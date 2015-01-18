Image 1 of 17 Hoskins takes the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 17 Melissa Hoskins gets into a tuck on the descent (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 17 Melissa Hoskins on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 17 Kimberly Wells had a great time on the podium infront of the big crowd (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 17 Hoskins and Wells battle it out for the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 17 The peloton wind up for the sprint in the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 17 The peloton during the last few laps on stage 2 of the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 8 of 17 Georgia Bronzini was looking cool and confident as usual (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 9 of 17 Rebecca Wiasak in the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 10 of 17 Annette Edmonson was racking up some sprint points (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 11 of 17 Current Australian Crit Champion Kimberly Wells (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 12 of 17 Racing in beautiful Adelaide (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 13 of 17 The peloton at the end of the finish straight (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 14 of 17 Chloe Hosking would have been keen for a win (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 15 of 17 The speed was on from the get go (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 16 of 17 The current race leader stayed near the front to keep out of trouble (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 17 of 17 Valentina Scandolara retains the leaders jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) won stage two of the Santos Women's Tour ahead of national criterium champion Kimberly Wells (High5 Dream Team) and track Commonwealth Games champion Annette Edmondson (Wiggle Down Under) with a sprint finish deciding the winner. Hoskins' teammate Valentina Scandalora retains the overall race lead by six seconds with two stages to come.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been able to throw the hands in the air, so I’m pretty stoked to be able to start the season off on such a good run,” Hoskins said after her win.

“We were looking to protect the leader’s jersey, that was our number one priority from the start and the race was so fast that nobody was getting away,” she added.

“A lot of teams didn’t want anything to go up the road either, and they wanted a bunch kick. There were a couple of sprinters who wanted to have a go before tomorrow, so for us it was actually an easy day in the office until the last two laps.”

Loren Rowney (Roxsolt) extended her lead in the King of the Mountain classification, taking the two intermediate points. In the points classification, Edmondson has started to build a lead after winning the intermediate sprint half-way through the race.

The race continues on Monday with a stage between Tanunda and Campbelltown.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:32:25 2 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 4 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 6 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 Julia Kalotas (Aus) 8 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 9 Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 10 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 13 Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team 14 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 16 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 17 Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing 18 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 19 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) 20 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 21 Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 22 Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 23 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 24 Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 25 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 26 Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad 27 Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 28 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 29 Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 30 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 31 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 32 Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 33 Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team 34 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) 35 Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 36 Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team 37 Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt 38 Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt 39 Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 40 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 41 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 42 Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 43 Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 44 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 45 Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 46 Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 47 Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 48 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 49 Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus) 50 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor 51 Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 52 Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 53 Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 54 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 55 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 56 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 57 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team 58 Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 59 Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group 60 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 61 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 62 Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing 63 Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 64 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 65 Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor 66 Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 67 Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team 68 Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 69 Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 70 Chloe Moran (Aus) 71 Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team 72 Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team 73 Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 74 Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 75 Amalie Winther Olsen (Den) 0:00:15 76 Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 77 Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 78 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 79 Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 80 Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing 81 Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 82 Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 0:01:49 83 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team 84 Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 0:03:49 85 Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 86 Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:04:49 87 Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:05:49

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 3 3 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 2 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 pts 2 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 4 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 5 pts 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 2 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 5 pts 2 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica - AIS 1:37:15 2 High5 Dream Team 3 Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team 4 Roxsolt 5 Bicycle Superstore 6 Wiggle Down Under 7 Building Champions Squad 8 SUVelo Racing 9 Specialized Securitor 10 Subaru NSWIS NKC Team 11 Holden Women's Cycling Team 12 CBR Women's Cycling 13 Boss Racing Team 14 Unified Solutions Group 15 EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists 16 Total Rush Hyster 0:00:15 17 Bikebug-NextGen 0:04:04

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 1:55:22 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 4 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 6 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 9 Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 10 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 11 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 12 Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 13 Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team 14 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 15 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 16 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 18 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 19 Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team 0:00:11 20 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor 0:00:16 21 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 0:00:20 22 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 23 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 24 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:42 25 Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 26 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 27 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 28 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 29 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 30 Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 31 Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad 32 Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt 33 Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 34 Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 35 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) 36 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 37 Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 38 Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team 39 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 40 Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor 41 Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 42 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 43 Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 44 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 45 Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team 46 Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 47 Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:47 48 Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus) 0:00:52 49 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 0:00:57 50 Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 51 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team 0:02:05 52 Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 0:02:09 53 Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 0:03:10 54 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 55 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 56 Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group 0:03:18 57 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) 0:03:24 58 Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt 59 Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 60 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team 61 Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:04:13 62 Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:05:20 63 Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing 64 Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team 65 Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 0:05:25 66 Chloe Moran (Aus) 67 Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team 0:05:28 68 Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:05:47 69 Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 0:06:02 70 Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:06:09 71 Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:06:14 72 Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 0:07:09 73 Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 0:09:14 74 Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:09:40 75 Julia Kalotas (Aus) 0:16:03 76 Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 77 Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 78 Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 79 Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 80 Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 81 Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 82 Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:16:18 83 Amalie Winther Olsen (Den) 84 Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 85 Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 86 Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:19:52 87 Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:21:52

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 12 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 9 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 5 5 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 6 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 7 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 2 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1 10 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 15 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 8 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 7 4 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 5 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 7 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1