at least try to take the win.”

The late race breakaway of seven had been reduced to just five riders on the straight run-in to the finish. Garfoot had been riding fourth wheel when Shelley Olds (Cylance) pushed her way forward. Last wheel, Garfoot could use the element of surprise in her push toward the line.

“I went for it with 500 metres,” said Garfoot. “I was last wheel. No one was looking at me, and I don’t think they expected me to jump.”

Garfoot immediately gained a gap on the other frontrunners, and she managed to hang on all the way to the line. Olds proved best of the rest, and Dani King (Wiggle Honda) rounded out the podium.

ORICA-AIS sport director Gene Bates admitted that the move didn’t favour his team on paper.

“She would have run fifth out of the five if it had come to a sprint,” Bates told Cyclingnews. “To Kat’s credit, she did the only thing she could to ensure that it didn’t come done to a straight up sprint. It was an incredible win.”

How the race unfolded

The second edition of the Santos Women’s Tour began in the Adelaide Hills. Nearly 100 women contested five laps around the 19-kilometre Mt Torrens circuit. Defending champion Valentina Scandolara (Cylance), double track world champion Nettie Edmonsdon (Wiggle Honda) and all three newly crowned Australian national champions – Amanda Spratt (ORICA-AIS), Sophie Mackay (Specialized) and Garfoot – were among the starters.

The opening lap proved a quiet loop devoid of any significant action. Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Racing) slipped away solo on lap two, crossing the finish line for the start of lap three with an 11-second advantage over a nonplussed peloton. Lucas stretched out her advantage to the half-minute mark on lap three as ORICA-AIS came to the fore.





Lucas rejoined the reduced bunch as the groups began to take shape on the road. There were 48 riders in the leading bunch and a 28-rider chase group. Nearly two minutes separated the two groups mid-way through the penultimate lap.

Continued attacks up from Wiggle High5 and ORICA-AIS up Burford Hill further reduced. A group of 39 crossed the finish line together to set off for the final lap.

With the final ten kilometres proving the most difficult of the circuit, Garfoot expected the race-winning move to force clear with the finish looming. Covering attacks, Garfoot inadvertently found herself in a breakaway with Olds, King, Tiffany Cromwell (on loan from CANYON//SRAM to SASI), Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5) and Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products).

“We banked on a move going on those last lumpy ten kilometres,” said Garfoot.

“I got away with a group of girls, but they were all sprinters, so I wasn’t too happy with that situation.”

Garfoot wasn’t the only one displeased with the composition of the group. Further attacks dislodged Hosking and Cromwell before the finish.

“I never would have won a sprint from that group,” said Garfoot. “I had to try to take them by surprise – and I did.”

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 2:35:12 2 Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) 3 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 4 Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products) 5 Tiffany Cromwell (SASI Cycling) 0:00:09 6 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) 0:00:47 7 Emily Collins (New Zealand) 8 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) 9 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 10 Julie Leth (HiTec Products) 11 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 12 Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault) 13 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 15 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) 16 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 17 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 18 Ruby Livingstone (Roxsolt) 19 Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team) 20 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) 21 Aimee Ingram (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 22 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) 23 Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS) 24 Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team) 25 Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault) 26 Victoria Veitch (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 27 Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team) 0:00:55 28 Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS) 29 Tatiana Guderzo (HiTec Products) 0:01:00 30 Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling) 31 Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) 0:02:23 32 Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team) 33 Taryn Heather (Bikebug-NextGen) 34 Emma Viotto (Bikebug-NextGen) 35 Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5) 36 Jessica Mundy (SASI Cycling) 37 Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt) 0:06:40 38 Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team) 0:06:41 39 Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team) 40 Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 41 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing) 42 Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault) 43 Michaela Parsons (Specialized Women's Racing) 44 Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault) 45 Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) 46 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 47 Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 48 Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 49 Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:09:59 50 Kristy Glover (Bikebug-NextGen) 51 Amanda Jamieson (New Zealand) 52 Rose Osborne (Rush Women's Team) 53 Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Racing) 54 Hannah Gumbley (Roxsolt) 55 Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team) 56 Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team) 57 Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team) 58 Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault) 59 Gemma Ansell (Boss Racing Team) 60 Josie Talbot (Subaru Nswis NKC) 61 Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault) 62 Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling) 63 Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) 64 Liza Rachetto (BCWS) 65 Lucy Barker (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 66 Esther Borg (BCWS) 67 Madison Farrant (New Zealand) 68 Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling) 69 Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team) 70 Serene Lee (BCWS) 71 Tayla Evans (Bikebug-NextGen) 72 Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team) 73 Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team) 74 Rachel Ward (Bikebug-NextGen) 75 Kate Finegan (BCWS) 76 Narelle Hards (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 77 Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing) 0:14:23 78 Carley McKay (Boss Racing Team) 0:14:31 79 Angela Smith (Subaru Nswis NKC) 0:15:34 80 Jade Colligan (Subaru Nswis NKC) OTL Janicke Gunvaldsen (HiTec Products) OTL Grace Anderson (New Zealand) OTL Hollee Simons (Subaru Nswis NKC) OTL Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Roxsolt) OTL Josephine Meldgaard (Roxsolt) OTL Abby Sneddon (Roxsolt) OTL Prudence Rothwell (Bikebug-NextGen) OTL Chloe Moran (SASI Cycling) OTL Michelle Apostolou (SASI Cycling) OTL Madeleine Steele (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) OTL Jessica Lane (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) DNF Ainslie Bakker (High5 Dream Team) DNF Alicia Macdonald (Subaru Nswis NKC) DNF Margeaux Thompson (BCWS) DNF Emma Pane (BCWS) DNS Jenelle Crooks (Specialized Women's Racing)

