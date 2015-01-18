Hoskins wins stage two of the Santos Women's Tour
Scandalora retains overall lead
Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) won stage two of the Santos Women's Tour ahead of national criterium champion Kimberly Wells (High5 Dream Team) and track Commonwealth Games champion Annette Edmondson (Wiggle Down Under) with a sprint finish deciding the winner. Hoskins' teammate Valentina Scandalora retains the overall race lead by six seconds with two stages to come.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been able to throw the hands in the air, so I’m pretty stoked to be able to start the season off on such a good run,” Hoskins said after her win.
“We were looking to protect the leader’s jersey, that was our number one priority from the start and the race was so fast that nobody was getting away,” she added.
“A lot of teams didn’t want anything to go up the road either, and they wanted a bunch kick. There were a couple of sprinters who wanted to have a go before tomorrow, so for us it was actually an easy day in the office until the last two laps.”
Loren Rowney (Roxsolt) extended her lead in the King of the Mountain classification, taking the two intermediate points. In the points classification, Edmondson has started to build a lead after winning the intermediate sprint half-way through the race.
The race continues on Monday with a stage between Tanunda and Campbelltown.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:32:25
|2
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|4
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|Julia Kalotas (Aus)
|8
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|9
|Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|10
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|13
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|14
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|16
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|17
|Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|18
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|19
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
|20
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|21
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|22
|Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|23
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|24
|Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|25
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|26
|Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
|27
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|28
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|29
|Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|30
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|31
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|32
|Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|33
|Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|34
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
|35
|Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|36
|Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|37
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
|38
|Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
|39
|Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|40
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|41
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|42
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|43
|Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|44
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|45
|Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|46
|Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|47
|Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|48
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|49
|Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
|50
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|51
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|52
|Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|53
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|54
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|55
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|56
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|57
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|58
|Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|59
|Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
|60
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|61
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|62
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|63
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|64
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|65
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|66
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|67
|Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|68
|Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|69
|Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|70
|Chloe Moran (Aus)
|71
|Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|72
|Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|73
|Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|74
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|75
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|0:00:15
|76
|Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|77
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|78
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|79
|Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|80
|Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|81
|Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|82
|Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|0:01:49
|83
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|84
|Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:03:49
|85
|Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|86
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:04:49
|87
|Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:05:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|3
|3
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|2
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|pts
|2
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|4
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|5
|pts
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|2
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|5
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|1:37:15
|2
|High5 Dream Team
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
|4
|Roxsolt
|5
|Bicycle Superstore
|6
|Wiggle Down Under
|7
|Building Champions Squad
|8
|SUVelo Racing
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|10
|Subaru NSWIS NKC Team
|11
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|12
|CBR Women's Cycling
|13
|Boss Racing Team
|14
|Unified Solutions Group
|15
|EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|16
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:15
|17
|Bikebug-NextGen
|0:04:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|1:55:22
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|6
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|9
|Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|10
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|11
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|12
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|13
|Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|14
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|15
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|16
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|18
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|19
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:00:11
|20
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|0:00:16
|21
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:00:20
|22
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|23
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|24
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:42
|25
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|26
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|27
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|28
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|29
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|30
|Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|31
|Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
|32
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
|33
|Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|34
|Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|35
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
|36
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|37
|Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|38
|Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|39
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|40
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|41
|Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|42
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|43
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|44
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|45
|Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|46
|Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|47
|Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|48
|Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
|0:00:52
|49
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:57
|50
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|51
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:02:05
|52
|Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:02:09
|53
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:10
|54
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|55
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|56
|Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
|0:03:18
|57
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
|0:03:24
|58
|Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
|59
|Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|60
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|61
|Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:13
|62
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:05:20
|63
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|64
|Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|65
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|66
|Chloe Moran (Aus)
|67
|Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:05:28
|68
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:05:47
|69
|Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|0:06:02
|70
|Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:06:09
|71
|Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:06:14
|72
|Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|0:07:09
|73
|Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:09:14
|74
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:09:40
|75
|Julia Kalotas (Aus)
|0:16:03
|76
|Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|77
|Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|78
|Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|79
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|80
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|81
|Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|82
|Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:16:18
|83
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|84
|Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|85
|Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|86
|Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:19:52
|87
|Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:21:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|12
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|9
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|5
|5
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|6
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|7
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|2
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|10
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|15
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|8
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|7
|4
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|5
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|5:46:18
|2
|Roxsolt
|0:00:20
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|5
|High5 Dream Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Specialized Securitor
|0:00:52
|7
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:01:18
|8
|Wiggle Down Under
|9
|CBR Women's Cycling
|10
|Boss Racing Team
|0:01:28
|11
|EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:01:54
|12
|Building Champions Squad
|0:04:00
|13
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:04
|14
|Subaru NSWIS NKC Team
|0:11:37
|15
|SUVelo Racing
|0:11:59
|16
|Unified Solutions Group
|0:24:29
|17
|Bikebug-NextGen
|0:31:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy