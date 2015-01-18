Trending

Hoskins wins stage two of the Santos Women's Tour

Scandalora retains overall lead

Image 1 of 17

Hoskins takes the win

Hoskins takes the win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 17

Melissa Hoskins gets into a tuck on the descent

Melissa Hoskins gets into a tuck on the descent
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 17

Melissa Hoskins on the podium

Melissa Hoskins on the podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 17

Kimberly Wells had a great time on the podium infront of the big crowd

Kimberly Wells had a great time on the podium infront of the big crowd
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 17

Hoskins and Wells battle it out for the win

Hoskins and Wells battle it out for the win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 17

The peloton wind up for the sprint in the Santos Women's Tour

The peloton wind up for the sprint in the Santos Women's Tour
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 7 of 17

The peloton during the last few laps on stage 2 of the Santos Women's Tour

The peloton during the last few laps on stage 2 of the Santos Women's Tour
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 8 of 17

Georgia Bronzini was looking cool and confident as usual

Georgia Bronzini was looking cool and confident as usual
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 9 of 17

Rebecca Wiasak in the bunch

Rebecca Wiasak in the bunch
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 10 of 17

Annette Edmonson was racking up some sprint points

Annette Edmonson was racking up some sprint points
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 11 of 17

Current Australian Crit Champion Kimberly Wells

Current Australian Crit Champion Kimberly Wells
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 12 of 17

Racing in beautiful Adelaide

Racing in beautiful Adelaide
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 13 of 17

The peloton at the end of the finish straight

The peloton at the end of the finish straight
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 14 of 17

Chloe Hosking would have been keen for a win

Chloe Hosking would have been keen for a win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 15 of 17

The speed was on from the get go

The speed was on from the get go
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 16 of 17

The current race leader stayed near the front to keep out of trouble

The current race leader stayed near the front to keep out of trouble
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 17 of 17

Valentina Scandolara retains the leaders jersey

Valentina Scandolara retains the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) won stage two of the Santos Women's Tour ahead of national criterium champion Kimberly Wells (High5 Dream Team) and track Commonwealth Games champion Annette Edmondson (Wiggle Down Under) with a sprint finish deciding the winner. Hoskins' teammate Valentina Scandalora retains the overall race lead by six seconds with two stages to come.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been able to throw the hands in the air, so I’m pretty stoked to be able to start the season off on such a good run,” Hoskins said after her win.

“We were looking to protect the leader’s jersey, that was our number one priority from the start and the race was so fast that nobody was getting away,” she added.

“A lot of teams didn’t want anything to go up the road either, and they wanted a bunch kick. There were a couple of sprinters who wanted to have a go before tomorrow, so for us it was actually an easy day in the office until the last two laps.”

Loren Rowney (Roxsolt) extended her lead in the King of the Mountain classification, taking the two intermediate points. In the points classification, Edmondson has started to build a lead after winning the intermediate sprint half-way through the race.

The race continues on Monday with a stage between Tanunda and Campbelltown.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS0:32:25
2Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
4Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
6Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
7Julia Kalotas (Aus)
8Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
9Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
10Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
13Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
14Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
16Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
17Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing
18Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
19Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
20Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
21Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
22Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
23Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
24Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
25Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
26Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
27Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
28Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
29Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
30Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
31Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
32Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
33Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
34Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
35Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
36Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
37Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
38Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
39Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
40Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
41Joanne Hogan (Aus)
42Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
43Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
44Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
45Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
46Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
47Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
48Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
49Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
50Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
51Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
52Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
53Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
54Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
55Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
56Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
57Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
58Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
59Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
60Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
61Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
62Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
63Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
64Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
65Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
66Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
67Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
68Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
69Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
70Chloe Moran (Aus)
71Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
72Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
73Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
74Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
75Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)0:00:15
76Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
77Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
78Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
79Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
80Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
81Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
82Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group0:01:49
83Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
84Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:03:49
85Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
86Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:04:49
87Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:05:49

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda5pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt3
3Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team2
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS5pts
2Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
4Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt5pts
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS3
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt2
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt5pts
2Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS3
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS2
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS1:37:15
2High5 Dream Team
3Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
4Roxsolt
5Bicycle Superstore
6Wiggle Down Under
7Building Champions Squad
8SUVelo Racing
9Specialized Securitor
10Subaru NSWIS NKC Team
11Holden Women's Cycling Team
12CBR Women's Cycling
13Boss Racing Team
14Unified Solutions Group
15EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
16Total Rush Hyster0:00:15
17Bikebug-NextGen0:04:04

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS1:55:22
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
4Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
5Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
6Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
9Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
10Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
11Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
12Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
13Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
14Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
15Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
16Joanne Hogan (Aus)
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
18Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
19Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:00:11
20Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor0:00:16
21Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt0:00:20
22Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
23Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
24Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:42
25Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
26Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
27Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
28Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
29Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
30Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
31Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
32Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
33Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
34Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
35Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
36Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
37Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
38Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
39Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
40Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
41Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
42Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
43Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
44Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
45Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
46Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
47Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:47
48Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)0:00:52
49Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda0:00:57
50Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
51Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:02:05
52Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:02:09
53Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:03:10
54Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
55Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
56Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group0:03:18
57Nicole Whitburn (Aus)0:03:24
58Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
59Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
60Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
61Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:04:13
62Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:05:20
63Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
64Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
65Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team0:05:25
66Chloe Moran (Aus)
67Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:05:28
68Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:05:47
69Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad0:06:02
70Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:06:09
71Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:06:14
72Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group0:07:09
73Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:09:14
74Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:09:40
75Julia Kalotas (Aus)0:16:03
76Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
77Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
78Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
79Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
80Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
81Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
82Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:16:18
83Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
84Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
85Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
86Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:19:52
87Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:21:52

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda12pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt9
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS7
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS5
5Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
6Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
7Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor2
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1
10Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt15pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt8
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS7
4Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS7
5Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS3
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS5:46:18
2Roxsolt0:00:20
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:34
4Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team0:00:42
5High5 Dream Team0:00:47
6Specialized Securitor0:00:52
7Bicycle Superstore0:01:18
8Wiggle Down Under
9CBR Women's Cycling
10Boss Racing Team0:01:28
11EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:01:54
12Building Champions Squad0:04:00
13Total Rush Hyster0:05:04
14Subaru NSWIS NKC Team0:11:37
15SUVelo Racing0:11:59
16Unified Solutions Group0:24:29
17Bikebug-NextGen0:31:00