Intermediate sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing) 5 pts 2 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 3 3 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 2 4 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 1

Intermediate sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) 5 pts 2 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 3 3 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 2 4 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 1

Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team) 3 3 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 2 4 Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5) 1

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 5 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products) 3 3 Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) 2 4 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cylance Pro Cycling 7:47:10 2 Orica-AIS 3 Wiggle High5 4 HiTec Products 0:00:13 5 New Zealand 0:00:47 6 High5 Dream Team 0:02:31 7 Nicheliving Vaultheliving Vault 0:06:41 8 RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM 0:09:59 9 Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome 10 Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:12:35 11 Bikebug-NextGen 0:13:11 12 Roxsolt 0:15:52 13 BOSS Racing Team 0:19:11 14 SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING 0:21:47 15 BCWS 0:28:23 16 SUBARU NSWIS NKC 0:39:33

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 2:35:12 2 Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) 3 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 4 Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products) 5 Tiffany Cromwell (SASI Cycling) 0:00:09 6 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) 0:00:47 7 Emily Collins (New Zealand) 8 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) 9 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 10 Julie Leth (HiTec Products) 11 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 12 Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault) 13 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 15 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) 16 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 17 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 18 Ruby Livingstone (Roxsolt) 19 Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team) 20 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) 21 Aimee Ingram (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 22 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) 23 Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS) 24 Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team) 25 Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault) 26 Victoria Veitch (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 27 Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team) 0:00:55 28 Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS) 29 Tatiana Guderzo (HiTec Products) 0:01:00 30 Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling) 31 Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) 0:02:23 32 Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team) 33 Taryn Heather (Bikebug-NextGen) 34 Emma Viotto (Bikebug-NextGen) 35 Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5) 36 Jessica Mundy (SASI Cycling) 37 Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt) 0:06:40 38 Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team) 0:06:41 39 Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team) 40 Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 41 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing) 42 Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault) 43 Michaela Parsons (Specialized Women's Racing) 44 Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault) 45 Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) 46 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 47 Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 48 Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 49 Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:09:59 50 Kristy Glover (Bikebug-NextGen) 51 Amanda Jamieson (New Zealand) 52 Rose Osborne (Rush Women's Team) 53 Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Racing) 54 Hannah Gumbley (Roxsolt) 55 Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team) 56 Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team) 57 Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team) 58 Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault) 59 Gemma Ansell (Boss Racing Team) 60 Josie Talbot (Subaru Nswis NKC) 61 Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault) 62 Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling) 63 Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) 64 Liza Rachetto (BCWS) 65 Lucy Barker (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 66 Esther Borg (BCWS) 67 Madison Farrant (New Zealand) 68 Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling) 69 Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team) 70 Serene Lee (BCWS) 71 Tayla Evans (Bikebug-NextGen) 72 Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team) 73 Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team) 74 Rachel Ward (Bikebug-NextGen) 75 Kate Finegan (BCWS) 76 Narelle Hards (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 77 Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing) 0:14:23 78 Carley McKay (Boss Racing Team) 0:14:31 79 Angela Smith (Subaru Nswis NKC) 0:15:34 80 Jade Colligan (Subaru Nswis NKC)

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 6 pts 2 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) 5 3 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing) 5 4 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 2 5 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 2 6 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 1 7 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 5 pts 2 Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 5 3 Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products) 3 4 Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team) 3 5 Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) 2 6 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 2 7 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 1 8 Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 2:35:59 2 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 3 Jessica Mundy (SASI Cycling) 0:01:36 4 Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt) 0:05:53 5 Michaela Parsons (Specialized Women's Racing) 0:05:54 6 Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) 7 Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 8 Amanda Jamieson (New Zealand) 0:09:12 9 Hannah Gumbley (Roxsolt) 10 Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)